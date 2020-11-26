Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: November 25 – December 1, 2020
I wish Joni Mitchell had written a melancholy song about Thanksgiving and a way to escape the stress. I am sure it would be pitch-perfect for Thanksgiving 2020, especially given all the concerns about family gatherings being superspreader events and the deluge of warnings not to travel—warnings that far too many of our fellow travelers are ignoring. Traditionally, Thanksgiving is the holiday that celebrates the year’s harvest; as politically incorrect as the event’s origins are, it’s still a day set aside for gratitude. The problem is that it’s hard to summon thanks for a year that’s hosted so much suffering. And as if to underscore the suffering that has persisted all year, the astrology for Thanksgiving Day isn’t very different from the astrology that has plagued us all year long, and those similarities are sure to sour the festivities. So whether your Thanksgiving is virtual or actual, be prepared for a restive rather than festive gathering—tempers are sure to be testy and anxiety is certain to be molded into the meal.
Here’s the skinny: The Moon is in Aries today and tomorrow, November 25 and 26, and as it moves through the Sign of the warrior, it conjuncts Mars, the Ruler of Aries, as it simultaneously squares the ongoing (and soon-to-separate) aggregation of planets—Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto—in Capricorn. As the Moon tilts conversations toward strong emotions and Mars promotes equally strong stands, even casual conversations could turn exasperating. Since the days of G.W. Bush and the Iraq War, lots of manuals have been written about how to keep the peace at the holiday table—virtual or actual–so if you need help avoiding the political crossfire, find one of those manuals and stick to the script. There are probably versions that include advice for managing pandemic conversations on Zoom.
A Venus/Uranus opposition turns affections fickle, so also anticipate attractions running hot and cold and then hot again—and then cooling off. But this is also a deeply creative interaction, so do your best to harness its power and then aim that creative force toward whatever you’re working on.
Mercury is still trining Neptune as it simultaneously sextiles Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto, and because Mercury signifies all things related to thought and communication, there are opportunities for inspired and at the same practical ideas that could solve a multitude of problems—but only if you can listen to ideas that are contrary to your point of view. I confess… it’s hard to listen to the madness, even the madness I agree with. I’m not suggesting denial as a cure for anything, but sometimes tuning out can have beneficial results.
Here’s my list of who and what I am thankful for: each and every person, from doctors and nurses to private and public health workers to ambulance drivers to maintenance staffs to bus drivers to subway workers to police to firefighters to teachers to grocery store workers and food delivery people to postal workers and mail carriers and to anyone else who has been on the front lines during this pandemic. I am also grateful for all those around the world who are doing good works to help others even if their governments are not; that includes GoFundMe campaigns, food pantries, shelters, and every other type of assistance from counselors to coaches. And of course gratitude for all the scientists working on a vaccine.
Even if it is hard to give thanks for this year—and it is plenty difficult to do—find what you are grateful for and allow that awareness to buoy your perspective. There’s no solution for the grief of losing someone you love other than to allow yourself to grieve, and to feel grateful for the time you had.
On a different note… we can be deeply grateful that Trump is almost out and Biden is almost in, and even though the world is not going to settle down for some time, 2021 offers opportunities to start repairing the damage done and addressing what needs to change for all of us to survive a brave new world.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
I’m assuming that you are thankful for those you love and for those who love you. But if you’re holding on to a grudge or holding your breath in the hope that your unrequited love will be reciprocated, right now is the time to free yourself from all “holdings on” so you can create new kind of love.
Taurus April 20-May 20
Infatuation could sweep you away, and while I am not suggesting you resist its lure, I am advising you to recognize that sometimes infatuation dissipates. So enjoy the attractions of the moment but try not to be disappointed if they don’t last.
Gemini May 21-June 21
There are actual gains to be made but to achieve your goals it’s important to stay focused so you can handle each situation on its own terms. Rather than be distracted and scatter your energy and efforts, do your best to concentrate on what most needs your attention because that’s what will deliver results.
Cancer June 22-July 22
You’ll need a clear head and open heart to manage the expectations of significant others, personal or professional. Soften your stance and that openness will inform your ability to handle difficulties as they arise. It’s not a miracle cure, but it is a way to avoid meltdowns, yours or others’.
Leo July 23-August 22
Despite a rough year you have much to be thankful for, so instead of focusing on all that’s gone wrong, put your attention on what’s right. It’s not often easy being grateful for the small things but it’s worthwhile, if only because a positive attitude can shift your mood and help you appreciate what you have.
Virgo August 23-September 22
One way through the madness of the moment is to look towards the long view, and by that I mean look at the history of the situation to see if you can find a pattern or patterns. The madness won’t last forever—hence the cliché, “this too shall pass.” Nevertheless, when you’re in it, you need to know the way out.
Libra September 23-October 22
Try not to let difficulties with significant others, personal or professional, interfere with your plans to create a greater sense of security. This isn’t about dismissing the concerns of others; it’s about attempting to find the solid ground of compromise, which will inevitably create a win-win solution.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
There are several situations that could drag you down, but if you let those issues distract you, you’ll find yourself even more deeply mired in worry. Embrace your anxiety and let it teach you just how much you care so that you can harness those feelings to generate positive results for yourself and others.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
I’m not suggesting you argue with others about your differing value systems, but I would advise you to stand strong with your principles and allow yourself to inspire others to do the same. You don’t need a soapbox—you’ve got enough charisma to convince anyone listening that your point of view is valid.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
You may think it’s the same old song, but while the melody is reminiscent, it’s not exactly the same content. To shift your mood, you must choose: you can despair that nothing has changed or you can harness the power of your vision and intent to start creating the changes you are hungry for.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You’re battling the demon of doubt—all sorts of misgivings are undermining your confidence. While it can sometimes be beneficial to critique your performance, allowing your personal inventory to morph into a negative self-image serves no purpose. Release any self-judgment and simply do your best.
Pisces February 19-March 20
I was listening to The Fool on the Hill and it inspired me to shift my attitude into a more relaxed view of life’s cycles. You’re trying to make sense of your situation from both a personal and collective perspective. Take a deep breath, see the world spinning round, and reach for the long view.