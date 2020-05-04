EnviroNews: Earthquake Preparedness

Now is a good time to update your family disaster plan. The 5.7 earthquake that shook Magna and surrounding areas on March 18 (followed by 1,370 aftershocks as of April 17) was not quite the Big One, but it was plenty scary.

The Utah Seismic Safety Commission has an excellent free downloadable handbook called Putting Down Roots in Earthquake Country (2008) which includes helpful disaster planning information and an emergency supply checklist.

Be Ready Utah: www.utah.gov/beready/earthquakePreparedness.html. University of Utah Seismograph Stations: www.quake.utah.edu

