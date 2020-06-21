Environews: DIY Great Salt Lake field trips

Friends of Great Salt Lake has created kid-friendly self-guiding field trips for Antelope Island State Park and Great Salt Lake State Park. Learn about the watershed while you look for migratory birds, handle oolitic sand and hunt for brine shrimp!

Field Trip guides: www.fogsl.org/news-and-archives/item/849-self-guided-lakeside-learning-field-trips-now-available

This is an excerpt from our June EnviroNews column. View the full article here.