Astrology
Aquarium Age: September 2 – 8, 2020
Just in case you were wondering why even the air has an attitude… we moved to Mars (actually, we arrived a couple of weeks ago; the good news is that we aren’t growing potatoes just yet), and while a new perspective is always exciting, Mars isn’t exactly the peacemaking planet of the astrological system. Given the local and global state of our situation, it would be great if we could make love instead of war, but Mars is the god of war, and its dominant presence for the last couple of weeks as well as for the next couple ahead turns the already aggressive air even more confrontational. I know it’s hard to imagine how things could get any more mean-spirited than they already are, but with this Martian emphasis on battle, things are sure to get worse—much worse. I’m not reporting this to exacerbate your anxiety; I’m pointing out the obvious so that you can solidify your commitment to keeping the peace. Those less aware of astral influences may not be able to resist the call of physical battle, which is why those of us who are aware of the multidimensional forces at work during this moment need to keep our internal universe steady so that we can do whatever we can to help others make it through this angry atmosphere.
You don’t need an astrologer to tell you that we are in the midst of a unique moment here on planet Earth, a moment that holds Earth in the balance. Yet an astrological perspective might be able to shed some light on why aggression seems to have infiltrated so many interactions. We’re under the influence of several unique Martian configurations, all of which inflame belligerent attitudes and testy tempers spoiling for a fight. It’s as if Grouchy, Irritable, and Angry (three lesser-known Disney dwarves) have taken the reins of regular routines and are driving the action directly toward close encounters of the fuming kind. I don’t think anyone is exempt from these frequencies, but I also don’t think that irate acting-out has to be the only choice. Even if you find yourself gnashing your teeth with impatience and intolerance, do your best to talk yourself down. I’m not suggesting you relinquish your principles; I’m simply advising that nonviolence is the only attitude that will succeed. The problem is that saying “no” to aggression usually requires greater courage than engaging in violence, which is why saying no to a fight won’t be easy.
Here’s the breakdown—keep in mind as you read through this that Mars is currently in Aries, its Home Sign, where it is strongest.
(1) Mars Retrograde begins on September 9, which means that for the next two weeks—the week prior to the retrograde and the first week of the retrograde—Mars is “slowing down,” turning these next weeks into a slog. Mars is a forward- moving planet and it doesn’t like downshifting. What’s more, Mars is one of the planets that drives the mechanics of daily life—it symbolizes muscles, which is why “slowing down” isn’t its favorite gear. Expect lots of people and situations to try your patience—lots of folks will be in a hurry and nothing, absolutely nothing, is certain to move quickly.
(2) Since August 8, we’ve been under the influence of a Mars/Saturn square, a pernicious interaction that often devolves into cruelty and violence. Mars represents assertion and it wants to move freely, which is why it symbolizes the pioneer who is always seeking new adventures; Saturn signifies authority, and while its mission is to teach, Saturn often uses hindrance and limitation to make its point. In all cases of Mars/Saturn interactions, Saturn wins, if only because the gravity of experience wins over the desire to move and keep moving. Squares are fractious interactions, and this square is exceptionally strident because Saturn is also in its Home Sign, which strengthens its presence and influence.
This Mars/Saturn square was exact on Monday, August 24, the day after Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times at point-blank range. Normally (and I do know that normal is no longer), it is the separation stage—the days after exact contact—that demonstrate the manifestation of an interaction. But there’s a hitch to this square—the separation stage doesn’t really end; it lingers, and lingers, and lingers, which only exacerbates the already agitated atmosphere.
(3) And it lingers because as Mars is “turning around,” Saturn is “preparing” to end its retrograde, which began on May 11. Saturn goes direct on September 29—the same day as the second exact Mars/Saturn square—and as this second square separates, we’ll witness the devastation of its prolonged contact. (Of course, we could all become devotees of nonviolence by October, but it’s not looking good.) Mars and Saturn won’t truly separate until mid-October, which means we have to endure at least six more weeks of this bellicose air—and it sucks. Nevertheless, we soldier on, committed to holding the ground of a spiritual warrior, working for peace and goodwill. Ignorance of our essential interconnectedness and interdependence make these days harder than they need to be.
It’s important to remember that we bring the archetypal forces of the sky to life. We can choose to be pugnacious or we can choose to lead with grace—each of us has to decide how we want to integrate these Martian interactions. The planets may incline but we actualize their potential through every thought, word, and deed. So as you work your way through the next several weeks, think about how you want to bring this combination of Mars and Saturn to life. It is a terrific interaction for hard work and getting things done. It also indicates the capacity for precision, but only if you know how to pace yourself and stay steady. Handling the intensity of this square isn’t about becoming passive, it’s about knowing when to push and when to let go; when to take a stand and when to save your energy for a more precise moment, when the weight of your intention can affect the moment more effectively.
And as always, remember to be kind to your fellow travelers—we need each other more than we know.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Continue to be measured in your responses to confrontations, large and small. We’re all doing our best to maintain our balance, but given that Mars is your Ruling planet, this phase is even more stressful for you. So keep breathing, deeply, as many times as it takes to hold fast to a peaceful attitude.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
If you feel like hunkering down at home—even getting under the covers—go right ahead, and don’t worry that others may criticize your choices. Yes, if you feel strongly, join the protests, but also do what’s necessary to sustain a positive outlook about the power of your contribution to the greater good.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Allow your conversations to turn into a battleground or use your words to soothe any situation that looks like it might erupt into a fight—it’s up to you. While that sounds like a no-brainer, avoiding angry exchanges won’t be easy. Nevertheless, a calm voice is always welcome.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It’s been a rough ride with significant others, both personal and professional, yet even though it’s been tough, there have also been opportunities to create a new way of understanding the dynamics of your partnership. Try not to focus on the small stuff and instead concentrate on integrating your new awareness.
Leo July 23-August 22
Your innately generous nature has been challenged by the aggressive energy we’re all navigating, and it hasn’t been easy staying gracious with those you love but disagree with. It’s always better to be generous of heart, so take a deep breath and rely on your ability to include rather than exclude.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Even though what you’re dealing with has a thousand arms and legs, organizing the various pieces that need to be connected isn’t as confusing a process as it first appears. This is your thing, and figuring out how to handle it all doesn’t have to be a hassle—consider managing the task a demonstration of your gifts.
Libra September 23-October 22
Be bold and initiate conversations with family, friends, and coworkers about how you can improve your interactions. I realize you’re always working on your partnerships (which is great), but this is a specific astral invitation to talk about what you need. Take the stars up on it by being candid as well as kind.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’re working really, really hard but your efforts are not in vain, so even though it feels as if your labors will never end—and they will continue for the next many weeks—you will eventually enjoy the fruits of this phase. Continue to keep your eyes on the prize and you won’t be disappointed with the outcome.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It’s a choice: worry about money, which won’t help your situation and will only create more anxiety, or start to strategize about how you can shift your situation. Yes, I realize you’ve been working on this for a while, but there is always room for innovation—after all, necessity is the mother of invention.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Take heart—there are possibilities to break what often feel like impenetrable patterns that just won’t seem to shift. Transformation is possible if you’re willing to step out of your comfort zone and try something radically different from all other attempts. It won’t be easy-peasy, but it could set you free.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Conversations of every denomination may have proven problematic during the last several weeks if only because you’ve either had to refrain—or couldn’t refrain—from speaking your truth. This week the same constriction continues, so try to think before you speak but definitely share your opinions.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Try to be realistic, especially when it comes to expectations about relationships. It’s been a wild ride, and certain interactions have been unsettling. But if you stick to the truth—your truth—and listen carefully as others share their experiences, you’ll be able to make an accurate assessment of the situation.