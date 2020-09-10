Aquarium Age: September 9 – 15, 2020

It would be all too tempting to just throw in the towel and say I’m tuning out and won’t be paying attention to anything related to the state of the States until after the election is over and COVID-19 is a thing of the past. Except that, alas, it cannot be done because there’s no telling when the election results will be in or when COVID-19 will finally be reined in by widespread vaccinations. We’re all attempting to learn how to live with constant uncertainty, but the madness of what’s happening around us is taking its toll. Some people are handling the uncertainty as best they can by devoting themselves to helping others, trying to contribute to a sense of well-being and genuine concern for their fellow travelers. Others, driven by anxiety, impatience, or the need to control something—anything—are moving into less beneficent forms of action; unfortunately, that need to do only provides a false sense of control and ultimately just contributes further to the chaos and unrest. We know Mr. Trump is fomenting frustration and fear in the hope that the ensuing chaos will work for his benefit. We also know that Mr. Biden is determined to stay calm and collected. The contrast between the two is extraordinary because it clearly demonstrates the great divide shaking the foundations of America.

Part of the current chaos is based on reality—the pandemic is real and so are its devastating consequences—but the conspiracy theories roiling the chaos are not grounded in reality—not one little bit. I wrote about this weeks ago, so I won’t go too deeply into it again. Humans need narratives to make sense of the world—even a world where alternate “facts” have been intentionally created to confuse and obfuscate the truth, but can nonetheless be used to create a story. We make up or believe stories, no matter how far-fetched, because they help organize our experiences and create order—it’s just human nature. I realize that we are used to thinking of such narrative impulses as part of wisdom traditions—and mostly that’s how they were used—but everyone tells stories, even if those stories are (as a close friend would say) “batshit crazy.”

I’m not particularly interested in any story other than the one we are currently experiencing—confusion and chaos included—because that story is the most potent and will determine what’s next. More importantly, I’m not interested in narratives that are not intended to heal: Democrats are not cannibalistic pedophiles—most of us can agree on that—yet the most disturbing thing about that story is that there are people who actually believe it. These strange stories are another indication of just how much work there is to do to educate people; work that will have to go on for the next many years no matter who wins the election. Unfortunately, we will be hearing these theories, and newer ones, over and over and over again as we close in on Election Day—and we’re likely to hear more conspiracy theories after our ballots are cast. Do whatever you can to maintain your clarity of mind in the coming weeks. It won’t be easy staying clear-headed, but it is absolutely necessary.

Mars Retrograde, which begins today and continues until November 13, is a major contributor to the constant repetition of these conspiracy theories, but only reluctantly—Mars wants to hear the tales of brave Ulysses, not the dark imaginings of those who have nothing better to do than try to terrify their fellow travelers. It will take a Herculean effort to resist the seduction of these stories, but resist we must.

As Mars retraces its path for the next two months, we retrace ours, specifically what’s been set in motion since July 25. Because Mars signifies movement, the next many weeks are going to be a review of what’s been set in motion as well as how we’ve reacted to what was already in motion. From a personal perspective, expect to review and reconsider the consequences of actions taken over the course of the last seven weeks. From a collective perspective, Mars’ review translates into a lot more information about COVID-19—Mars Direct occurs the day after the third and final Jupiter/Pluto conjunction, which in this particular instance signifies the third wave of the virus, a time we already know will be the most perilous phase of the pandemic.

Mars Retrograde also reviews the current state of agitation and aggression that is permeating almost every aspect of life. Activists are empowered by Mars, the archetype of the warrior, but as most activists know, the point of protests is peaceful, adamant persistence in the face of injustice. The Black Lives Matter movement is catalyzing the course of history—it is not a fad or a trend, but a reality that we can no longer agree to bigotry of any kind.

On Monday there was a piece in the New York Times by Pico Iyer that referenced the Dalai Lama’s notion of emotional disarmamentas a way through our current environment of polarization. Emotional disarmament will require another Herculean effort, but as Iyer points out, it is achievable because it is an act of personal responsibility and something we can all do, regardless of politics. It’s certainly worth the effort, especially if it diffuses and transforms the aggressive energy we’ve all been experiencing. Here’s the link, if you haven’t read it.

