Astrology
Aquarium Age: October 14 – 20, 2020
As I study the astral patterns for the week, knowing and feeling the madness that surrounds us, all I can hear in my head is John Lennon singing:
I’m sick and tired of hearing things
From uptight, short-sighted
Narrow-minded hypocrites
All I want is the truth now
Just gimme some truth now
I’ve had enough of reading things
By neurotic, psychotic
Pig-headed politicians
All I want is the truth now
Just gimme some truth
I am probably not alone, especially this week, as the Republicans push through their candidate for the Supreme Court and we are forced to remember Kavanaugh. But this week especially, when so many lies have been told and repeated in the name of winning the game, it’s hard to imagine that we will ever learn to trust each other again. What’s more, the lies are becoming increasingly dangerous to all of us. Really… what world are we inhabiting where a militia group plans to kidnap a governor because they don’t agree with her efforts to enforce pandemic protocols? But not only that… who are these people so wounded by violence that all they can think of as a solution to their personal suffering is to cause harm to others? The lies are despicable; they make me angry; and they make me sad. So sad that if I listen closely to our collective grief, I can hear an ocean of souls weeping from the millions of lies—most in the name of god—that we must still endure, and from the violence perpetrated in the name of those lies. Yes, I know that violence is part of the human condition, but it doesn’t have to be. We now know so much about the patterns of abuse and how to heal them that it feels like a freakish nightmare to be caught up in this retro passion play.
I’ve often thought that Mr. Trump’s minions were comprised of people whose fathers or mothers or brothers or sisters were bullies. Abused in childhood, they are attuned to the abusive authoritarian; their nervous systems are calibrated to the cruelty. Mr. Trump is familiar to them—he is the parent they had or still have and they are still seeking his love and approval, believing he does no wrong.
They missed the healing revolution that occurred over the last many decades and simultaneously with the recovery movement; they’ve been acting out of their personal PTSD, unable to break the cycle of abuse. Mimicking their abuser, they become the abuser, perpetuating the dysfunctional and often violent family system they were born into. Mary Trump’s book, Too Much and Never Enough, describes the abusive system that is Mr. Trump’s heritage. We are all subjected to the consequences of his abuse and his reaction to it. His followers, consciously or unconsciously, recognize that shared experience.
The astrology for the week, quite strikingly, brings the victim/victimizer dance to life: Mars in Aries opposes the Sun in Libra, and both the Sun and Mars square the Jupiter/Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn. It’s a pernicious T-square that encourages sheer brute force as a way of solidifying power. Be wary of engaging in any activities or conversations that you perceive as oppressive or oppositional. The solution and release of tension for any T-square is found in the “empty” Sign, and in this case, because the T-square occurs in Cardinal signs, the empty Sign is Cancer. Known for its issues around safety and security, Cancer is also the Sign of nurturing and care. So concentrate on those positive attributes to counter balance the pernicious signature of this T-square. Care for those you love and care about those you don’t even know.
This square was exact yesterday, October 13, the same day Mercury Retrograde began, and it is separating for the next week—but its effect will last for several days after that given the ill will that’s certain to linger long after the battle. And one of the reasons it lingers is Mercury Retrograde, which began approximately two and a half hours after the T-square started to separate. Mercury Retrograde ends at 12:50 PM, November 3, on Election Day.
Also be aware that the New Moon in Libra on October 16 is certain to amplify emotional issues, which could cause even the most circumspect among us to lose it and simply melt down.
Cardinal Signs—Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn—are the action Signs of the Zodiac. When they are busy aligning with each other, it’s quite difficult to exercise restraint—you just want to do something. And when these Signs persist in a negative combination, which they have been since the beginning of the year, it’s particularly difficult not to act. That impulse to act is why this week it is wiser to practice the Daoist notion of wu-wei and take no unnecessary action this week. This is not an invitation to be passive in the face of what needs attention. It is to become aware of what is motivating your actions: are you reacting or responding? Acting out of habit? Fear? Anger? Most importantly, are you being truthful with yourself and others? You’ll need to breathe deeply and often to maintain your patience, especially with those less aware or determined to act without regard to the long-term consequences. Compassion has never been more important.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You can polarize with partners, personal and professional, or you can refuse to engage in any activity that will exacerbate tensions. This sounds like a no-brainer because it is. If you fight it out, no one will win, so rather than take a hard stance, soften, and you will eventually find a way to work it out.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
You’re being asked to surrender control, a position that makes you extremely uncomfortable. The only part of this entire drama you have any control over is how you choose to respond to the demands of the moment and to the tension those demands engender. It may not look like it, but you are learning to trust.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The solution to the stresses and strains of the week can be found in being confident in your choices—if you’ve made a mistake, recognize it, own it, learn from it, and move on. One of the only ways to make it through is to rely on yourself, not in an egocentric manner, but through knowing your own value.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Rely on your strong suit, which is nurturing and caring for others to get you through the stresses and strains of the week. Yes, you could retreat in fear about what’s coming next, but anxiety won’t actually help your situation. Take care of yourself as you would take care of those you love and you’ll be fine.
Leo July 23-August 22
Your only goal is maintain your inner calm, so do whatever it is you do to stay centered within yourself—meditate, do more yoga, take long walks or tons of exercise classes. Your job is to stay steady within so you don’t succumb to negative thinking. A positive mindset will help you and those you love.
Virgo August 23-September 22
One of the best ways to handle the tension of the week is to volunteer to help others. Think about where your gifts might be most useful (as well as appreciated) and try to spend the intensity of this time helping others. I realize that might not be easy, but it will be a worthwhile effort.
Libra September 23-October 22
Because you’re a Cardinal Sign you’re feeling the tension keenly, and it isn’t easy managing your need to relax with the needs of those you love and care for. So take a break and devote yourself to work—and if you don’t already have a project to work on, find one. Spend your energy on a beneficial distraction.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
While it probably isn’t possible for you to take a physical vacation, you can travel quite safely and conveniently in your mind. Pick a place you would like to visit—or get lost in—and have at it. Rent videos, read travel books, listen to the music of that culture, watch its films, and let your imagination be your guide.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
The key to successfully navigating this week is contemplating what needs to transform and then making a plan that will facilitate those changes. This isn’t about brooding over what’s wrong; it’s about using your innate enthusiasm to inspire ideas for improving your situation, especially when it comes to finances.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
I realize this might be a radical suggestion, but the best way to alleviate the stress of this moment (or any moment), is to seek the company of like-minded friends and family. I know you are used to going it alone, but sometimes going it with others is the perfect antidote to an overwhelming amount of tension.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
This is the perfect week to put your innate idealism to work. Research where your efforts might be most useful and appreciated as well as what would bring you joy, and then make a participation plan. If you already know where you want to be of service, refine your plan so it will be easier to implement.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Creativity is the best antidote to any tension you may be experiencing, so devote yourself to creative endeavors—write, paint, pot, garden, make music, cook, sew, sculpt—do whatever it is you do to express yourself. If you do, you’ll find it much easier to cope with the stress and any other negative energy.