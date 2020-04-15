COVID-19 Resources
By Pax Rasmussen | April 14, 2020
See our list of articles addressing
the COVID-19 pandemic
- And We, Online, Rejoice with You - “I don’t feel so good,” hits differently when heard aloud during a global pandemic. When my boyfriend approached me with his hand on his forehead during day 13 of our 14-day window of caution since traveling through San Francisco, a coronavirus hotspot, of course I couldn’t help jumping to the conclusion that he—no, we— were sick. 99.9… 98.3… 97.8… 97.9… Okay, so our thermometer is a bit shoddy, but reading numbers within this range only, we calmed our horses a… Read More
- Positivity: Good News During A Pandemic - The past few weeks have been difficult for a lot of us. I know that I can’t go more than five minutes without seeing the escalating turmoil caused by COVID-19, and with so many of us stuck at home, reading harrowing pandemic updates, stewing in our stress, and dealing with isolation, I think we can all benefit from a little positivity. It can be really, really, hard to find hope when it seems like the world is falling apart. So… Read More
- How to Politely Decline an Invitation to Gather During COVID-19 (Plus, a note on quarantine-friendly alternatives and Zoom etiquette) - Social etiquette in the days of the coronavirus pandemic is changing. No more handshakes, no more hugs, no more clinking glasses together during a group cheers. The new polite thing to do? Not spread germs. The question is, how draconian must we be to accomplish that objective? Salt Lake City’s recent stay-at-home order means we should now limit our trips outside to “essential activities” only. But what does this mean for the extroverts and eccentrics among us? Will we resist… Read More
- Covid-19 and air quality - What we can learn from the pandemic that may help Utahns in times of Air Quality crisis. The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented times globally, to say the least. The overall impact is yet to be seen, including the emotional, physical, and economic toll the outbreak will have on our society. But could policy makers and business leaders gain an air quality takeaway that could lead to greatly reduced emissions during peak air pollution seasons in Utah? Countries… Read More
- Aquarium Age: April 1 – 6, 2020 - It’s another rough week on Planet Earth—as COVID-19 numbers rise and drastic measures to treat the ill and prevent more deaths dominate the news, many of our fellow travelers are experiencing the dissolution of too many regular routines. That personal loss of continuity, compounded by the collapse of collective structures, has produced a surreal local and global landscape that makes daily life harder to handle for even the most adaptable among us. Introverts everywhere may not be suffering from isolation… Read More
- A Letter from your Local Grocer during COVID-19 - I started working at my local grocery store almost two years ago. What began as a way to put myself through the final two years of my undergraduate degree ended up becoming one of the best decisions I made. Not only have I gained valuable leadership experience, I've also become part of a strong community that depends on one another. Our team works long hours to ensure that our customers are being taken care of. We prioritize the needs of… Read More
- COVID-19 hastens the need for CATALYST’s first ever podcast – an introduction - As we start to hibernate in physical isolation, a necessary response to the fact that the U.S. is now considered the Coronavirus "epicenter", I recently thought to myself, what is going on now in China? Our fall 2018 intern, Jayden, moved back to China a year ago. Oh my goodness, I wondered––is he ok? It had been several months since we last chatted. I couldn’t log into my defunct WeChat (a Chinese chat app, similar to WhatsApp) account, so I… Read More
- Physical* Distancing Activities, Staff Picks: Tips and suggestions for abiding the tide of isolation (Part 2). - It has been just over a week now since the state issued a prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people, excepting essential services. For many of us, it has been even longer since we began avoiding close contact with other people and public spaces in an attempt to “flatten the curve,” or slow the spread of the coronavirus. What has emerged can almost be described as a coronavirus culture— a culture of dealing with fear, restriction and distance, but… Read More
- Local businesses who are bending over backwards to stay open and need your patronage during social isolation - Although it may feel like everything is closed after the March 18 earthquake and the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are working hard to keep their doors open. Due to Governor Herbert's order to restricton all sit-down service in Utah as of March 16, most restaurants and coffee shops have adjusted their hours and are offering curbside or delivery service. We've done all the work for you, found a large list of restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses who are… Read More
- Physical* Distancing Activities, Staff Picks: Tips and suggestions for abiding the tide of isolation. - Enforcing distance between one another is a proven way to slow pandemics. But the time spent in isolation can also be lonely, demotivating and, without some decent reading, listening and cooking inspiration, straight up boring. *As our friend Joe Pitti notes, “Let’s start calling it physical distancing instead of social distancing. We need to be socially active with each other through the various platforms available in order to spread information, but more importantly provide support, love, patience and understanding during… Read More