Aquarium Age: March 4 – 10, 2020

Balance is the key to handling this week’s madness—a madness that grows daily as the Saturn/Pluto conjunction pulls apart, leaving in its wake rising tides of angst and anxiety about surviving what seems to be an onslaught of global threats. The economy is faltering, which affects individual and collective financial security, and the coronavirus, COVID-19, continues to mushroom into a pandemic threatening the health of individuals everywhere. From an astrological point of view, we know that one of the life lessons of a Saturn/Pluto conjunction is realizing the pernicious effect of polarization. For example, so many countries and cultures have swung to nationalistic extremes, vilifying and rejecting immigrants, and in that rejection, refusing to accept the global reality of our brave new world.

The coronavirus breaks down any illusion of separation—there are no borders, boundaries, or walls that can stop it from spreading. Its presence is a grave reminder that we are inescapably linked regardless of how many efforts we make to close our doors and secure our borders. We don’t know how long it will take for the truth of our essential interconnectedness to coalesce into joint efforts to effectively face the challenges that lie ahead, but the current pandemic is certain to accelerate that process. We also have to shift from what seems to be a prevailing attitude of resistance to the reality of a truly global planet to an attitude that allows discrete cultures to hold onto and celebrate what makes them unique, while cooperatively tackling climate change and a host of other ills that melt national boundaries and borders. Refugees are our fellow travelers and keeping them in camps isn’t a solution to their suffering and isn’t going to squelch their need to find a new home.

Today and tomorrow, the Moon in Cancer illuminates the ongoing aggregation of planets in Capricorn, and that lunar light translates into a high degree of emotional sensitivity that’s likely to manifest as many moody moments. But even as emotional waters spill over and Saturn and Pluto continue to separate (they are currently four degrees apart), Jupiter, also in Capricorn, intensifies its conjunction with Pluto, which is exact and separating on April 4. Jupiter/Pluto contacts indicate a desire for power—or what the dictionary calls a plutocracy. (Like, what else is new?)

The negative manifestations of this interaction empower opportunistic leaders who have no compunction about exploiting their followers. The positive manifestation of this Jupiter/Pluto conjunction is a great gift for leadership that shows itself in brilliant oratory skill, astute leadership built on extraordinary organizational skill, or plain, old-fashioned charismatic appeal. Get ready—we’re in for a slew of speeches filled with promises meant to entice loyalty.

Next week, Mars joins the movement in Capricorn and by March 22, Mars forms an exact conjunction with Pluto. More about that next week, but be prepared for individual and collective responses to an increasingly hyper-aggressive atmosphere.

A Sun/Neptune conjunction in Pisces, exact and separating on March 8, turns the already intense air uber sensitive, which is beneficial but also a little tricky to handle given the highly emotional environment. The best way to manage this hypersensitivity is to increase your meditation and other time spent immersed in spiritual pursuits or artistic endeavors. And let’s not leave out deeply felt romantic urges that inspire merging with the object of your affection—just try not to force your feelings on another if they aren’t mutual.

A Venus/Uranus conjunction is also in effect this week and also exact on March 8. This conjunction supports artistic expression as well as romantic fantasy, but given that it occurs in Taurus, the Sign of the lusty month of May, those romantic inclinations lean more toward sexual expression than poetic musings. As I always remind readers under any Venus/Uranus contacts: marry in haste, repent at leisure. Have fun but don’t expect a lasting attraction.

Uranus and Saturn are hovering within range of a square for most of March, but because of the retrograde phases of both planets, this square won’t be exact until February 2021. Saturn/Uranus signatures are almost always present during stock market fluctuations—a Saturn/Uranus opposition was operative during the Great Recession of 2008-2009. Saturn/Uranus contacts represent the dissolution of the status quo and when the financial equilibrium of the world is unsteady, the status quo dissolves. From an astrological perspective, we can expect the fluctuations of the market to continue at least until mid-May. I could be wrong, but perhaps when Venus, the goddess of money, goes retrograde in mid-May, the market will start to steady itself. I am not a financial astrologer, but my hunch is we won’t see the real correction until the start of 2021.

One of the ways to find or maintain your balance this week is to align with whatever spiritual practices enhance your ability to embody a perspective that is anchored in the long view. So much of what blares around us is based on momentary circumstances and because those situations change at such a rapid pace these days, it’s best to stay connected to what you know transcends the transitory. Most importantly and especially, now when so many are feeling untethered from routines and uncertain about what lies ahead, be as kind as you can to your fellow travelers—we all need to know that we are not alone.