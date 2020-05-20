Aquarium Age: May 20-26, 2020

It’s a week of storytelling, and from tall tales to terse statements of fact or opinion, everyone has something to say—and everyone wants to be heard. Venus is driving this passion for narrative. The goddess of love, beauty, and what matters most is retrograde in the Sign of Gemini, the communications domain of the zodiac, and amplifying that position, Mercury, the Ruler of Gemini, shares the same space with Venus, which means most of us are talking, sharing information, and telling stories about what we know as well as what we don’t know.

That Mercury/Venus conjunction in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, and because Neptune signifies imagination, some of the stories we are hearing and will continue to hear are the biggest fish stories possible—Neptune actually delights in the fantastic. At its worst, this square generates a peculiar kind of paranoia, a mental state that isn’t quite satisfied with what is and feels compelled to embellish the facts; at its best, this square brings to light the qualitative difference between reality and imagination. As you spin your story, try to stick to the facts—these days truth is actually stranger than fiction.

The Sun entered Gemini early on the morning of May 20, illuminating Gemini’s love of information as well as its desire to share the data with all who are interested, and a devotion to all the discussions that data might engender. This translates into fact-finding missions, so have fun researching and digging in the dirt of what you uncover. Just be aware that as you present your information, others may not agree and while a lively discussion would normally be worthwhile, these days ideological differences can escalate into much more than discussion. Unfortunately, Mars in Pisces squares the Sun in Gemini, creating an aggressive air. Avoid petty fights, especially if they begin to intensify—lots of folks are more than a little edgy, so anything you can do to dial it down will be truly beneficial.

This Sun/Mars square persists for the next several weeks—the rest of May through the end of June—and while I know that’s a long time, it is a precursor for what lies ahead, when we will all need to do our best to keep the peace. Mars is the Roman god of War (Aries to the Greeks), and symbolizes self-assertion, from the basest expression of global rage to the highest refinement of self-actualization. Many of us strive to attain self-actualization, but most of us fall in the middle of that spectrum; some of us more belligerent than others, but all of us experience the intensity of anger at some point in our lives. The Sun represents our essence and squares symbolize friction, so when the Sun clashes with Mars at a hard angle, tempers tend toward testy. Keep in mind that this square is between Mutable Signs, the peacemakers of the zodiac, which has the potential to soften the edge of many encounters.

But that potential to soften the edge ends on June 27, when Mars, still in a square to the Sun, enters Aries, where it stays until January 6, 2021. Mars in Aries is like Mars cubed, which means lots of us are going to be dealing with our warrior energy, internal or external. What’s more, Mars goes retrograde in Aries on September 9 and stays retrograde until November 13 (yes, it will be a wild election season, but we don’t need the stars to tells us that). Which is why it would be wise to use the intensity of this week and the coming weeks—and all through the Sun/Mars square—to practice nonviolent communication. We need to be in shape for the many battles ahead—big and small, personal and collective, significant and petty—if we are going to handle this intensity skillfully.

As the week unfolds you’ll probably find yourself dealing with more than a fair degree of restlessness—yours or others’. For those still committed to staying put whenever possible and abiding by protective measures, it’s unnerving to watch people come out of self-quarantine without wearing masks or gloves, acting as if COVID-19 is over. Others who have resented and resisted the idea of self-quarantine from the beginning are finally free to move about more and that creates its own unsettling air, especially as their enthusiasm for greater freedom clashes with those more cautious. It’s not going to be easy navigating this next phase, and the Sun/Mars square isn’t going to help. So renew your commitment to compassion and try to be as kind to your fellow travelers as possible. We all could use a tender touch as well as a strong dose of common sense, perhaps the most valuable sense of all.