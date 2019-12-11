Astrology
Aquarium Age: December 11-16, 2019
We’ve been immersed in brackish waters for quite some time, but this week and for the next several that follow, the mix of fresh water and the salty sea becomes even more distasteful and for some, increasingly distressing. The weeks that lie ahead are the final laps of a stressful decade, one that continuously challenged the status quo, individual and collective. And up to its last moments, planetary patterns not only continue to challenge the tried and true but also to reveal what’s stagnant and decayed. While it is possible to contextualize a good portion of the turmoil and tumult of these years as beneficial—if only because the upheaval pointed out all that needs to change—handling that load and actually making necessary shifts has often been an overwhelming, frustrating step-by-step process. We’re still gathering the requisite consciousness needed to hit the critical mass for co-creating new cultural paradigms.
The increasingly entrenched inability to merge differing points of view and to reach a consensus can be seen everywhere, but nowhere is it more apparent than in the glare of the current impeachment proceedings in Washington. They are a perfect manifestation of the intensified polarization that’s taking place globally, a polarization that can be seen as a manifestation of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction and its effect. This entire process mirrors the great divide between opposing ideologies; it’s a divide that’s always been there, but the dynamic forces of the ongoing Saturn/Pluto conjunction keep revealing the depth and breadth of the fissures that separate us.
By late Thursday, December 12, and continuing through the end of the day on December 14, the Moon in Cancer opposes the ongoing aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, in that order—and as the Moon sheds her light on this powerful constellation of Capricornian intensity, we will once again have an opportunity to bear witness to the power of the sky. But this week, there’s no telling what this concentration will produce because we are also under the influence of a trine between Jupiter in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, and this positive alliance indicates that sudden, spontaneous relief—intervention, really—from pernicious stresses and strains is possible.
Unfortunately, this relief doesn’t help Mr. Trump. The Saturn/Pluto conjunction is exactly opposite his natal Saturn, which means he is feeling the effect of this conjunction quite keenly. Saturn represents authority, and the skies are certainly questioning his. This opposition to his natal Saturn is exact on January 13 (the day after the exact conjunction of Saturn/Pluto), which means even though he is the poster boy for resisting the inevitable shifts that must occur, he nevertheless continues to be emblematic for the profound changes happening around us. His position is akin to the Slim Pickens character, Major Kong, in the movie Dr. Strangelove, riding that nuclear bomb into oblivion—with one important distinction: Mr. Trump would rather blow up America than harm the home of Putin.
But returning to the Jupiter/Uranus trine, the most uplifting influence of the week: This positive configuration is exact and separating on December 15 and its waning effect lingers (technically) until the first week of the New Year, which means we’ll make it through the holidays under this trine’s influence. I love this interaction because it’s genuinely optimistic and best characterized as an astral interaction of good fortune. We could all use a little uplift right about now.
We also need inspiration, particularly about just how big a difference individuals can make when they work together toward a shared, beneficial goal. Nothing should keep us from uniting our efforts to make a better home here on Earth—nothing. Here’s a video about a group of women who turned their world around, slowly and with enormous effort but with magnificent, tangible results: they resurrected life and transformed their stagnant, troubled waters. www.karmatube.org/videos.php?id=849
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
The key to navigating these troubled astral waters is to acknowledge your feelings and practice whatever it is you do to self-soothe. The only caveat to this advice is to make sure that your self-soothing is healthy. If you indulge unwholesome appetites and go to extremes, you run the risk of exhaustion.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
The best way through these next couple of weeks is to visualize the big picture; that way you won’t get distracted by niggling details or the complaints of others. Spend your time imagining what you want to create and then put that vision in motion by feeling its reality.
Gemini May 21-June 21
If you’re still having trouble sorting through your situation and separating the true from the false, try a radical approach that just might shake loose what you’ve been missing: stand the entire situation on its head and look at the facts from a new perspective. A fresh look could clear up any muddy waters.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Even if you don’t think it’s all about relationships, your significant others would disagree. I’m not sure what feelings you’re refusing to acknowledge, but I’m quite sure you’re struggling to grasp the big picture. So take a deep breath and as you exhale, step back and be present as your feelings unfold.
Leo July 23-August 22
The past, present, and future are merging as you attempt to navigate the waters of your career. There’s no easy way to modify or hurry through this process. It’s an important lesson about how the past informs the present and the present informs the future.
Virgo August 23-September 22
A multitude of creative opportunities await but to make the most of this rich moment, you have to sort through what it is you have to say and how you want to say it. Allow yourself to be authentic, knowing that every true feeling—everything that comes from the heart—will speak clearly to all those listening.
Libra September 23-October 22
The brackish waters collide in the deepest part of your solar chart, making it difficult for you to focus on anything other than home and family. While I’m not suggesting you abandon the positive ties that bind, I am advising that you find a way to detoxify negative interactions so that wholesome ones prevail.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Conversations, from the casual to serious, with friends or strangers, could make you uncomfortable. It’s never easy moving from chitchat to intimacy, and there may be lots of silent, awkward moments as adjust. But don’t worry; when you have something to say, you’ll find the perfect way to get your point across.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
When the Eagles sang “you can spend all your time making money,” they could have been talking about this moment in your time-space continuum. That being said, there’s no need to take anything to the limit. If you commit to a path of moderation, your gains as well as your losses will find their proper proportion.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Because you have a natal gift of manifestation and because that gift is super-charged right now, it would be wise to be quite careful about what you wish for. You aren’t in danger of any kind; you’re simply super potent with the power to co-create reality, so please think before you speak.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
The best way to neutralize your inner intensity is to call a truce—with your own mind. None of the couldas, wouldas, and shouldas serve any positive purpose other than keeping the gerbil mill of your mind spinning over the same material. So take a breath, step away from those thoughts, and allow your mind to rest.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You’re going to need your sense of humor to make it through these troubled waters, but might I suggest that you avoid punchlines at anyone’s expense—even yours. Not that you would be inclined to be cruel, but the temptation to lash out with sarcasm might be too tempting to avoid—and the backlash could be crushingly painful.