Aquarium Age: October 21 – 27, 2020

Almost everyone (okay, everyone) is holding their breath. So much hangs in the balance that no one is inhaling or exhaling until the United States presidential election is decided—and that’s still a couple of weeks away, so if you find yourself gasping for air, don’t be surprised. What’s more, not only are many of our fellow travelers suffering from post-traumatic Trump disorder (not post enough for me), they’re also wrestling with the demon of post-traumatic Hillary-2016 disorder, debate disorder, immigration disorder, election meddling disorder, U.S. Post Office dismantling disorder, is it safe to vote? disorder, Russian interference and Giuliani/Ukraine disorder, and most importantly, present-day traumatic pandemic disorder, which shows itself as pandemic fatigue or phobia. Daily life has morphed into such a shitshow of psychological disorders and social dysfunction that each of us, no matter how hard we try to cope, is nevertheless on tenterhooks until we know what’s next or who’s next. In the middle of this suspended state with everyone afraid to breathe, the planets continue to align in complex patterns. The pernicious aggregation of the Sun/Mars/Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto T-square is starting to separate. Mars is moving out of range of the Sun and Saturn even as it lingers in a square to Pluto; the separation stage of that interaction lasts until October 26, and the last echo of its square to Jupiter ends by Halloween. Anticipate lots of finger-pointing and blaming rants as all of these belligerent interactions pull apart. Do your best to steer clear of judgmental rants—there’s simply no need to add to the negative, deafening cacophony that’s blaring across the airwaves.

But in the meantime, the Moon transits the ongoing Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn until Friday morning, which means the light of the Moon is illuminating that entire bundle again. Remember that from an astrological perspective, this combination of planetary influences that is causing the world to wobble wildly. Each month this year, the Moon has ramped up that emotional component through a series of conjunctions, squares, and oppositions, which in this instance all have a negative effect. Expect everyone to be hyper-emotional, a condition that could translate into even more meltdowns, yours or others. Let’s put both the malicious Mars signature and the pernicious aggregation of the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction behind us.

And on that note, let’s take a moment to applaud all those who have made and continue to make a fantastic and determined effort to hold their tongues and other inclinations to lash out at others. We don’t hear about this effort on the news or online, but lots and lots of people have upped their compassion practice. Their mantra is “be kind, be kind, be kind.”

The good news—and there is always good news—has to do with Venus in Virgo. Venus is trining that same bundle in Capricorn, adding a lighter touch to what might be an overwhelming anxiety about what lies ahead. Venus is the goddess of grace and when she shines her light on almost any configuration, we experience her softening presence. Allow yourself to experience love that doesn’t only have to be romantic—this trine is an opening to fall in love with the sky, sea, dog, cat, or even a single flower. Surrender to her influence, if just for a moment, and let your heart be refreshed—this positive influence lasts for the next several days.

Mercury Retrograde continues until November 3, and as it reviews its recent path, we’re looking at the details of our own, particularly the specifics of what’s already in motion. Take your time with this process—there are always things that Mercury Retrograde reveals that could use careful attention. And try not to be too frustrated with the details and detours that Mercury Retrograde always seems to facilitate. This retrograde is a bit odd—some things are moving quickly and others at the pace of molasses.

These next couple of weeks aren’t going to be easy. Not only is everyone holding their breath, but the dual retrograde of Mercury and Mars is going to derail a lot of regular routines. So do your best to self-soothe and if at all possible, lend a hand to those less skilled at navigating the intensities.