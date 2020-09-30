Aquarium Age: September 30 – October 6, 2020

When I would drop LSD way back in the 1960s, just as the acid was coming on, there would be a slightly tinny taste at the back of my throat, a taste that signaled the start of the trip or what I lovingly referred to as my “ticket to Wonderland.” That’s what the air feels like right at this point in time and space—tinny and thin, and as I put it to a friend today, reminiscent of an acid trip about to begin. Don’t get me wrong—the last many months of hell are best described as a bad acid trip; we’ve been in a negative altered state for too long, trying to cope with a life-threatening disease that’s straight out of The Stand (the Stephen King novel that’s all about a disease that wipes out almost everyone on Earth). Nevertheless, it feels as if we’re on the verge of crossing the threshold into a new dimension that doesn’t seem as dismal.

Life has definitely become stranger than fiction, especially as I listen to the lies about COVID-19’s potency, the politicization of its presence and cure, and the outright refusal by Trump and his administration to tell the truth so that people can protect themselves and others. The United States government devolves daily into increased chaos from even more unchecked corruption, and that devolution exacerbates both a personal and collective psychic dislocation. And when I think about the millions of fellow travelers out of work and out of money, homeless and hungry, and then take in the reality that the Republicans’ only priority is a Supreme Court nominee who will strike down the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic, I lose my breath. Mr. Trump blatantly bragging about his plans to steal the election is almost as insane as the UK closing pubs at 10PM—as if the virus only infects people late at night. Honestly, where is the Queen of Hearts when you need her? Yet all of that is not quite as crazy as Mr. DeSantis, the governor of Florida, opening hotels, bars, and restaurants, while Florida crawls with so many COVID-19 cases that those outbreaks of the Zika virus pale in comparison.

The world is so surreal, I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me that someone had poisoned the world’s water system with bad psychedelics, trapping us in a bad collective acid trip that’s nowhere near Wonderland.

But no matter how many more situations are added to the litany of awful things that have become the new normal, that tinny feeling in the back of my throat is still there. It’s persisted for the last week or so, and I can only surmise that we must be entering an even dizzier dimension than the one we are in—but the good news is that negative signature is shifting and there is light shining through the cracks of our broken system. More people care about the rule of law and are willing to take a stand for what they believe in; many more people are motivated to vote than previously expected; and Trump’s efforts to subvert the election process are being laid bare for everyone to see—and finally enough people understand the reality of his soullessness and the soullessness of his Gang of Hungry Ghosts.

It’s particularly odd to write about anticipating positive action on the day after the ongoing Mars/Saturn square was exact and began separating—the phase of any astrological interaction during which the full brunt of the influence is felt. What’s more, because Saturn Direct began yesterday, which prolongs its lingering at specific degrees, we will be in the ripple effect of this pernicious Mars/Saturn interaction for the next several weeks—it doesn’t abate until October 24. So it would be wise to prepare for even more bellicose interactions and violence. Still, there is a shift in the wind. I know I could be wrong, but change is in the air.

I’m not expecting miracles; the turmoil and chaos aren’t going to evaporate overnight or even after the election, which means we aren’t coming down from our collective bad trip soon or easily. But even though the next several weeks are going to be hell, we are turning a corner, and as I said before, light is making its way through the cracks in what was once our system. That’s why I think the tinny taste won’t go away—call me optimistic Alice, but I’m thinking the bad dream is coming to end. So continue to be kind to your fellow travelers, especially if you don’t agree with them; like it or not, we are all in this together, polarized but nonetheless two halves of the same whole, and we must imagine peace is possible.