Environews: Foxes in the hen house (so to speak)

300+ groups call to remove acting BLM director W.P. Pendley’s nomination for permanent post

More than 300 citizen groups signed a strongly worded letter telling the U.S. Senate that they have a “moral duty” to reject president Trump’s nomination of William “Perry” Pendley to head the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

The letter documents Pendley’s inflammatory rhetoric opposing social justice and diversity, as well as his,“radical anti-conservation positions, a deeply held belief antithetical to the agency’s mission that public lands should be privatized, virtually unprecedented conflicts of interest and ethical issues, a history of supporting anti-government extremists, and a track record of dismantling the very agency he is tasked with managing.” Pendley has been the acting director of BLM since July, 2019.

Last month, Trump withdrew Pendley’s nomination in order to avoid a hearing, but failed to remove Pendley from his position as acting director of BLM.

__________________________________

This is an excerpt from our September Environews column.