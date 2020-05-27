Expand
Aquarium Age: May 27 – June 2, 2020
I feel as if the sky is singing its own version of Herman’s Hermits’ “I’m Henry the Eighth, I am”— “second verse same as the first.” For those too young to remember the original, it’s the song Patrick Swayze sang to torment Whoopi Goldberg’s character in Ghost. The only thing that’s distinguishes this week’s planetary patterns from last week is the movement of the Moon—and the Sun is even more firmly planted in Gemini. Other than that, there’s not too much to report. I could have likened this sameness to Groundhog Day (my favorite Buddhist movie) but I think Herman’s Hermits are definitely sillier and we could use a lighter touch.
Here’s the skinny:
(1) Venus is still retrograde in Gemini and she stays retrograde until June 25. Venus is the goddess of love and beauty and Gemini is naturally flirtatious, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself feeling like a fling even in the midst of social distancing. Just be aware that Venus also continues to square Neptune—this is the storytelling signature from last week—and this week (second verse same as the first), this ongoing square translates into even more stories to tell, especially romantic ones. Have a good time remembering or creating romantic drama and excitement. Keep in mind that Neptune symbolizes imagination and that deception and projection are part of its vast, infinite domain, making it important not to tell yourself or others stories you might later regret having shared because you had embellished them with so many misleading details.
(2) Mars continues its square to the Sun, a fractious interaction that could be provoking testy tempers, stoking competitive fires, and turning almost everything into a do-or-die competition. A Mars/Uranus sextile amplifies the Martian need to take a stand. Uranus is, after all, the rebel with or without a cause and when Uranus unites positively with Mars, causes and stands seem fueled by unlimited determination. Pick your battles carefully—not everyone is going to fight fair and some are just doing battle for the sake of it.
(3) Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are also retrograde (definitely second verse same as the first), and as these three astral kings retrace their recent paths, we’re retracing ours. Because their combined potency is so powerful, their combined retrograde is too, which is why it’s important to see it as a profound growth opportunity. Yes, you may be bored with the repetition, but if you stay open to this period of reflection and introspection, when these retrogrades end you’re likely to emerge from this intense phase of reflection with valuable information about how to handle what lies ahead.
The next couple of weeks are a cascading review—Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto are already retrograde and on June 18, Mercury Retrograde begins, which is why the best use of this aggregation of retrograde planets is to reconnoiter and recalibrate your plans. It’s important to stay fluid during this time so you can make whatever adjustments are necessary.
There will be people who take out their frustration on others, which is an unfortunate choice, if only because so many people are suffering and in dire need of help. So as you review, try to figure out how you can reach out to your fellow travelers and offer a helping hand. We are all in this together and we need to rely on each other to make it through.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You’re right—it does feel all too familiar, kinda like déjà vu, but not everything is the same, even though some things have changed. The focus of this been-there-done-that experience relates to your work. Do your best to remain neutral as you witness the situation unfold and in that non-charged space you’ll find a way to distill some very important personal information and lessons.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Try not to get too irritated with significant others who seem determined to probe your financial situation by asking questions you’d rather not answer. It’s not an interrogation, although your need for privacy about such things might interpret these inquires as interrogations. Instead of reacting, consider the reason you are being asked to reveal where you stand financially.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Take your time with this process of reinvention—you don’t have to make any monumental changes; neither do you have to hurry up and figure out what you want to change. The only thing that matters is that you satisfy your need to find a new way of presenting yourself to the world. It doesn’t matter what others think about your shifts—you are doing this solely for you.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Yes, there are a bazillion details to ruminate over, but dwelling on the what-ifs and the shouldas, couldas, and wouldas will only make your head hurt—they’re already making my head hurt just writing about the possibility. Give yourself a break and refuse to be captured by any brain worm feeding a negative mindset. If you made a mistake, learn from it and move on—that’s how we grow.
Leo July 23-August 22
Those friends and family discussions of last week spill over into this one, only now there is a very real potential that they will morph into angry arguments or adamant opinions about how things “should be.” Avoid getting hooked into petty squabbles or unnecessary battles. Sure, the world would be a better place if everyone did everything your way—but what a boring world it would be.
Virgo August 23-September 22
You tend to be cooperative in difficult situations—you are a peacemaker—and when something is off, you want to fix it. While you are usually successful in shifting the mood, right now you can’t fix the moods of everyone, which means you’re putting up with a lot of resistance. Try not to engage in battle, but if you must take a stand, choose wisely and make it count.
Libra September 23-October 22
There’s a lot to do—almost too much—and you’re uncertain as to where to begin, so here’s some help: prioritize what matters to you and even if it seems like a silly thing to be concerned about, don’t pay that judgment any mind. If you focus on what you want to accomplish, you’ll set a good example for others to do the same and before you know it the tension will ease.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It’s too much information for you to digest and metabolize quickly, so rather than struggle to make sense of something you don’t quite understand or pick a fight because you think you must take a stand, take a step back and survey the bigger picture. Something could be brewing behind the scenes that needs time to make itself known, which will help you to metabolize the information.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It would still be wise to listen carefully to what’s being said before you decide to make statements or promises you can’t keep just to keep the peace. I’m not advising you bite your tongue until it bleeds—hurting yourself isn’t the point. But I am suggesting that there are several sides to this disruption and handling the many facets of this situation requires patience—and plenty of it.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
What you consider to be unimportant exchanges with coworkers could blow up into major disagreements, so rather than being dismissive, pay attention. You don’t want a molehill to morph into a mountain, which could easily happen if you take the situation for granted. Your attentive presence could keep a moderately difficult situation from escalating into a full-blown conflict.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Conflicts with significant others—not just romantic partners, but close friends and business associates—over money could lead to uncomfortable discussions about a wide variety of topics that you thought had been agreed on. Take a deep breath and stay present for all that transpires. You don’t have to be a saint to handle this skillfully, so don’t stuff your feelings. Just show up with compassion.
Pisces February 19-March 20
People seldom characterize you as aggressive, but with Mars in your Sign, you are definitely primed for battle. Try to choose your fights carefully—you don’t want to squander your energy on issues or situations that don’t matter to you. Also, be patient—not everyone will agree with you, but if you can channel your Martian energy into logical arguments, you might persuade your listeners.