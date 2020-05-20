Astrology
Aquarium Age: May 20-26, 2020
It’s a week of storytelling, and from tall tales to terse statements of fact or opinion, everyone has something to say—and everyone wants to be heard. Venus is driving this passion for narrative. The goddess of love, beauty, and what matters most is retrograde in the Sign of Gemini, the communications domain of the zodiac, and amplifying that position, Mercury, the Ruler of Gemini, shares the same space with Venus, which means most of us are talking, sharing information, and telling stories about what we know as well as what we don’t know.
That Mercury/Venus conjunction in Gemini squares Neptune in Pisces, and because Neptune signifies imagination, some of the stories we are hearing and will continue to hear are the biggest fish stories possible—Neptune actually delights in the fantastic. At its worst, this square generates a peculiar kind of paranoia, a mental state that isn’t quite satisfied with what is and feels compelled to embellish the facts; at its best, this square brings to light the qualitative difference between reality and imagination. As you spin your story, try to stick to the facts—these days truth is actually stranger than fiction.
The Sun entered Gemini early on the morning of May 20, illuminating Gemini’s love of information as well as its desire to share the data with all who are interested, and a devotion to all the discussions that data might engender. This translates into fact-finding missions, so have fun researching and digging in the dirt of what you uncover. Just be aware that as you present your information, others may not agree and while a lively discussion would normally be worthwhile, these days ideological differences can escalate into much more than discussion. Unfortunately, Mars in Pisces squares the Sun in Gemini, creating an aggressive air. Avoid petty fights, especially if they begin to intensify—lots of folks are more than a little edgy, so anything you can do to dial it down will be truly beneficial.
This Sun/Mars square persists for the next several weeks—the rest of May through the end of June—and while I know that’s a long time, it is a precursor for what lies ahead, when we will all need to do our best to keep the peace. Mars is the Roman god of War (Aries to the Greeks), and symbolizes self-assertion, from the basest expression of global rage to the highest refinement of self-actualization. Many of us strive to attain self-actualization, but most of us fall in the middle of that spectrum; some of us more belligerent than others, but all of us experience the intensity of anger at some point in our lives. The Sun represents our essence and squares symbolize friction, so when the Sun clashes with Mars at a hard angle, tempers tend toward testy. Keep in mind that this square is between Mutable Signs, the peacemakers of the zodiac, which has the potential to soften the edge of many encounters.
But that potential to soften the edge ends on June 27, when Mars, still in a square to the Sun, enters Aries, where it stays until January 6, 2021. Mars in Aries is like Mars cubed, which means lots of us are going to be dealing with our warrior energy, internal or external. What’s more, Mars goes retrograde in Aries on September 9 and stays retrograde until November 13 (yes, it will be a wild election season, but we don’t need the stars to tells us that). Which is why it would be wise to use the intensity of this week and the coming weeks—and all through the Sun/Mars square—to practice nonviolent communication. We need to be in shape for the many battles ahead—big and small, personal and collective, significant and petty—if we are going to handle this intensity skillfully.
As the week unfolds you’ll probably find yourself dealing with more than a fair degree of restlessness—yours or others’. For those still committed to staying put whenever possible and abiding by protective measures, it’s unnerving to watch people come out of self-quarantine without wearing masks or gloves, acting as if COVID-19 is over. Others who have resented and resisted the idea of self-quarantine from the beginning are finally free to move about more and that creates its own unsettling air, especially as their enthusiasm for greater freedom clashes with those more cautious. It’s not going to be easy navigating this next phase, and the Sun/Mars square isn’t going to help. So renew your commitment to compassion and try to be as kind to your fellow travelers as possible. We all could use a tender touch as well as a strong dose of common sense, perhaps the most valuable sense of all.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Your conversations may resemble stream-of-consciousness ramblings rather than cogent dialogue for the next week or so, but don’t worry, you haven’t lost your mind—it’s hard corralling Neptune’s fantasies into concrete ideas. Do your best to stay grounded, knowing that the fog will lift and the stories will lose their fantastic (and unrealistic) tone.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
You could find yourself getting mired in confusing financial information—the check was sent but it never arrived, or you thought you had more in your checking account because you forgot to turn autopay off. Rather than getting worried about what you can’t control, try getting grounded in the reality of your money matters. This isn’t about freaking out; it’s about being informed.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Venus Retrograde combined with Mercury in your Sign could be a blessing in disguise, especially if you are interested in creating a new disguise. Examine your public persona with an eye toward what you would modify or change to make a more dynamic first impression. I’m not suggesting a complete makeover. But I am advising you to let beauty be your guide.
Cancer June 22-July 22
A deluge of information could have you brooding over several developments, but the salient information among all the data is that you have no control over the outcome. So rather than allowing a brain worm to chew compulsively on difficult or unresolved situations, let go. That’s right—just release your need to be in charge, at least for the moment, and let the situation unfold on its own.
Leo July 23-August 22
Be aware that you might spend the majority of your time in discussions with others—friends, family, neighbors, associates, or even strangers. So if there is something you want to get done, it’s going to take a gigantic effort to stay focused on the task at hand. Do whatever it is you do to reinforce your determination so that you can experience the results of your labor.
Virgo August 23-September 22
There are a lot of details to take care of and for some reason a lot of conversations need to happen for those details to be dealt with correctly. I know you are a stickler for accuracy, so take your time with this process and don’t rush to a conclusion before all the data is collected and analyzed. It’s important to have your ducks in a row before you present your ideas.
Libra September 23-October 22
You might find yourself debating the merits of gloves and masks or defending a personal theory about the virus and its lessons are. Or you could find yourself wanting to stay in hibernation rather than moving into social contact and activity. As you sort through a variety of options, try to keep in mind that all the theories in the world are only as valuable as their practical application.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
The kerfuffle with significant others—spouses, roommates, or friends—is only as intense as you make it, so rather than tell yourself a whopping big fish tale about the situation, let it go. There’s no need to move into battle. Simply listen, figure out a compromise, and let the tension ease. It will take patience not to get involved, but it’s a wiser choice in the long run.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
You’re in your element—talking about every little detail of every situation with partners, personal or professional, and anyone else who will listen. Before you polarize over differences of opinions, give these discussions some time. I’m not suggesting you ignore false premises or blatant misrepresentations of the facts; I’m advising you to listen before you speak and to choose your words carefully.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
There are a lot of details that need your attention, and although there are certain areas or subjects you would rather hand off to someone else to take care of, it looks like your expertise is needed to insure success. So don’t give up because there are too many cooks with too many opinions for anyone to get a clear picture. Use your organizational skills and you’ll get the job done.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Even though this is not the time for fantasy in general, it is a time for you to be creative, so figure out a way to be inspired and to acknowledge your intuition—many of your ideas could be successful. Just remember to make sure they pass the practical application test. I’m not trying to dissuade you from trusting your intuition; I’m simply encouraging you to apply common sense to the mix.
Pisces February 19-March 20
There’s a lot to be done at home even if you are free from self-quarantine; it could be dismantling your home office or making it permanent or rearranging the furniture to make room for a new computer system for the entire family. Whatever it is, there are dozens of details that need your attention. Make home organization a top priority and you’ll be pleased with the outcome.