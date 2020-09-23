Aquarium Age: September 23 – 29, 2020

I can’t write about Ruth Bader Ginsberg this week, not just because everyone is writing about her but because her death has made it harder to hold onto hope—and we need hope at this particular moment almost as much as we need air to breathe. And because her death is a blow to the cause of justice, a blow that will reverberate throughout the next several weeks (and perhaps, unfortunately, for years to come), those of us who hold hope high need to stay focused on how we can navigate these weeks knowing that Trump and his followers are reinforcing their commitment to a regime of tyranny based on ruthlessness, selfishness, cruelty, and ignorance. This regime will eventually come to an end; we just don’t know when.

The important astrological news of the week is Saturn Direct, which begins on Tuesday, September 29. Saturn’s retrograde phase began on May 11and since that time it’s been retracing its path back to the beginning of February—and so have we. Saturn symbolizes rules and regulations as well as systems and structures but its most important function is the ability to distill wisdom from experience. Now, as it moves forward, we have another chance to reflect on choices made and actions taken since February. Needless to say, this covers the entire period of the pandemic, so be willing to look at your choices with an eye toward noticing what needs refinement as well as what you did right. Saturn Retrograde has also been reviewing the deconstruction of governments and other organizations as a consequence of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction—the astrological configuration that dissolved “normal” and is still dissolving regular routines.

The astral problem this week is the ongoing Mars/Saturn square, which continues to inflame the environment; even if you aren’t living on the West Coast, the air is so agitated and anxious that it’s difficult to breathe. This Mars/Saturn square is a pernicious interaction that fuels hard-hearted and harsh attitudes. We’ve been under its influence for nearly a month and because of Mars Retrograde and Saturn Direct, this square is exact on the day Saturn Direct begins, which means that the coming weeks are rife with strife and aggression, even more than we are experiencing now. It’ll take a huge intentional effort to stay strong and on course as the volatile winds of this square tear through the routines of daily life. Please remember to be kind to everyone you encounter.

By tomorrow and Friday, the Moon conjuncts the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto combination in Capricorn and by next Friday, October 2, the Moon conjuncts Mars, so there is no let-up to the highly charged emotional environment. While I always advise that it’s best to lead with your heart, you will need to balance your head and your heart. Be smart and try to think before you speak. We live in extraordinary times, times that demand extraordinary responses. Holding on to hope won’t be easy, but holding on to hope is a must.

Last week I wrote that there are 630 billionaires living in the United States and that it might be a good idea for 50 of those billionaires to adopt a state and get to work building homes and repairing infrastructure, all with an eye toward sustainability. (Of course, some states might need more than one billionaire’s funding depending on the depth and breadth of their need.) I received several positive responses to the column. One reader suggested that we get the idea rolling by writing letters to the editors, sharing the idea of billionaires for transformation around the nation. Another reader sent me an article about Chuck Feeney, a cofounder of the Duty Free Shoppers travel retailer, who vowed to spend all his money on charitable causes before he died—he is the inspiration for the Giving While Living movement among billionaires. I didn’t know about his generosity, but I do now, and he is my inspiration as well. Feel free to quote last week’s column and no need to credit me… let’s credit Mr. Feeney’s inspiring example.

Let’s be moved by generosity rather than fear as we let purpose guide our best intentions.

www.forbes.com/sites/stevenbertoni/2020/09/15/exclusive-the-billionaire-who-wanted-to-die-brokeis-now-officially-broke/#6a611e6d3a2a