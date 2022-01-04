ASTROLOGY FOR 2022

Possible deck: In 2022 we will glimpse the tip of the iceberg coming our way in 2023.
We begin 2022 in a Venus Retrograde. But don’t let that fool you — we’ll be moving at warp speed.
Saturn continues to spend its time in Aquarius all of 2022, forcing us to look at the big issues that need to shift for the Aquarian agenda to manifest. “Simple” continues to be our primary focus. Causes become more important, especially those regarding climate change. It becomes more and more important to surround ourselves with those who make us happy and who have similar goals and dreams. We begin to eliminate associations that are draining; our tolerance of stupidity is at zero.
Saturn is impatient in Aquarius and because of that, many things are now shifting. To Saturn, it is simple: Choices either work well or they begin to fall apart. Everyone is too tired to listen to one more word of rhetoric. And that is a very good thing.
In 2022, we see a resurgence of interest in the sciences, catapulted by the new James Webb Space Telescope. The hatred that has been the glue of those stuck in fear, triggering reactivity, no longer seems to stick to important things.
New ambitions seem to arise, and we’re able to structure life in better ways that allow for more expression of this new intention. For many, the refining fire in the fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius) causes them to regain control and use it in a more practical manner.
Saturn is a key player in the year 2022. Saturn manifests as hard tests to get us to slow down and deal with what we have been avoiding. The only choice Saturn offers is to face reality. To be wise, we must be willing to address the truth that is staring us in the face.
We continue to rid ourselves of those people and things that are not really a part of our evolving new world. If something does not have a useful purpose, then it is not worth our time and focus. If the world seems cold and dark, such times help us build strength and teach us to rely on ourselves instead of being co-dependent with others.
This year we see a very strong focus on the winter signs: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Winter is the time to slow down and really tackle what needs to be done. The question now might be: What creates a great society? The answer might be: That which serves the greater good.
Jupiter is in Pisces until the May 10 and then again from October 28 to December 20. During these times we feel more intuitively inclined and tend to notice subtle energy. Luck seems to follow us, and we engage in imaginative and creative pursuits.
Jupiter in Aries from May 10 to Oct 28, 2022, and again from December 2 to May 16, 2023, support us in taking the lead and demonstrating commitment and courage. We want to reinvent ourselves in some way. However, newfound confidence can also make us cocky and insensitive. So, remember to check egos at the door. Go in ways that show consistency to others and bring people in, rather than push them away.
Uranus continues to disrupt all things Taurean and make radical changes in how we deal with money and relationships. This may make comfort a challenge in 2022. But this aspect is really pointing us in the direction of innovation that causes more long-term value to our world.
Since we are caught in this web of discomfort until April of 2026, we might as well get comfortable with the bizarre and unusual. In February, Uranus sextiles to Jupiter, allowing us to enjoy some fortunate events that arise because we are more willing to think differently. We may remove ourselves from those people who make us feel trapped and obligated. Regardless, change is the name of the game.
Neptune, continuing in Pisces, may add to Saturn’s “doom and gloom” attitude. The Neptune transit combined with Saturn feels heavy and depressing. After all, disillusionment is difficult for everyone. That is because what is being called out is the ego, not the soul. Both planets
intend to teach us moderation and caution. The focus is on the dignity of others and the demand from the people to our governments and institutions to rein in the excesses and do something of meaning for the people they govern rather than continue to support the self-centered tendencies of a dominant wealthy few.
The US chart takes a hit in February as Pluto returns to the exact degree it was at on July 4th, 1776, causing disruptions that can continue to polarize our society even more.
The eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio make us address how we bring both financial security and emotional security into better alignment. Happiness seems to come with more simplicity rather than more stuff.
False selves are revealed, potentially radically altering personal priorities and relationships. These issues are felt six weeks before and after the eclipses.
Solar Eclipse April 30, 2022, in Taurus
Lunar Eclipse May 16, 2022, in Scorpio
Solar Eclipse October 25, 2022, in Scorpio
The North Node shifts into Taurus, January 18, 2022, creating a Uranus/north node conjunction that will bring surprises in the ways we engage and interact with our world.
The Mars retrograde October 30-January 12, 2023, triggers new initiatives. Such an aspect impacts the lungs and could bring back a bad wave of Covid for that fall and winter cycle. We now feel the way the Chinese and Asians have felt for the last decade. They have been wearing masks in public to protect others and themselves from the illnesses and diseases that run wild in their country. Now we will be doing the same.
Some tough lessons will be addressed along the way. But the mystery of life is luring us into new depths and at least that part will feel less chaotic and more magical. We will experience an expansion similar to the sexual revolution of the 1960s, helping us see people more as individuals. New thinking forces us to broaden our minds. We are all in a refining fire to
burn away those things that no longer serve. We find fixes that bring ourselves and our world back into better balance.
Electric vehicles become more the norm. Know that if you buy gas-powered vehicles, their market value will radically drop as we move into this new era. Tesla continues to be a big player, not just because of the vehicles but because of their technology. The journey to self-driving vehicles is very real and is happening rapidly.
Security software is a big winner in the stock markets. Expect a brand-new internet to come forth with much higher security, revolutionizing many things that are currently causing problems for us because of hacking. Online games are also a huge growth area. Crypto continues its massive gains with huge leaps in both directions. Know that where there is money being made to this extreme, governments will eventually (though not in 2022) tax and control them with legislation.
Companies continue to struggle with employee shortages as more people shift toward better work/life balance.
Because the United States chart is in a Pluto return in 2022-2023, economic turbulence is be expected. While some gain great wealth, others suffer. Prominent individuals continue to fall from grace as hidden corruption is exposed, sexual escapades and treasonous activities are brought to light. “Perceived attacks” may be orchestrated in order to cause homegrown military groups to react in dangerous ways.
Pollution will hit a tipping point and precipitate massive changes in laws and behaviors regarding manufacturing and waste management.
Food and supply chain issues continue, causing more growth and manufacturing to begin to return to our country. Those who jump on that train early will make a lot of money.
Weather patterns continue to shock and the hurricane season is one for the record books, triggering a mass exodus from the Gulf states to safer areas.
The wealthy continue to attempt to turn America into a plutocracy as they try to consolidate their formidable control over unfair legislative measures that put our democracy at greater risk.
The obvious dirty secrets that can no longer be denied are the issues of slavery, racism, bigotry and greed. I expect that we are moving toward reparations and making amends in a legislative way; such things come about in a Pluto transit. We see “seeding” events beginning around February of 2022. This process will unfold for a decade. Pluto moves slowly. We are in a massively important time. Great challenges bring great opportunities.
The United States is in a forced “detox.” The toxins are social, economic, environmental, health-related and political. The disease is fear. The healing requires confrontation and resolve to do what is necessary. The medicine will be a bitter liquid to swallow. But it will lead us to a new and healthier society.
The world is changing rapidly, and we will be changing with it. In 2022 we will glimpse what we have not been willing to see. This is the tip of the iceberg coming our way in 2023.
It has begun.
We are all here for a reason.
We were born for this moment in time.
Suzanne Wagner is an author, teacher and practicing psychic whose column, “Metaphors of the Month,” has appeared in CATALYST since the 1990s. www.SuzanneWagner.com
