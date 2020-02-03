EnviroNews: Air Quality Road Map

At the request of the Utah Legislature, the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah has prepared a report on strategies to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions in Utah.

The report notes that mountain topography and population growth create air quality challenges. Climate change is creating warmer, drier conditions associated with greater wildfire risk, reduced snowpack, beetle infestations, harmful algal blooms, heat-related illness, and extreme weather events.

The report advises legislation and rules to reduce air pollution 50% below 2017 levels by 2050 and to reduce CO2 emissions statewide 80% by 2050.

The report envisions that Utah’s conservative politics could make the state a leader in a national dialogue about market-based approaches to reduce climate change. The report also advises economic assistance to rural Utah counties that currently depend on energy extraction including Carbon, Emery, Millard, Uintah, Duchesne, Sevier and San Juan counties.

Utah Roadmap: Positive Solutions on climate and Air Quality: gardner.utah.edu/utahroadmap/

