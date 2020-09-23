Astrology
Aquarium Age: September 23 – 29, 2020
I can’t write about Ruth Bader Ginsberg this week, not just because everyone is writing about her but because her death has made it harder to hold onto hope—and we need hope at this particular moment almost as much as we need air to breathe. And because her death is a blow to the cause of justice, a blow that will reverberate throughout the next several weeks (and perhaps, unfortunately, for years to come), those of us who hold hope high need to stay focused on how we can navigate these weeks knowing that Trump and his followers are reinforcing their commitment to a regime of tyranny based on ruthlessness, selfishness, cruelty, and ignorance. This regime will eventually come to an end; we just don’t know when.
The important astrological news of the week is Saturn Direct, which begins on Tuesday, September 29. Saturn’s retrograde phase began on May 11and since that time it’s been retracing its path back to the beginning of February—and so have we. Saturn symbolizes rules and regulations as well as systems and structures but its most important function is the ability to distill wisdom from experience. Now, as it moves forward, we have another chance to reflect on choices made and actions taken since February. Needless to say, this covers the entire period of the pandemic, so be willing to look at your choices with an eye toward noticing what needs refinement as well as what you did right. Saturn Retrograde has also been reviewing the deconstruction of governments and other organizations as a consequence of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction—the astrological configuration that dissolved “normal” and is still dissolving regular routines.
The astral problem this week is the ongoing Mars/Saturn square, which continues to inflame the environment; even if you aren’t living on the West Coast, the air is so agitated and anxious that it’s difficult to breathe. This Mars/Saturn square is a pernicious interaction that fuels hard-hearted and harsh attitudes. We’ve been under its influence for nearly a month and because of Mars Retrograde and Saturn Direct, this square is exact on the day Saturn Direct begins, which means that the coming weeks are rife with strife and aggression, even more than we are experiencing now. It’ll take a huge intentional effort to stay strong and on course as the volatile winds of this square tear through the routines of daily life. Please remember to be kind to everyone you encounter.
By tomorrow and Friday, the Moon conjuncts the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto combination in Capricorn and by next Friday, October 2, the Moon conjuncts Mars, so there is no let-up to the highly charged emotional environment. While I always advise that it’s best to lead with your heart, you will need to balance your head and your heart. Be smart and try to think before you speak. We live in extraordinary times, times that demand extraordinary responses. Holding on to hope won’t be easy, but holding on to hope is a must.
Last week I wrote that there are 630 billionaires living in the United States and that it might be a good idea for 50 of those billionaires to adopt a state and get to work building homes and repairing infrastructure, all with an eye toward sustainability. (Of course, some states might need more than one billionaire’s funding depending on the depth and breadth of their need.) I received several positive responses to the column. One reader suggested that we get the idea rolling by writing letters to the editors, sharing the idea of billionaires for transformation around the nation. Another reader sent me an article about Chuck Feeney, a cofounder of the Duty Free Shoppers travel retailer, who vowed to spend all his money on charitable causes before he died—he is the inspiration for the Giving While Living movement among billionaires. I didn’t know about his generosity, but I do now, and he is my inspiration as well. Feel free to quote last week’s column and no need to credit me… let’s credit Mr. Feeney’s inspiring example.
Let’s be moved by generosity rather than fear as we let purpose guide our best intentions.
www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2020/09/15/exclusive-the-billionaire-who-wanted-to-die-brokeis-now-officially-broke/#6a611e6d3a2a
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Saturn goes direct in your Solar House of career and recognition and while this might sound like an oxymoron given Saturn’s austere disposition, its forward motion could translate into abundance. Be optimistic but also realistic as Saturn propels you forward.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Saturn Direct is an invitation to take care of plans and projects in need of attention that have been lingering unfinished. Use Saturn’s organizational skill to go over the details so that you can make a schedule—once Saturn is moving forward, you have to keep up with its pace.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The best way to manage Saturn Direct is to stay present in the moment. If you can manage to show up and be honest and mindful of the consequences of your actions without insisting on a specific outcome, you will align yourself with the best qualities of Saturn—a discerning eye that values process over product.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Saturn moves forward in your Solar House of relationship, and as it gathers momentum, you might find yourself revising several recent decisions about how to handle situations with significant others. This isn’t necessarily about a change of heart; it’s about owning your intentions and staying in your integrity.
Leo July 23-August 22
Saturn Direct occurs in your Solar House of service and healing, and its forward motion is likely to stimulate renewed determination to bring your life into better balance. Anticipate the desire to start a new diet or exercise regimen and also expect to find the determination to stick to the plan.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Saturn is moving forward in your Solar House of self-expression, which is likely to translate into a renewed desire to immerse yourself in creative projects. So whether you are writing a memoir or joining a theatre group or planning next year’s garden be confident in your ability to bring those projects to fruition.
Libra September 23-October 22
Saturn Direct occurs in your Solar House of home—your physical abode, but also your internal sense of belonging—and its forward motion offers an opportunity to objectively assess what you need to be comfortable. While it’s been difficult to be homebound, it’s also been an important phase of self-awareness.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Saturn’s been in your Solar House of communication since December 2017, and although its forward motion might feel like a get-out-of-jail-free card—too much talking is taxing for you—it’s not. Consider what you’ve learned about dialogue and conversation—those lessons are vital to your success in all life’s arenas.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Saturn Direct occurs in your Solar House of personal finance and while its forward motion is sure to feel like relief, it’s a good time to reflect on what you’ve learned about other resources. There’s nothing wrong with money—but Saturn wants you to learn to value yourself as your greatest resource.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Saturn goes direct in your Solar House of personality and that forward motion has you sharing your ideas with anyone who will listen. There’s no need to hold back—you’ve gathered a lot of wisdom and have a strong intention to help others benefit from what you’ve learned.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Saturn Direct stimulates lots of changes in your attitude, which translates into a lighter touch, especially if you acknowledge what you’ve learned from Saturn’s journey through your Solar House of psychology. It hasn’t been easy, and the brooding has been intense, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Saturn moves forward in your Solar House of community and as it gathers momentum, you might be drawn to participate in projects you were previously skeptical about. Give yourself permission to digest and metabolize what you’ve learned, but don’t be surprised if you’re ready to move in a new direction.