Astrology
Aquarium Age: September 30 – October 6, 2020
When I would drop LSD way back in the 1960s, just as the acid was coming on, there would be a slightly tinny taste at the back of my throat, a taste that signaled the start of the trip or what I lovingly referred to as my “ticket to Wonderland.” That’s what the air feels like right at this point in time and space—tinny and thin, and as I put it to a friend today, reminiscent of an acid trip about to begin. Don’t get me wrong—the last many months of hell are best described as a bad acid trip; we’ve been in a negative altered state for too long, trying to cope with a life-threatening disease that’s straight out of The Stand (the Stephen King novel that’s all about a disease that wipes out almost everyone on Earth). Nevertheless, it feels as if we’re on the verge of crossing the threshold into a new dimension that doesn’t seem as dismal.
Life has definitely become stranger than fiction, especially as I listen to the lies about COVID-19’s potency, the politicization of its presence and cure, and the outright refusal by Trump and his administration to tell the truth so that people can protect themselves and others. The United States government devolves daily into increased chaos from even more unchecked corruption, and that devolution exacerbates both a personal and collective psychic dislocation. And when I think about the millions of fellow travelers out of work and out of money, homeless and hungry, and then take in the reality that the Republicans’ only priority is a Supreme Court nominee who will strike down the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a pandemic, I lose my breath. Mr. Trump blatantly bragging about his plans to steal the election is almost as insane as the UK closing pubs at 10PM—as if the virus only infects people late at night. Honestly, where is the Queen of Hearts when you need her? Yet all of that is not quite as crazy as Mr. DeSantis, the governor of Florida, opening hotels, bars, and restaurants, while Florida crawls with so many COVID-19 cases that those outbreaks of the Zika virus pale in comparison.
The world is so surreal, I wouldn’t be surprised if you told me that someone had poisoned the world’s water system with bad psychedelics, trapping us in a bad collective acid trip that’s nowhere near Wonderland.
But no matter how many more situations are added to the litany of awful things that have become the new normal, that tinny feeling in the back of my throat is still there. It’s persisted for the last week or so, and I can only surmise that we must be entering an even dizzier dimension than the one we are in—but the good news is that negative signature is shifting and there is light shining through the cracks of our broken system. More people care about the rule of law and are willing to take a stand for what they believe in; many more people are motivated to vote than previously expected; and Trump’s efforts to subvert the election process are being laid bare for everyone to see—and finally enough people understand the reality of his soullessness and the soullessness of his Gang of Hungry Ghosts.
It’s particularly odd to write about anticipating positive action on the day after the ongoing Mars/Saturn square was exact and began separating—the phase of any astrological interaction during which the full brunt of the influence is felt. What’s more, because Saturn Direct began yesterday, which prolongs its lingering at specific degrees, we will be in the ripple effect of this pernicious Mars/Saturn interaction for the next several weeks—it doesn’t abate until October 24. So it would be wise to prepare for even more bellicose interactions and violence. Still, there is a shift in the wind. I know I could be wrong, but change is in the air.
I’m not expecting miracles; the turmoil and chaos aren’t going to evaporate overnight or even after the election, which means we aren’t coming down from our collective bad trip soon or easily. But even though the next several weeks are going to be hell, we are turning a corner, and as I said before, light is making its way through the cracks in what was once our system. That’s why I think the tinny taste won’t go away—call me optimistic Alice, but I’m thinking the bad dream is coming to end. So continue to be kind to your fellow travelers, especially if you don’t agree with them; like it or not, we are all in this together, polarized but nonetheless two halves of the same whole, and we must imagine peace is possible.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Yes, the last few weeks, since Mars Retrograde began, have been particularly oppressive, but although it’s been tough, this phase has also been revelatory. It’s almost as if you’ve returned to a self you once were, only wiser from the journey and more compassionate with yourself and others.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
The emphasis is on relationships, personal and professional, of the past, present, and future, so anticipate ruminating on what a healthy partnership looks like. Just remember to include your relationship with yourself in this review because we treat ourselves as we treat others, and we can always be a little kinder.
Gemini May 21-June 21
It’s a moody week, so give yourself permission to swing through a variety of emotions—just be careful not to get snagged by negative feelings. There is always hope, even in the midst of despair, so do whatever it is you do to bolster yourself through these waves.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Read Gemini above and add this: Yes, you are fighting off disappointment and your own need to pick a fight just to blow off steam. But if you allow yourself to indulge in negative thinking it will only bite you in the ass. Identify what sustains your spirit and then spend all your free time immersed in that universe.
Leo July 23-August 22
You are busy; even if you don’t have a job, you’re still working hard on yourself. Be sure to practice good self-care during this phase: make sure you get enough rest, eat the right foods, exercise each day, and keep your attitude tuned to a positive frequency.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Continue to worry if worry is working for you, but also remember the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. Worrying just creates more worries. I’m not suggesting you embrace denial; I’m simply advising you to find a worldview congruent with an uplifting, creative attitude
Libra September 23-October 22
It’s rarely an easy task to process through intense emotions, especially in an already intense emotional environment—and really, who isn’t in some sort of turmoil or angst right now? Make the time to acknowledge your feeling and don’t hesitate to express yourself, especially with those your love.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
I know you’re completely competent to go things alone and get the “job” done, but sometimes life is just more fun when you share the work and play alike. Rather than withdraw, engage with others. Yes, it might get messy, but it in the long run it will be less lonely and increasingly rewarding.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It might be an interesting exercise to assume that everyone you are at odds with is mirroring something back to you, something you are uncomfortable with in yourself—yes, projection… by any other name. Nevertheless, it’s often easier to be in judgment of others than it is to take an honest self-inventory.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Consider these next few weeks an opportunity to finish up a bunch of details on different plans or projects. While it may seem like busy work, it’s not—it’s channeling the intensity of the moment into areas that need attention and will benefit from your efforts.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
There are difficult conversations that need to occur with significant others; not just spouses or lovers, but close friends who may be facing difficult situations and are in need of practical advice but who just can’t let help in. Put your frustration aside and listen closely—you’ll find a way in if you do.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It is a money matter, and it is not easily solved. That being said, the next several weeks offer opportunities to bring a new problem-solving awareness to those persistent issues. Rather than fretting about your situation, be brave. If you can stay on the field, you’ll find pragmatic solutions.