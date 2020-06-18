Environews: 30 x 30 Campaign

Hansjorg Wyss, a Wyoming resident and long-time supporter of the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, has contributed $1 billion to help start a new campaign to protect 30% of land and water in the U.S. by 2030. At present, only 15% of land and 7% of oceans are protected from human development.

Noted ecologist E.O. Wilson says human uses should occupy no more than half of Earth’s surface.

Campaign for Nature: www.campaignfornature.org/home

This is an excerpt from our June EnviroNews column. View the full article here.