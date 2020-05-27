Aquarium Age: May 27 – June 2, 2020

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

You’re right—it does feel all too familiar, kinda like déjà vu, but not everything is the same, even though some things have changed. The focus of this been-there-done-that experience relates to your work. Do your best to remain neutral as you witness the situation unfold and in that non-charged space you’ll find a way to distill some very important personal information and lessons.

Taurus April 20-May 20.

Try not to get too irritated with significant others who seem determined to probe your financial situation by asking questions you’d rather not answer. It’s not an interrogation, although your need for privacy about such things might interpret these inquires as interrogations. Instead of reacting, consider the reason you are being asked to reveal where you stand financially.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Take your time with this process of reinvention—you don’t have to make any monumental changes; neither do you have to hurry up and figure out what you want to change. The only thing that matters is that you satisfy your need to find a new way of presenting yourself to the world. It doesn’t matter what others think about your shifts—you are doing this solely for you.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Yes, there are a bazillion details to ruminate over, but dwelling on the what-ifs and the shouldas, couldas, and wouldas will only make your head hurt—they’re already making my head hurt just writing about the possibility. Give yourself a break and refuse to be captured by any brain worm feeding a negative mindset. If you made a mistake, learn from it and move on—that’s how we grow.

Leo July 23-August 22

Those friends and family discussions of last week spill over into this one, only now there is a very real potential that they will morph into angry arguments or adamant opinions about how things “should be.” Avoid getting hooked into petty squabbles or unnecessary battles. Sure, the world would be a better place if everyone did everything your way—but what a boring world it would be.

Virgo August 23-September 22

You tend to be cooperative in difficult situations—you are a peacemaker—and when something is off, you want to fix it. While you are usually successful in shifting the mood, right now you can’t fix the moods of everyone, which means you’re putting up with a lot of resistance. Try not to engage in battle, but if you must take a stand, choose wisely and make it count.

Libra September 23-October 22

There’s a lot to do—almost too much—and you’re uncertain as to where to begin, so here’s some help: prioritize what matters to you and even if it seems like a silly thing to be concerned about, don’t pay that judgment any mind. If you focus on what you want to accomplish, you’ll set a good example for others to do the same and before you know it the tension will ease.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

It’s too much information for you to digest and metabolize quickly, so rather than struggle to make sense of something you don’t quite understand or pick a fight because you think you must take a stand, take a step back and survey the bigger picture. Something could be brewing behind the scenes that needs time to make itself known, which will help you to metabolize the information.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

It would still be wise to listen carefully to what’s being said before you decide to make statements or promises you can’t keep just to keep the peace. I’m not advising you bite your tongue until it bleeds—hurting yourself isn’t the point. But I am suggesting that there are several sides to this disruption and handling the many facets of this situation requires patience—and plenty of it.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

What you consider to be unimportant exchanges with coworkers could blow up into major disagreements, so rather than being dismissive, pay attention. You don’t want a molehill to morph into a mountain, which could easily happen if you take the situation for granted. Your attentive presence could keep a moderately difficult situation from escalating into a full-blown conflict.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Conflicts with significant others—not just romantic partners, but close friends and business associates—over money could lead to uncomfortable discussions about a wide variety of topics that you thought had been agreed on. Take a deep breath and stay present for all that transpires. You don’t have to be a saint to handle this skillfully, so don’t stuff your feelings. Just show up with compassion.

Pisces February 19-March 20

People seldom characterize you as aggressive, but with Mars in your Sign, you are definitely primed for battle. Try to choose your fights carefully—you don’t want to squander your energy on issues or situations that don’t matter to you. Also, be patient—not everyone will agree with you, but if you can channel your Martian energy into logical arguments, you might persuade your listeners.