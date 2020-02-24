Clean Air Solutions Fair – March 7, 2020

It’s time again for Utahns to gather in the name of clean air. Our goal is to help 2,000 attendees discover new tools and skills that will result in better air quality for all — and to inspire us to choose cleaner air options in our daily lives. We reach out to you because we believe your project, product or service supports this mission.



Date: Saturday, March 7, 2020

Time: 11am-4pm

Location: The Gateway Mall (12 S. 400 West — south of the Rio Grande Station)

Cost to participate: See below.

Cost for attendees: FREE

Activities include:

Interactive booths • Skill sharing workshops & demonstrations • Children’s activities • More to come!

