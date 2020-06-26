Environews: Great Salt Lake garbage dump on the rocks

A controversial landfill on Promontory Point in Box Elder County has run into financial trouble. Promontory Point Resources, LLC, owned by the California-based company Allos Environmental, failed to make the March payment on a $16.27 million bond that the company took out with the approval from the Box Elder County Commission.

The privately owned landfill is yet another toxic pollution threat on the shore of Great Salt Lake which is critical habitat for millions of migratory birds.

Friends of Great Salt Lake says that the Promontory Point landfill is unnecessary since 10 existing Utah landfill facilities already have a combined life storage capacity of 363 years.

This is an excerpt from our June EnviroNews column. View the full article here.