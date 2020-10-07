Aquarium Age: October 7 – 13, 2020

It’s hard to stay confident when the world wobbles and the ground feels fluid, especially when those wobbles aren’t from earthquakes, explosions, or meteorite collisions. The world is wobbling from deeply profound shifts, some of which we are doing our best to understand. Nevertheless, as these tremors shudder across the collective they are affecting everyone, regardless of whether we’re aware or unaware of the magnitude of change that’s taking place. The effect of these changes will last long past the events that engendered them. The turmoil and tumult will eventually fade away, but right now, when it feels impossible to rely on anyone or anything, it’s important to remember that it is possible to find an internal steadiness that can’t be put asunder by the madness of this moment or any other. Yes, the madness is overwhelming, and yes, again, most of us are overwhelmed and fatigued from nearly four years of chaos, but there is a reality that transcends the flux of daily life, and that transcendent reality can provide a perspective capable of righting your personal ship and restoring your confidence. The transitory world may be wobbling, but we can still hold steady within ourselves when we connect to a higher power that endures beyond time and space.

I’m standing by last week’s assessment that change is in the air, but the astrology for the next couple of weeks remains grim, making it all the more necessary to do whatever it is you do to strengthen your connection to the broadest possible perspective. Here’s the skinny on the grim astral picture:

1. The ongoing Mars/Saturn square continues—we’ve been in the pernicious grip of this influence since the beginning of September and it persists until Friday, October 16. This is a hard-hearted planetary combination that feeds the need for sheer brute force as a way of handling frustration and anger about almost anything. Please avoid acting out your aggression on those who don’t deserve it, especially children, animals, and innocent bystanders.

2. By tomorrow, October 8, the Sun in Libra begins its opposition to Mars, retrograde in Aries, as it simultaneously squares Saturn, direct in Capricorn. The Sun represents the life force; Mars symbolizes anger and outrage; and when they oppose each other, lots of us feel the need to flex our anger muscles, so anticipate that people will be even more inclined to fight than they already are.

3. But that’s not all. The Sun/Mars/Saturn bundle is amplified by the Sun’s square to Jupiter and Pluto, both also in Capricorn and both close enough to be included. All of these interactions indicate intensified power struggles. Put simply: it’s a mess. And that mess is likely to show itself as belligerence even when anger is unwarranted. Most of us are going to want to blow off steam, so find a punching bag that isn’t animate, and have at it. So much of what’s happening is so outrageous that keeping a level head requires a gargantuan effort.

4. But wait, there’s more. The Sun/Mars opposition is exact and separating on Tuesday, October 13 (the day Mercury Retrograde begins) and by Friday, October 16, the Moon joins the team, amplifying the emotional component of these already difficult interactions. The separation phase of an intense interaction is when we experience the brunt of its influence, but since we’ve been in this energy field long enough to pay rent, many of us could shrug it off, or—and this is the more likely response—many of our fellow travelers could just melt down. Be especially kind to children during this time—they often channel planetary intensities with no awareness of what they are doing.

5. Yes, you read that correctly… Mercury Retrograde begins on October 13 and lasts until (I hope you are sitting down) November 3, Election Day, here in the United States. Mercury and Mars symbolize the mechanics of daily life; Mercury represents all forms of communication, negotiation, and travel, and Mars is the muscle that moves everything. Fortunately, they are not retrograde in an opposition to each other, but these impending shifts indicate is just how many obstacles and obstructions are likely as we move toward the elections. Be sure to start your retrograde safety back-ups now—don’t wait until next Tuesday.

In the non-election universe, this dual retrograde is certain to produce traffic snarls, communication confusion, and lots of late or missed appointments. Take it all in stride—there’s just too much to cope with and everyone is having a hard time dealing with it all.

Staying confident in the midst of such massive uncertainty is no easy feat, but that’s what we—all of us, everywhere—are being asked to do. The world is wobbling and none of us are immune to the dislocation, physical as well as psychic, that permeates every aspect of daily life, not just in the United States but around the globe. We are no longer discrete cultures—we can pretend we are, but one of the lessons COVID-19 has taught us is that we are inextricably bound to one another. So let’s make the most of that by upping our kindness and compassion practice. It’s not an easy thing to do under this kind of stress but it is absolutely necessary for our individual and collective well-being.