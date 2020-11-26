Aquarium Age: November 25 – December 1, 2020

I wish Joni Mitchell had written a melancholy song about Thanksgiving and a way to escape the stress. I am sure it would be pitch-perfect for Thanksgiving 2020, especially given all the concerns about family gatherings being superspreader events and the deluge of warnings not to travel—warnings that far too many of our fellow travelers are ignoring. Traditionally, Thanksgiving is the holiday that celebrates the year’s harvest; as politically incorrect as the event’s origins are, it’s still a day set aside for gratitude. The problem is that it’s hard to summon thanks for a year that’s hosted so much suffering. And as if to underscore the suffering that has persisted all year, the astrology for Thanksgiving Day isn’t very different from the astrology that has plagued us all year long, and those similarities are sure to sour the festivities. So whether your Thanksgiving is virtual or actual, be prepared for a restive rather than festive gathering—tempers are sure to be testy and anxiety is certain to be molded into the meal.

Here’s the skinny: The Moon is in Aries today and tomorrow, November 25 and 26, and as it moves through the Sign of the warrior, it conjuncts Mars, the Ruler of Aries, as it simultaneously squares the ongoing (and soon-to-separate) aggregation of planets—Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto—in Capricorn. As the Moon tilts conversations toward strong emotions and Mars promotes equally strong stands, even casual conversations could turn exasperating. Since the days of G.W. Bush and the Iraq War, lots of manuals have been written about how to keep the peace at the holiday table—virtual or actual–so if you need help avoiding the political crossfire, find one of those manuals and stick to the script. There are probably versions that include advice for managing pandemic conversations on Zoom.

A Venus/Uranus opposition turns affections fickle, so also anticipate attractions running hot and cold and then hot again—and then cooling off. But this is also a deeply creative interaction, so do your best to harness its power and then aim that creative force toward whatever you’re working on.

Mercury is still trining Neptune as it simultaneously sextiles Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto, and because Mercury signifies all things related to thought and communication, there are opportunities for inspired and at the same practical ideas that could solve a multitude of problems—but only if you can listen to ideas that are contrary to your point of view. I confess… it’s hard to listen to the madness, even the madness I agree with. I’m not suggesting denial as a cure for anything, but sometimes tuning out can have beneficial results.

Here’s my list of who and what I am thankful for: each and every person, from doctors and nurses to private and public health workers to ambulance drivers to maintenance staffs to bus drivers to subway workers to police to firefighters to teachers to grocery store workers and food delivery people to postal workers and mail carriers and to anyone else who has been on the front lines during this pandemic. I am also grateful for all those around the world who are doing good works to help others even if their governments are not; that includes GoFundMe campaigns, food pantries, shelters, and every other type of assistance from counselors to coaches. And of course gratitude for all the scientists working on a vaccine.

Even if it is hard to give thanks for this year—and it is plenty difficult to do—find what you are grateful for and allow that awareness to buoy your perspective. There’s no solution for the grief of losing someone you love other than to allow yourself to grieve, and to feel grateful for the time you had.

On a different note… we can be deeply grateful that Trump is almost out and Biden is almost in, and even though the world is not going to settle down for some time, 2021 offers opportunities to start repairing the damage done and addressing what needs to change for all of us to survive a brave new world.