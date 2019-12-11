Aquarium Age: December 11-16, 2019

We’ve been immersed in brackish waters for quite some time, but this week and for the next several that follow, the mix of fresh water and the salty sea becomes even more distasteful and for some, increasingly distressing. The weeks that lie ahead are the final laps of a stressful decade, one that continuously challenged the status quo, individual and collective. And up to its last moments, planetary patterns not only continue to challenge the tried and true but also to reveal what’s stagnant and decayed. While it is possible to contextualize a good portion of the turmoil and tumult of these years as beneficial—if only because the upheaval pointed out all that needs to change—handling that load and actually making necessary shifts has often been an overwhelming, frustrating step-by-step process. We’re still gathering the requisite consciousness needed to hit the critical mass for co-creating new cultural paradigms.

The increasingly entrenched inability to merge differing points of view and to reach a consensus can be seen everywhere, but nowhere is it more apparent than in the glare of the current impeachment proceedings in Washington. They are a perfect manifestation of the intensified polarization that’s taking place globally, a polarization that can be seen as a manifestation of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction and its effect. This entire process mirrors the great divide between opposing ideologies; it’s a divide that’s always been there, but the dynamic forces of the ongoing Saturn/Pluto conjunction keep revealing the depth and breadth of the fissures that separate us.

By late Thursday, December 12, and continuing through the end of the day on December 14, the Moon in Cancer opposes the ongoing aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, and Pluto, in that order—and as the Moon sheds her light on this powerful constellation of Capricornian intensity, we will once again have an opportunity to bear witness to the power of the sky. But this week, there’s no telling what this concentration will produce because we are also under the influence of a trine between Jupiter in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus, and this positive alliance indicates that sudden, spontaneous relief—intervention, really—from pernicious stresses and strains is possible.

Unfortunately, this relief doesn’t help Mr. Trump. The Saturn/Pluto conjunction is exactly opposite his natal Saturn, which means he is feeling the effect of this conjunction quite keenly. Saturn represents authority, and the skies are certainly questioning his. This opposition to his natal Saturn is exact on January 13 (the day after the exact conjunction of Saturn/Pluto), which means even though he is the poster boy for resisting the inevitable shifts that must occur, he nevertheless continues to be emblematic for the profound changes happening around us. His position is akin to the Slim Pickens character, Major Kong, in the movie Dr. Strangelove, riding that nuclear bomb into oblivion—with one important distinction: Mr. Trump would rather blow up America than harm the home of Putin.

But returning to the Jupiter/Uranus trine, the most uplifting influence of the week: This positive configuration is exact and separating on December 15 and its waning effect lingers (technically) until the first week of the New Year, which means we’ll make it through the holidays under this trine’s influence. I love this interaction because it’s genuinely optimistic and best characterized as an astral interaction of good fortune. We could all use a little uplift right about now.

We also need inspiration, particularly about just how big a difference individuals can make when they work together toward a shared, beneficial goal. Nothing should keep us from uniting our efforts to make a better home here on Earth—nothing. Here’s a video about a group of women who turned their world around, slowly and with enormous effort but with magnificent, tangible results: they resurrected life and transformed their stagnant, troubled waters. www.karmatube.org/videos.php?id=849