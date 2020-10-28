Astrology
Aquarium Age: October 28 – November 2, 2020
The intensity intensifies this week and emotional currents are charged—exceptionally charged—so before you leap into impulsive responses and by doing so inadvertently contribute to the madness of our extreme polarization, think before you leap into a chasm you might find hard to escape. This advice is not about being a wuss—it’s about taking in the depth and breadth of our situation and taking responsibility for your contribution. Those of us determined to find the ground of unity—the ground of loving-kindness—are needed more than ever, and part of our mission is to keep a clear head and even clearer heart. We need clear heads and dispassionate responses to make it through these waves. It is going to take a Herculean effort to stay focused and committed to compassion.
The Moon in Aries is the source of this week’s intense emotional charge. First it conjuncts Mars, also in Aries, forming a union that feeds a fighting spirit and encourages leaping into action even when action is ill-advised. Think before you leap or speak, and also before you throw down in a strident effort to get your point across. What’s more, the Moon also squares the ongoing aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn, in that order—as it has every month since January, stirring the effect of that combination of influences, which has been most apparent through the dissolution and deconstruction of governmental, financial, and political structures—basically everything. Emotional reactions to this dissolution of reality continue to run high, making it wise to consider how or whether to participate in arguments that might escalate into more than a difference of opinion before you jump in feet first.
The Moon moves into Taurus by Saturday, where it immediately conjuncts Uranus, the revolutionary freedom fighter of the astrological pantheon, and as it does, it sheds its lunar light on the Sun/Uranus opposition, a powerful interaction that feeds the need to break free from whatever enslaves. While the Moon moves on, the Sun/Uranus opposition lingers until November 6, well after Election Day. Expect revolutionaries of every ilk to be active throughout the coming weeks. Do your best as an evolutionary to hold the ground of applied, practical compassion and do your best to keep the peace.
And speaking of Election Day… Mercury Direct begins at 12:49 EST on November 3, a “change of direction” that could hasten the collection of election results even though it takes a moment to gain forward momentum. Until Mercury goes direct, the next six days of its retrograde will exacerbate the already too-intense atmosphere. So rather than be in too much of a hurry, continue to take life at a pace you can manage.
Mars Retrograde continues until November 13; it began on September 9, and after two-months-plus of Mars moving “backwards,” the routines of daily life will accelerate, but not quite yet—more about that next week. Let’s get through the election before we look at the return of more regular routines.
The week’s intensity only increases over the course of the next several days; not only is our collective breath held waiting to see what happens with the election, but even if you’re somehow managing to avoid election anxiety, the dual retrogrades of Mercury and Mars makes unencumbered forward motion nearly impossible. So keep your patience pills handy, and also do whatever you can to keep your spirit buoyed. Seek out positive interactions and positive messages. And remember to love—love transforms revolution into evolution. It’s so important to remember that there are more people who love than who hate, and that we are actually stronger because we love.
If you haven’t seen this video, allow it to inspire your efforts to hold the light: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jk7LPpY8pXM
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
As Mercury moves forward in your Solar House of partnership, you may find that several significant relationships find a smoother flow. To sustain that easier pattern, be sure to assess what has to shift and also be sure to speak with your significant other and to listen carefully as they explain their point of view.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Mercury Direct moves very quickly into your Solar House of relationship, which means you’ll be focused on interactions with partners. A portion of this manifests as conversations; some will be light and some will probe the depths of your patterns. Share your ideas but also listen carefully to those you love.
Gemini May 21-June 21
A lot of work, especially detail work, lies ahead of you in the coming weeks, as Mercury moves into your Solar House of service and health, generating renewed interest in tackling previously difficult situations. While most of this work requires stamina, a lot of what you do will be quite satisfying.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Anticipate a new level of creative inspiration as Mercury Direct puts the emphasis on self-expression. There’s no need to hurry this process—it has a life and rhythm of its own. All you need do is strengthen your determination not to let this opportunity slip away—but don’t worry; it’s not the only opportunity.
Leo July 23-August 22
As Mercury moves forward, it enters your Solar House of the home—your physical home as well as where you live within yourself, or what I like to call your internal home. You might feel moved to redecorate or renovate, find a roommate, adopt a pet, or be inspired to try a new meditation technique.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Mercury Direct moves into your Solar House of communication and you are talking a lot to anyone and everyone who will listen, but respect that others may not be as chatty. It’s important to dialogue with others and to share your opinions; just don’t be judgmental about what others have to say.
Libra September 23-October 22
No matter what your financial situation is, Mercury Direct stimulates plans for improvement. It also catalyzes a new appreciation for just how important it is to feel confident in yourself. We’ve been taught to assess our value on the basis of our bank balance, but our ultimate worth is not material—it’s spiritual.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
When Mercury goes direct, it moves into your Solar House of personality, and while at first you may feel as if you’re in an identity crisis, you’ll get used to it soon enough. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself talking a lot—Mercury is the planet of communication, after all, and it is going to be holding court.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Mercury moves forward and enters your Solar House of psychological exploration, which could intensify the urge to brood about what’s gone wrong. Resist that temptation and instead contemplate your next step of personal growth because even if everything seems fine, there’s always more to learn.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Mercury Direct sparks your curiosity about how you can deepen your participation in your community. Even if you are already involved, Mercury’s forward motion could propel you to take on different projects. Stay open to the possibilities and you’ll be pleased with your new level of engagement.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Mercury Direct occurs in your Solar House of belief systems, which this last retrograde phase has challenged. As this process winds down, pay close attention to what’s shifted in you, then become determined to integrate and apply those realizations, building new ideas to guide you.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Mercury Direct stirs your wanderlust, and while it’s not possible to travel overseas at the moment, it is possible to satisfy your desire to experience the gits of other cultures. Give yourself a treat and use this time to immerse yourself in books, movies, music, and all other expressions of distant lands.