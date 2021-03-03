Aquarium Age: March 3-9, 2021

There’s a definite shift in the wind this week, and although winter continues for a while longer here in the Northern Hemisphere, spring is just about to begin. Couple the promise of spring with the hope that the vaccines will finally make it possible to be less constrained, and it’s almost possible to be optimistic going forward.

Mars reinforces this change of air later today (10:29 PM EST) when it moves into Gemini, starting a new phase of Martian influence. Gemini is the Sign of communication and information, Mars is the planet of action, and as their influences combine, we can expect lots of discussions, dialogues, debates, and diatribes over what’s true as well as what’s necessary information. Of course these Mars-in-Gemini communication marathons are political (what isn’t these days?), but they are also personal, so anticipate spending lots of time talking with family, friends, co-workers, and maybe even strangers about a wide range of your personal processes as well as theirs.

Amplifying that need to share, a Mercury/Jupiter conjunction in Aquarius stimulates the need to communicate in unconventional ways as well as conventional ones. Mercury symbolizes communication and travel, and Jupiter signifies expansion on a multitude of levels, from the physical to the metaphysical and everything in between, which means you can anticipate all sorts of signs, signals, and messages being delivered in all sorts of ways, some understated and some quite dramatic.

A Sun/Venus conjunction in Pisces softens the air and that could translate into a gentler and easier way of sharing ideas, but it could also exacerbate the delusion that the presidential election was stolen, especially as the Sun moves into a conjunction with Neptune, beginning today and lasting through mid-March. Neptune represents imagination, and included under that infinite umbrella of possibility is illusion and delusion. When Neptune is illuminated by the Sun’s presence, a skilled fabulist is likely to grab the spotlight. We already have so many liars telling us so many lies that it’s hard to imagine that another won’t appear. I don’t know about you, but I’ve learned that anything is possible.

The good news is that the Sun/Venus conjunction is with us all month long, continuing to soften the blows of fraud and fakery, but more importantly, adding inspiration to the daily mix. So if you’re on the move when a great lyric or a wonderful opening sentence crosses your mind, write it down or record it—don’t just let it slip away.

As this week and the coming weeks unfold and as the vaccines provide a modicum of relief and safety, many of us will start to move out into the world with slightly more confidence. But we’ve been inundated for so long with so much anxiety and no way to shake it off that many of our fellow travelers may find it difficult to move freely again, even when bolstered by the reassurance of a vaccination. We’ve been isolated for so long, we’re gonna need remedial classes in social skills. We’ve also been saturated with grief over those who have lost their lives as well as grief for the way we used to live our lives, so don’t be surprised if it takes more than a moment integrate all that’s happened into the creation of new routines. Many of our fellow travelers will need help gathering the confidence to move forward into a new way of life so where you can, extend a helping hand to others.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Mars moves into your Solar House of communication so don’t be surprised if you’re talking more than usual or more than you would like to be. But this isn’t only about conversation. Mars is also going to stimulate your day-to-day activities, so be prepared to be busy taking care of a variety of endeavors.

Taurus April 20-May 20

Mars enters your Solar House of personal resources and its Martian focus is on money—making it, spending it, and saving it. Be mindful of your financial habits, especially where you’re willing to take chances and risk a loss. But this phase isn’t solely about finances; it’s also about building your self-esteem, which is another valuable resource.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Mars is in your Sign and will spend the next approximately seven weeks in your Solar House of personality, so be prepared to feel strongly—even militantly—about being in the leadership role. You can use this time to gain momentum in lots of areas, but especially when it comes to plans and projects you want to tackle.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Mars enters your Solar House of psyche, which means your dreams and even your meditation could be quite active during its transit. Be aware that this is the sector of your chart where brooding is likely, especially if you dwell on wouldas, couldas, and shouldas. Rather than succumb to brooding, learn from your mistakes and move on.

Leo July 23-August 22

As Mars transits your Solar House of community be prepared to be much more social than you have been. While that might sound like a normal consequence of lessening COVID restrictions, your new social interactions aren’t just virus related. People want your participation because you have gifts to share.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Mars moves into your Solar House of career, fueling your ambition as it also powers your need to do the best work possible. Use this phase to help identify your career goals or concerns and then harness the power of Mars to help you conceptualize a plan that will allow you to move forward at a vigorous pace.



Libra September 23-October 22

Mars enters your Solar House of global ideas and belief systems, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself proselytizing in an effort convince others of the “rightness” of your point of view. While there’s no denying your enthusiasm, as you opine it might be wise to at least attempt to respect the ideas of others.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

As Mars transits your Solar House of transformation, you may find yourself holding on to habits that were once valuable but now no longer serve. This process might make you withdraw from social interactions until you figure out your next steps. Just be careful of lashing out at others—for the most part, they are only trying to help.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

As Mars moves through your Solar House of relationship, you might find yourself saying things you will later regret, so try to take a deep breath before you let loose. Words can be powerful weapons, especially when Mars is guiding the conversations. Even if you apologize, some things cannot be unsaid.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Mars enters your Solar House of service, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself volunteering or helping out more than usual. Also be aware that this transit could easily mire you in details, and while taking care of every little thing is important, you don’t want to miss the forest for the trees.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

As Mars transits your Solar House of self-expression you’re likely to experience an unbridled need to express yourself creatively—so have at it. Whether making music, painting, writing, gardening, or engaging in any other expressive activity, give yourself over to it unconditionally. You’ll be pleased with yourself if you do.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Mars moves through your Solar House of the home, stirring deep emotional currents and issues of safety and security. Try to be aware of your feelings but also try to avoid impulsive behavior you might later regret. These intense feelings are powered by the longing to belong and once you know their source, you can get on to the work of healing.