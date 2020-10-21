Astrology
Aquarium Age: October 21 – 27, 2020
Almost everyone (okay, everyone) is holding their breath. So much hangs in the balance that no one is inhaling or exhaling until the United States presidential election is decided—and that’s still a couple of weeks away, so if you find yourself gasping for air, don’t be surprised. What’s more, not only are many of our fellow travelers suffering from post-traumatic Trump disorder (not post enough for me), they’re also wrestling with the demon of post-traumatic Hillary-2016 disorder, debate disorder, immigration disorder, election meddling disorder, U.S. Post Office dismantling disorder, is it safe to vote? disorder, Russian interference and Giuliani/Ukraine disorder, and most importantly, present-day traumatic pandemic disorder, which shows itself as pandemic fatigue or phobia. Daily life has morphed into such a shitshow of psychological disorders and social dysfunction that each of us, no matter how hard we try to cope, is nevertheless on tenterhooks until we know what’s next or who’s next. In the middle of this suspended state with everyone afraid to breathe, the planets continue to align in complex patterns. The pernicious aggregation of the Sun/Mars/Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto T-square is starting to separate. Mars is moving out of range of the Sun and Saturn even as it lingers in a square to Pluto; the separation stage of that interaction lasts until October 26, and the last echo of its square to Jupiter ends by Halloween. Anticipate lots of finger-pointing and blaming rants as all of these belligerent interactions pull apart. Do your best to steer clear of judgmental rants—there’s simply no need to add to the negative, deafening cacophony that’s blaring across the airwaves.
But in the meantime, the Moon transits the ongoing Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn until Friday morning, which means the light of the Moon is illuminating that entire bundle again. Remember that from an astrological perspective, this combination of planetary influences that is causing the world to wobble wildly. Each month this year, the Moon has ramped up that emotional component through a series of conjunctions, squares, and oppositions, which in this instance all have a negative effect. Expect everyone to be hyper-emotional, a condition that could translate into even more meltdowns, yours or others. Let’s put both the malicious Mars signature and the pernicious aggregation of the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction behind us.
And on that note, let’s take a moment to applaud all those who have made and continue to make a fantastic and determined effort to hold their tongues and other inclinations to lash out at others. We don’t hear about this effort on the news or online, but lots and lots of people have upped their compassion practice. Their mantra is “be kind, be kind, be kind.”
The good news—and there is always good news—has to do with Venus in Virgo. Venus is trining that same bundle in Capricorn, adding a lighter touch to what might be an overwhelming anxiety about what lies ahead. Venus is the goddess of grace and when she shines her light on almost any configuration, we experience her softening presence. Allow yourself to experience love that doesn’t only have to be romantic—this trine is an opening to fall in love with the sky, sea, dog, cat, or even a single flower. Surrender to her influence, if just for a moment, and let your heart be refreshed—this positive influence lasts for the next several days.
Mercury Retrograde continues until November 3, and as it reviews its recent path, we’re looking at the details of our own, particularly the specifics of what’s already in motion. Take your time with this process—there are always things that Mercury Retrograde reveals that could use careful attention. And try not to be too frustrated with the details and detours that Mercury Retrograde always seems to facilitate. This retrograde is a bit odd—some things are moving quickly and others at the pace of molasses.
These next couple of weeks aren’t going to be easy. Not only is everyone holding their breath, but the dual retrograde of Mercury and Mars is going to derail a lot of regular routines. So do your best to self-soothe and if at all possible, lend a hand to those less skilled at navigating the intensities.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
It’s important to dispel any sense of futility by engaging in meaningful activities, even if that looks like taking the dog—or yourself—for long walks. I realize that might sound silly, but the more you can distract yourself with meaningful interactions, the easier it will be to handle the stress of the week.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
You’re still in the process of surrendering control, and while it is a complex process, it is nonetheless a beneficial one. Rather than thinking that the world is conspiring to make life difficult, assume a positive attitude. Maybe the complexity is forcing you to embrace a new level of self-awareness.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Seek the advice of those more experienced—not only will it make the tasks at hand easier to accomplish, it will also provide the support you’re craving. A good mentor will point out what you need to learn as well as build confidence in your ability to succeed—a confidence that will endure past this trying time.
Cancer June 22-July 22
It’s been a long year of changes, and although you’re tired, you’ve been determined to ride these waves skillfully. Don’t give up. Continue to take each day one day at a time and when it gets too much, instead of ignoring your weariness, make replenishing your reservoirs of strength and hope a priority.
Leo July 23-August 22
Even though the world is wobbling around you, you are on a steady path toward success and this week there are actually opportunities to make real, tangible strides toward your goals. So despite a plethora of distractions, if you stay focused on your goals, you will be pleased with the eventual results.
Virgo August 23-September 22
You can make magic this week if you put your mind to it, but a word to the wise before you embark on this journey. Remember the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. So be clear about what you want to create and then focus your mental energy on its positive manifestation.
Libra September 23-October 22
You’re determined to create a more congenial environment, inside and out, which means you’re interested in living with less judgment and more love. The best way to achieve your desired atmosphere is to start with yourself. Refuse to be trapped by negative thoughts; find a positive mantra and stick to it.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’ve spent the entire year honing your communication skills and now it’s time to put them to the test. Be precise and clear in all your interactions, but most importantly, lead with love. It doesn’t matter whether that love is platonic or romantic—it’s about creating cooperation and unity in all you do.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
The best way through your current dilemma is to turn the situation on its head and look at things form an entirely different perspective. I’m not suggesting you throw out all your ideas or cherished systems; I’m advising you to be willing to clean house so that what’s strong and sturdy can flourish without interference.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Take the long view and look at the situation from a historical perspective—identify the repetitive patterns you’re mired in and then apply all your efforts to what has to change. Of course you can’t change the habits of others, but you can take responsibility for yourself—make the necessary shifts and you’ll thrive.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
It’s all about being authentic, first with yourself and then with others. You don’t have to share every though, especially if some of them might be hurtful to others. But you are obligated to be honest with yourself; instead of being in denial, make the necessary changes in a way that stays true to your principles.
Pisces February 19-March 20
These last many months, as difficult and scary as they’ve been, have also provided opportunities for huge leaps in personal growth. While some of those leaps can never be a rationale for any personal losses you’re dealing with, some of them could provide benefits. Contemplate how you’ve changed and be glad to be safe.