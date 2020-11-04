Aquarium Age: November 4 – 10, 2020

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

I always call Aries the Captain Kirks of the astro world: ready, willing, and able to go anywhere at any time because they are the explorers of the zodiac. The only snag is that when you arrive at the new, unexplored territory, you often find yourself in a bind, wondering where Spock and Bones are because you need the help of friends. Rather than resent your fellow travelers or see them as impediments to progress, reach out to them so you can know you’re not alone.

Taurus April 20-May 20

During times of trouble it’s important to focus on activities that bring you the greatest joy—passion feeds the heart and when the heart is happy, it’s easier to stay hopeful. So find what you love—not just who you love—and let your passion help you resist negative thinking. This may sound like simple advice, but if you feed your spirit you’ll find it much easier to navigate the turbulent waves of this week and the weeks that lie ahead.

Gemini May 21-June 21

It’s in your nature to move quickly, so when you’re thwarted by obstacles beyond your control, you can feel deeply frustrated. There are so many things out of control at this moment it’s a wonder you can still function—or that any of us can, for that matter. Prioritize your goals, make an action plan, and then stick to your plan, even if it takes a little longer to put it in motion. You want to fly with the wind, but sometimes it’s important to wait for the right moment.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Expect to feel overwhelmed by a multitude of responsibilities, some of which you can’t ignore and some you wish you could hand off to others, but you can’t find qualified helpers who can handle the tasks. Don’t despair—just take as many deep breaths as necessary to keep yourself centered, focused, and steady and you’ll find the stamina and strength to meet the challenge. And don’t worry if you can’t get everything done quickly—just take your time.

Leo July 23-August 22

It’s essential to monitor your moods and do whatever it is you do within healthy parameters to soothe anxiety and maintain your equilibrium—meditate, exercise, garden—anything that helps you stay balanced and optimistic. This week and next are going to be difficult for everyone and while you like to push through obstacles—it’s your nature to be strong—pushing through may not be the best way to manage your concerns.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Despite the external turmoil, this is the perfect time to take steady, practical steps toward your long-term goals. Use this phase to get clear about what you want to accomplish and be sure to examine your intentions—success for the sake of it may not be as satisfying as success at what you love and value. Then get to work figuring out how you can bring your desires to fruition. This isn’t only about professional ambitions—it’s about how you want to live.

Libra September 23-October 22

You’re worried about what’s going to happen next—in your life and in the world—and while I can understand why you’re concerned, if you step back, take a deep breath, and survey your situation from a slightly removed perspective, you’re likely to see that what you are experiencing is part of a much bigger cycle. It’s not about disengaging, it’s about finding a way to engage that encompasses more than just the moment.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

You’re in need of an attitude adjustment that will allow you to soothe your ruffled feathers no matter how challenged you are by conversations based in opinion rather than fact. I realize it’s not easy being objective in the midst of so much turmoil, but you can do it, especially if you combine your sixth sense with your common sense. Not everyone has the ability to feel what’s beneath the surface and those that do need to remain calm and confident.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Even though the world seems to be falling apart, there are real opportunities to make steady financial progress, but you will need to be free from anxiety about what lies ahead. I realize that’s a big ask, but it is possible if you can learn to be comfortable with uncertainty. I realize that is a big ask too, but these are extraordinary times and all of us are being asked to keep moving forward despite the turmoil. Don’t worry; your innate optimism will rise to this occasion.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Be confident and wear your heart on your sleeve. Yes, I know that requires a new level of vulnerability, but that’s okay. Vulnerability isn’t necessarily a bad thing, especially if you can wrap your head around the idea that vulnerability has the power to keep your heart open and curious about what lies ahead. If you assume a rigid stance you may miss an opportunity to take positive steps toward personal transformation and that would be a shame.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Although the world around you is spinning almost out of control, you are determined to find your balance and maintain it. Good for you—and here’s the good news: that attitude is the best attitude you can have, especially during tumultuous times. So take a deep breath and recognize that you have the strength and heart to handle the emotional flux—yours or others’. You can meet this moment by relying on your deep and innate certainty.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Remember the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your realty. Summon your inner magician and get to work focusing your attention on what matters most to you. Refuse to engage in any negative thinking—every problem has a solution, and finding that solution requires a mind unfettered by negativity. So do whatever you need to do to keep your spirit buoyed and your mind clear and focused on a positive outcome.