EnviroNews: Envision Utah Common Good Awards

Envision Utah has announced the 2019 Common Good Awards for people and organizations doing amazing things to make Utah a better place now and in the future. The winners are (drumroll, please) Utah Governor Gary Herbert for championing long-range strategic planning for the future of Utah; Neighborhood House for providing services to enrich the lives of Utah’s low-income children and adults; and Marathon Petroleum, Chevron Corporation, Sinclair Oil Corporation and Silver Eagle Refining Inc., for reducing emissions from Utah cars by moving forward to provide Tier-3 fuel.

Envision Utah is a public/private partnership formed in 1997 that works with business leaders, civic leaders, policy-makers and community to help plan future growth in the Greater Wasatch Front area. The efforts of Envision Utah are often cited as a model for how to create sustainable change in a Red State.

Envision Utah: envisionutah.org

