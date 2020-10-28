Aquarium Age: October 28 – November 2, 2020

The intensity intensifies this week and emotional currents are charged—exceptionally charged—so before you leap into impulsive responses and by doing so inadvertently contribute to the madness of our extreme polarization, think before you leap into a chasm you might find hard to escape. This advice is not about being a wuss—it’s about taking in the depth and breadth of our situation and taking responsibility for your contribution. Those of us determined to find the ground of unity—the ground of loving-kindness—are needed more than ever, and part of our mission is to keep a clear head and even clearer heart. We need clear heads and dispassionate responses to make it through these waves. It is going to take a Herculean effort to stay focused and committed to compassion.

The Moon in Aries is the source of this week’s intense emotional charge. First it conjuncts Mars, also in Aries, forming a union that feeds a fighting spirit and encourages leaping into action even when action is ill-advised. Think before you leap or speak, and also before you throw down in a strident effort to get your point across. What’s more, the Moon also squares the ongoing aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, in that order—as it has every month since January, stirring the effect of that combination of influences, which has been most apparent through the dissolution and deconstruction of governmental, financial, and political structures—basically everything. Emotional reactions to this dissolution of reality continue to run high, making it wise to consider how or whether to participate in arguments that might escalate into more than a difference of opinion before you jump in feet first.

The Moon moves into Taurus by Saturday, where it immediately conjuncts Uranus, the revolutionary freedom fighter of the astrological pantheon, and as it does, it sheds its lunar light on the Sun/Uranus opposition, a powerful interaction that feeds the need to break free from whatever enslaves. While the Moon moves on, the Sun/Uranus opposition lingers until November 6, well after Election Day. Expect revolutionaries of every ilk to be active throughout the coming weeks. Do your best as an evolutionary to hold the ground of applied, practical compassion and do your best to keep the peace.

And speaking of Election Day… Mercury Direct begins at 12:49 EST on November 3, a “change of direction” that could hasten the collection of election results even though it takes a moment to gain forward momentum. Until Mercury goes direct, the next six days of its retrograde will exacerbate the already too-intense atmosphere. So rather than be in too much of a hurry, continue to take life at a pace you can manage.

Mars Retrograde continues until November 13; it began on September 9, and after two-months-plus of Mars moving “backwards,” the routines of daily life will accelerate, but not quite yet—more about that next week. Let’s get through the election before we look at the return of more regular routines.

The week’s intensity only increases over the course of the next several days; not only is our collective breath held waiting to see what happens with the election, but even if you’re somehow managing to avoid election anxiety, the dual retrogrades of Mercury and Mars makes unencumbered forward motion nearly impossible. So keep your patience pills handy, and also do whatever you can to keep your spirit buoyed. Seek out positive interactions and positive messages. And remember to love—love transforms revolution into evolution. It’s so important to remember that there are more people who love than who hate, and that we are actually stronger because we love.

