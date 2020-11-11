Aquarium Age: November 11 – 17, 2020

The collective exhale is still palpable—it was so joyous on Saturday when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners that I could hear the crowds cheering from hundreds of miles away. (Just kidding; the TV delivered the news.) And that jubilation is sure to continue rippling across the collective waters until the actual inauguration of Mr. Biden and Ms. Harris on January 20, despite just how much hard work lies before us in the coming weeks, months, and years as we heal the damage done not just by Trump but by all those who undermined our democracy. But for this moment I am relieved—relieved for the planet, relieved for our country, relieved for our citizens, relieved for our children, and personally deeply relieved that soon I won’t ever again have to write about Mr. Trump and his mendacious and rapacious Gang of Hungry Ghosts. Yet as deep as my relief is, I feel tremendous grief about what we’ve been through—what the greed and hatred and cruelty of the last several years has cost us. As that grief coalesces with the continuing casualties of COVID-19, we will need strength and fortitude to confront the difficult task of managing the virus. But right now I am happy, if only for a moment, to feel the community of joy and renaissance of hope that lifts the spirit and heals the heart.

This week, the sky continues to reflect our collective mood:

1. Tomorrow, November 12, is the third and final Jupiter/Pluto conjunction; the first two conjunctions signaled the spikes of COVID-19 cases, and this last conjunction does too. Expect the coming weeks and months to be fraught with ever-increasing infections and ensuing deaths. While you don’t need an astrologer to substantiate this increased COVID-19 intensity—the doctors and astrologers share that assessment—this last conjunction occurs at the same degrees as the Saturn/Pluto conjunction on January 12, 2020, which is the astrological signature that changed life as we know it. We may already be in this intensified phase, but my hunch is that Thanksgiving and Christmas will be super-spreader events as many of our fellow travelers succumb to virus fatigue and opt out of the appropriate precautions. Even the smartest among us could find it hard to wear masks or maintain appropriate social distancing amidst the lure of holiday traditions, but that doesn’t mean we should capitulate and refuse to take the necessary precautions.

2. Also on November 12, a Moon/Mars opposition feeds frustration levels, turning moods and attitudes emotionally volatile. Do your best to keep the peace, inside and out.

3. Mars Direct begins on Friday, November 13, at 7:36 PM EST. We’ve been under the thumb of Mars Retrograde since September 9. Mars is one of the planets that drives the mechanics of daily life—it signifies ambition, aggression, anger, assertion, and action. Mars doesn’t enjoy moving “backwards” one bit and as it “turns around,” its “forward motion” adds another level of relief to both personal and collective situations. Anticipate that certain daily routines will function with greater precision and purpose, but try not to be in too much of a hurry to enter the fast lane—Mars is going to linger at the same degree until Thanksgiving, which means Mars is taking its time getting up to speed, and so are we.

As this week and the coming weeks unfold, do your best to stay centered in the joy of this moment. Try not to let the challenges that lie ahead throw you off balance and disturb that joy. Yes, too many of our fellow travelers voted for Mr. Trump—far too many to ignore—and yes, again, there is a lot of work to do. That work will only be effective if each of us can find a way to open our hearts to what we don’t understand. Compassion isn’t about agreement or permission. Racism is never the right thing, but hating the hater isn’t the solution. So in the midst of your joy, spend some time contemplating how you can find a higher love that includes everyone because we are all, like it or not, in this together.