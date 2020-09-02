Aquarium Age: September 2 – 8, 2020

Just in case you were wondering why even the air has an attitude… we moved to Mars (actually, we arrived a couple of weeks ago; the good news is that we aren’t growing potatoes just yet), and while a new perspective is always exciting, Mars isn’t exactly the peacemaking planet of the astrological system. Given the local and global state of our situation, it would be great if we could make love instead of war, but Mars is the god of war, and its dominant presence for the last couple of weeks as well as for the next couple ahead turns the already aggressive air even more confrontational. I know it’s hard to imagine how things could get any more mean-spirited than they already are, but with this Martian emphasis on battle, things are sure to get worse—much worse. I’m not reporting this to exacerbate your anxiety; I’m pointing out the obvious so that you can solidify your commitment to keeping the peace. Those less aware of astral influences may not be able to resist the call of physical battle, which is why those of us who are aware of the multidimensional forces at work during this moment need to keep our internal universe steady so that we can do whatever we can to help others make it through this angry atmosphere.

You don’t need an astrologer to tell you that we are in the midst of a unique moment here on planet Earth, a moment that holds Earth in the balance. Yet an astrological perspective might be able to shed some light on why aggression seems to have infiltrated so many interactions. We’re under the influence of several unique Martian configurations, all of which inflame belligerent attitudes and testy tempers spoiling for a fight. It’s as if Grouchy, Irritable, and Angry (three lesser-known Disney dwarves) have taken the reins of regular routines and are driving the action directly toward close encounters of the fuming kind. I don’t think anyone is exempt from these frequencies, but I also don’t think that irate acting-out has to be the only choice. Even if you find yourself gnashing your teeth with impatience and intolerance, do your best to talk yourself down. I’m not suggesting you relinquish your principles; I’m simply advising that nonviolence is the only attitude that will succeed. The problem is that saying “no” to aggression usually requires greater courage than engaging in violence, which is why saying no to a fight won’t be easy.

Here’s the breakdown—keep in mind as you read through this that Mars is currently in Aries, its Home Sign, where it is strongest.

(1) Mars Retrograde begins on September 9, which means that for the next two weeks—the week prior to the retrograde and the first week of the retrograde—Mars is “slowing down,” turning these next weeks into a slog. Mars is a forward- moving planet and it doesn’t like downshifting. What’s more, Mars is one of the planets that drives the mechanics of daily life—it symbolizes muscles, which is why “slowing down” isn’t its favorite gear. Expect lots of people and situations to try your patience—lots of folks will be in a hurry and nothing, absolutely nothing, is certain to move quickly.

(2) Since August 8, we’ve been under the influence of a Mars/Saturn square, a pernicious interaction that often devolves into cruelty and violence. Mars represents assertion and it wants to move freely, which is why it symbolizes the pioneer who is always seeking new adventures; Saturn signifies authority, and while its mission is to teach, Saturn often uses hindrance and limitation to make its point. In all cases of Mars/Saturn interactions, Saturn wins, if only because the gravity of experience wins over the desire to move and keep moving. Squares are fractious interactions, and this square is exceptionally strident because Saturn is also in its Home Sign, which strengthens its presence and influence.

This Mars/Saturn square was exact on Monday, August 24, the day after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times at point-blank range. Normally (and I do know that normal is no longer), it is the separation stage—the days after exact contact—that demonstrate the manifestation of an interaction. But there’s a hitch to this square—the separation stage doesn’t really end; it lingers, and lingers, and lingers, which only exacerbates the already agitated atmosphere.

(3) And it lingers because as Mars is “turning around,” Saturn is “preparing” to end its retrograde, which began on May 11. Saturn goes direct on September 29—the same day as the second exact Mars/Saturn square—and as this second square separates, we’ll witness the devastation of its prolonged contact. (Of course, we could all become devotees of nonviolence by October, but it’s not looking good.) Mars and Saturn won’t truly separate until mid-October, which means we have to endure at least six more weeks of this bellicose air—and it sucks. Nevertheless, we soldier on, committed to holding the ground of a spiritual warrior, working for peace and goodwill. Ignorance of our essential interconnectedness and interdependence make these days harder than they need to be.

It’s important to remember that we bring the archetypal forces of the sky to life. We can choose to be pugnacious or we can choose to lead with grace—each of us has to decide how we want to integrate these Martian interactions. The planets may incline but we actualize their potential through every thought, word, and deed. So as you work your way through the next several weeks, think about how you want to bring this combination of Mars and Saturn to life. It is a terrific interaction for hard work and getting things done. It also indicates the capacity for precision, but only if you know how to pace yourself and stay steady. Handling the intensity of this square isn’t about becoming passive, it’s about knowing when to push and when to let go; when to take a stand and when to save your energy for a more precise moment, when the weight of your intention can affect the moment more effectively.

And as always, remember to be kind to your fellow travelers—we need each other more than we know.