Astrology
Aquarium Age: October 7 – 13, 2020
It’s hard to stay confident when the world wobbles and the ground feels fluid, especially when those wobbles aren’t from earthquakes, explosions, or meteorite collisions. The world is wobbling from deeply profound shifts, some of which we are doing our best to understand. Nevertheless, as these tremors shudder across the collective they are affecting everyone, regardless of whether we’re aware or unaware of the magnitude of change that’s taking place. The effect of these changes will last long past the events that engendered them. The turmoil and tumult will eventually fade away, but right now, when it feels impossible to rely on anyone or anything, it’s important to remember that it is possible to find an internal steadiness that can’t be put asunder by the madness of this moment or any other. Yes, the madness is overwhelming, and yes, again, most of us are overwhelmed and fatigued from nearly four years of chaos, but there is a reality that transcends the flux of daily life, and that transcendent reality can provide a perspective capable of righting your personal ship and restoring your confidence. The transitory world may be wobbling, but we can still hold steady within ourselves when we connect to a higher power that endures beyond time and space.
I’m standing by last week’s assessment that change is in the air, but the astrology for the next couple of weeks remains grim, making it all the more necessary to do whatever it is you do to strengthen your connection to the broadest possible perspective. Here’s the skinny on the grim astral picture:
1. The ongoing Mars/Saturn square continues—we’ve been in the pernicious grip of this influence since the beginning of September and it persists until Friday, October 16. This is a hard-hearted planetary combination that feeds the need for sheer brute force as a way of handling frustration and anger about almost anything. Please avoid acting out your aggression on those who don’t deserve it, especially children, animals, and innocent bystanders.
2. By tomorrow, October 8, the Sun in Libra begins its opposition to Mars, retrograde in Aries, as it simultaneously squares Saturn, direct in Capricorn. The Sun represents the life force; Mars symbolizes anger and outrage; and when they oppose each other, lots of us feel the need to flex our anger muscles, so anticipate that people will be even more inclined to fight than they already are.
3. But that’s not all. The Sun/Mars/Saturn bundle is amplified by the Sun’s square to Jupiter and Pluto, both also in Capricorn and both close enough to be included. All of these interactions indicate intensified power struggles. Put simply: it’s a mess. And that mess is likely to show itself as belligerence even when anger is unwarranted. Most of us are going to want to blow off steam, so find a punching bag that isn’t animate, and have at it. So much of what’s happening is so outrageous that keeping a level head requires a gargantuan effort.
4. But wait, there’s more. The Sun/Mars opposition is exact and separating on Tuesday, October 13 (the day Mercury Retrograde begins) and by Friday, October 16, the Moon joins the team, amplifying the emotional component of these already difficult interactions. The separation phase of an intense interaction is when we experience the brunt of its influence, but since we’ve been in this energy field long enough to pay rent, many of us could shrug it off, or—and this is the more likely response—many of our fellow travelers could just melt down. Be especially kind to children during this time—they often channel planetary intensities with no awareness of what they are doing.
5. Yes, you read that correctly… Mercury Retrograde begins on October 13 and lasts until (I hope you are sitting down) November 3, Election Day, here in the United States. Mercury and Mars symbolize the mechanics of daily life; Mercury represents all forms of communication, negotiation, and travel, and Mars is the muscle that moves everything. Fortunately, they are not retrograde in an opposition to each other, but these impending shifts indicate is just how many obstacles and obstructions are likely as we move toward the elections. Be sure to start your retrograde safety back-ups now—don’t wait until next Tuesday.
In the non-election universe, this dual retrograde is certain to produce traffic snarls, communication confusion, and lots of late or missed appointments. Take it all in stride—there’s just too much to cope with and everyone is having a hard time dealing with it all.
Staying confident in the midst of such massive uncertainty is no easy feat, but that’s what we—all of us, everywhere—are being asked to do. The world is wobbling and none of us are immune to the dislocation, physical as well as psychic, that permeates every aspect of daily life, not just in the United States but around the globe. We are no longer discrete cultures—we can pretend we are, but one of the lessons COVID-19 has taught us is that we are inextricably bound to one another. So let’s make the most of that by upping our kindness and compassion practice. It’s not an easy thing to do under this kind of stress but it is absolutely necessary for our individual and collective well-being.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Mercury Retrograde places the emphasis on finances, especially joint finances and the financial conditions of your partner(s), both personal and professional. Pay careful attention to the details, be honest about your concerns, and do your best to create a plan you can stick to. If you aren’t partnered, focus on the details of your personal money matters.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of partnership, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself reviewing relationships, past, present, and future. Pay particular attention to what matters most to you about your partners, including close friends and business associates. This is a review aimed at improving all your interactions—make the most of it.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Mercury Retrograde stirs changes about work—and it doesn’t matter whether you are employed or not. We’ve all been through plenty of shifts about work over the months, and this retrograde is a good opportunity to review what’s working and what isn’t. If you’re working for others, making those changes may not be easy, but sometimes an attitude shift can make all the difference.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of creativity, which gives you a chance to pay attention to the details of various plans and projects with an eye toward cleaning up details you haven’t had time for or haven’t been aware of. Yes, retrogrades come with hassles, but if you’re willing to let go of some of your tried and true positions, it will be easier to handle retrograde interference.
Leo July 23-August 22
This retrograde is all about your home—yes, this includes your inner home or your internal center, but it is fundamentally about where you physically live. You may find that there are lots of things you want to change but this wouldn’t be the best time to start renovations. Make a list of all the things you would like to tackle and then wait for the retrograde to end before you do.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of communication, which means you’re talking—a lot—for the next many weeks about a wide range of topics with a wide range of people. You may be tempted to dwell on what’s wrong with your world and the world in general, but focusing on the negative isn’t likely to serve you well. So try to keep your conversations real but positive.
Libra September 23-October 22
Mercury Retrograde focuses on your personal finances, making it wise for you to cull through the details of your money matters with an eye toward how you can improve your financial situation. This phase isn’t necessarily about making a new budget or spending plan; it’s about bringing a new awareness to your spending habits and then deciding which habits, if any, you would like to shift.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Mercury is retrograde in your Sign, in your Solar House of personality, which translates into a review of how you would like to be perceived by others. This process could inspire you to change your hair style or color or to make other changes you feel would positively affect your persona. Just be sure you are certain about the shifts you want to make; this phase is only three weeks long.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of psychology, so prepare to be ruminating about a lot of subjects, most of which are unresolved. Do yourself a favor and refuse to brood over situations that are out of your control. If you’ve made mistakes, apologize, learn from them, and move on. If you dwell on what you’ve done wrong, you’ll find yourself brooding your way through this phase.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of community, and regardless of its “backward” motion, you’re probably going to find yourself much more social than you have been in a while. Expect interesting conversations that go a long way toward tying up loose ends. Also anticipate interactions that stimulate new thought processes—just wait to initiate those ideas until Mercury Direct begins.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Mercury Retrograde stimulates a review of your professional situation and career goals—even if you aren’t working or are in the midst of trying to make significant changes in your professional life. Take your time with this process and review what you want as well as what you need. If you create a clear vision, you’ll have a potent tool to help manifest that dream.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Mercury Retrograde reviews your belief systems—and this is a good thing, because if you want to be confident in your connection to a higher, transcendent power, you have to have a good idea of the nature of that higher power. Embrace this phase… will only make you stronger from the inside out so that when the world wobbles, you can stay steady within yourself.