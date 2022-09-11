Aquarium Age: September 7-13, 2022

The week unfolds with a peculiar rhythm—on one hand we’re in the retro-zone and on the other, we’re in the back-to-school season of getting back to work. It’s both possible and impossible to think of retrogrades as having a powerful blowback, but when there are five, and by Friday six, retrograde planets, the force of that planetary retrospective cannot be denied or easily sidestepped. So put aside the urge to hurry everything and replace it with a deliberate intention to look at the details of all you’ve put in motion. Sure, it can be a drag to do such an extensive review, but if you insist upon pushing forward against this slo-mo planetary flow, you could end up dealing with too many details as you try to cross the finish line.

Mercury Retrograde begins late in the day—11:38 PM EDT—on Friday, September 9. As most readers are already aware, the three days prior to a Mercury Retrograde phase can be as sluggish as the actual retrograde. If you can avoid putting something new in motion, please do. Mercury Retrograde is a great time to review the details of projects and plans already in motion, especially those related to communication and travel. (One can only hope that the airlines use this retrograde period to review the details of their operating system and make the necessary adjustments.)

Mercury Retrograde is not the best time to initiate something new and put it in play. Yes, it does try the patience to wait it out, but this one is a real doozy because Mercury has a lot of company during its backward glance—Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto are also retrograde, all of which amplify Mercury’s review and its need to apply that fine-tooth comb through all the details of all the projects you’re involved in.

Mercury “turns around” in an opposition to Jupiter, also retrograde, and that opposition could manifest as challenges to common sense or as the sluggish processing of information. Try to stay centered and avoid outlandish schemes if you can. And whenever possible, try to choose wholesome rather than extreme solutions to problems.

Mercury also goes retrograde in a trine to Mars, and that positive alliance makes for busy minds. That’s okay, as long as you don’t succumb to frustration that you aren’t able to implement all your ideas.

Also this week and for the next several weeks, a Saturn/Uranus square, which won’t be exact but will be within a degree of exact contact, is challenging the status quo. Saturn is in Aquarius and Uranus is in Taurus, both Fixed Signs and thus rigid in their positions, and as these two square off, their fractious clash could dismantle even more “norms”—I know: is that even possible?

We’ve been through this square several times in recent history: the first was on February 17, 2021; the second was on June 14, 2021; and the third was on December 24, 2021. While the square we are currently caught in won’t be exact, Saturn and Uranus are still “close enough for folk music,” as we used to say in the music business, which means the effect of this square isn’t as fine-tuned as its prior incarnations, but nonetheless still strikes a chord. We don’t need to review the many ways we continue to witness the dissolution of the status quo at the collective level (“whew” would be the best way to capture the rapidity of falling structures and organizing principles). From an individual perspective, this almost exact square could disrupt plans over the coming weeks, and those disruptions are certain to be emotionally challenging. Stay flexible—you don’t have to give up or even surrender your favorite belief systems; you just have to be aware of what you’re holding onto and reflect on why they are so important to you as well as why you are holding them so tight.

Many of us have tried our best to maintain balance in the midst of so many cultural, political, and emotional shifts and while doing so hasn’t been easy, it has been clarifying, especially when it comes to knowing your own mind and what you value most. And there is still so much to learn. As you move through the next several weeks, try to focus on what you’ve learned and where you still feel there is more work to be done, personally and collectively. We are in a process, and as I wrote last week, this process involves several simultaneously multidimensional, transformational shifts. Yes, that is as intense as it sounds, and even though we’ve been at it for a while, we are only at the beginning. So align yourself with the transcendent principles that are your guiding stars and when possible, help others to do the same. Yes, again, kindness is the best and greatest tool you can use to help others to identify their values—use it often; you won’t run out.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of relationship, which means you can expect to hear from significant others—past, present, and perhaps future. It also means that you need to continue to make patience your true companion because holding your ground is going to require strong support, internal and external.

Taurus April 20-May 20

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of health and healing, so make self-care a priority during this phase. Don’t worry, you’re not in danger; this is about taking an inventory of how you can improve your habits. Be careful not to be too rigid. Notice what you enjoy and make sure to make time for it.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Mercury is retrograde in your Solar House of creativity and that combined with Mars, the planet of self-assertion in your Sign, is likely to have you firing on more cylinders than you thought possible. Take your time and take notes. You won’t be able to do it all now, but there will be plenty of time later to put it all in motion.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of home, a position that is likely to inspire home improvements. But it’s a retrograde, which means starting renovation projects could lead to lots of delays. Cleaning closets won’t fall into that category, and that translates into a great time to clear clutter and organize what’s left.

Leo July 23-August 22

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of communication, which means you’re talking—a lot. Have at it, but remember to be generous of spirit. It will be easy to pepper your conversations with strong opinions and while there is no harm in expressing yourself, it is important to listen as intently to what others have to say.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of resources, so be careful about your finances—how much you are spending and what you are spending it on. If you pay careful attention to your money matters, you will emerge from this review with a better grasp of how to strengthen your financial position.

Libra September 23-October 22

Mercury Retrograde begins in your Solar House of personality, a position that might convince you to review your persona—not just how you are seen but also how you want to be seen. If those two desires are in conflict with each other, this would be a great time to clear up any confusion and create greater coherence.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Mercury Retrograde takes place in your Solar house of psychology, which translates into the need to exercise mental discipline—your thoughts could go in lots of different directions and you don’t want to get lost in your own mind. So increase your meditation and make every effort to stay clear, concise, and realistic.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of community, so be prepared to be busy, and very social. Just be careful not to wear yourself out having conversations with anyone who will listen to what you have to say. Be indiscriminate and you’ll exhaust yourself, so be sure to pick your conversation partners carefully.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

This Mercury Retrograde is all about your career, so be prepared for all sorts of interactions. Be especially careful about negotiations and contracts—Mercury in its retrograde phase is the master of missed clauses and overlooked loopholes. There is nothing major to worry about; as long as you’re not in a hurry and are being careful, you will be fine.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of belief systems, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself reviewing what you believe in and why. This is not about throwing out every idea that’s important to you. This process is about sorting through what ideas no longer serve and what beliefs continue to support you.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of other people’s values and resources, which makes it important to review what your relationship is to the values of others. I’m not suggesting you give up your own values; I’m advising you to use this phase to examine the values of significant others—what you do and don’t agree with, and why.