Aquarium Age: October 14 – 20, 2020

As I study the astral patterns for the week, knowing and feeling the madness that surrounds us, all I can hear in my head is John Lennon singing:

I’m sick and tired of hearing things

From uptight, short-sighted

Narrow-minded hypocrites

All I want is the truth now

Just gimme some truth now

I’ve had enough of reading things

By neurotic, psychotic

Pig-headed politicians

All I want is the truth now

Just gimme some truth

I am probably not alone, especially this week, as the Republicans push through their candidate for the Supreme Court and we are forced to remember Kavanaugh. But this week especially, when so many lies have been told and repeated in the name of winning the game, it’s hard to imagine that we will ever learn to trust each other again. What’s more, the lies are becoming increasingly dangerous to all of us. Really… what world are we inhabiting where a militia group plans to kidnap a governor because they don’t agree with her efforts to enforce pandemic protocols? But not only that… who are these people so wounded by violence that all they can think of as a solution to their personal suffering is to cause harm to others? The lies are despicable; they make me angry; and they make me sad. So sad that if I listen closely to our collective grief, I can hear an ocean of souls weeping from the millions of lies—most in the name of god—that we must still endure, and from the violence perpetrated in the name of those lies. Yes, I know that violence is part of the human condition, but it doesn’t have to be. We now know so much about the patterns of abuse and how to heal them that it feels like a freakish nightmare to be caught up in this retro passion play.

I’ve often thought that Mr. Trump’s minions were comprised of people whose fathers or mothers or brothers or sisters were bullies. Abused in childhood, they are attuned to the abusive authoritarian; their nervous systems are calibrated to the cruelty. Mr. Trump is familiar to them—he is the parent they had or still have and they are still seeking his love and approval, believing he does no wrong.

They missed the healing revolution that occurred over the last many decades and simultaneously with the recovery movement; they’ve been acting out of their personal PTSD, unable to break the cycle of abuse. Mimicking their abuser, they become the abuser, perpetuating the dysfunctional and often violent family system they were born into. Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, describes the abusive system that is Mr. Trump’s heritage. We are all subjected to the consequences of his abuse and his reaction to it. His followers, consciously or unconsciously, recognize that shared experience.

The astrology for the week, quite strikingly, brings the victim/victimizer dance to life: Mars in Aries opposes the Sun in Libra, and both the Sun and Mars square the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn. It’s a pernicious T-square that encourages sheer brute force as a way of solidifying power. Be wary of engaging in any activities or conversations that you perceive as oppressive or oppositional. The solution and release of tension for any T-square is found in the “empty” Sign, and in this case, because the T-square occurs in Cardinal signs, the empty Sign is Cancer. Known for its issues around safety and security, Cancer is also the Sign of nurturing and care. So concentrate on those positive attributes to counter balance the pernicious signature of this T-square. Care for those you love and care about those you don’t even know.

This square was exact yesterday, October 13, the same day Mercury Retrograde began, and it is separating for the next week—but its effect will last for several days after that given the ill will that’s certain to linger long after the battle. And one of the reasons it lingers is Mercury Retrograde, which began approximately two and a half hours after the T-square started to separate. Mercury Retrograde ends at 12:50 PM, November 3, on Election Day.

Also be aware that the New Moon in Libra on October 16 is certain to amplify emotional issues, which could cause even the most circumspect among us to lose it and simply melt down.

Cardinal Signs—Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn—are the action Signs of the Zodiac. When they are busy aligning with each other, it’s quite difficult to exercise restraint—you just want to do something. And when these Signs persist in a negative combination, which they have been since the beginning of the year, it’s particularly difficult not to act. That impulse to act is why this week it is wiser to practice the Daoist notion of wu-wei and take no unnecessary action this week. This is not an invitation to be passive in the face of what needs attention. It is to become aware of what is motivating your actions: are you reacting or responding? Acting out of habit? Fear? Anger? Most importantly, are you being truthful with yourself and others? You’ll need to breathe deeply and often to maintain your patience, especially with those less aware or determined to act without regard to the long-term consequences. Compassion has never been more important.