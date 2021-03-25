Aquarium Age: March 24-30, 2021

It’s another week of dynamic contradiction, which isn’t surprising given that we are in the midst of so many monumental challenges to the status quo. On the one hand, there is the continuing effort to right the ship of government—how it functions and serves its citizens—while on the other, the right wing is zealously clinging to a retro status quo that’s crumbling before our eyes. Some of us desire sweeping change while others are attempting to deny the inexorable process of societal shift. The self-righteousness of zealots on both sides grows more entrenched every day. The collision between what was and what is can be discombobulating and disheartening, especially if you are doing your best to keep your personal world afloat amidst a deluge of difficulties. Very few of our fellow travelers, if any, have a clear vision of what the future might be because we are in the process of creating it and that process is far from over. We have yet to integrate all that needs to change into a coherent plan because we’re still sorting through the debris of what once was.

One of the ways the collapse of the status quo is revealing itself is through the pandemic. People all around the planet are rebelling against wearing masks and getting vaccinated. Every person seems to be their own political ecosystem and sole expert and authority, and as a result unity continues to be just out of reach. Don’t misunderstand; I support differing opinions about everything. But that’s where it gets tricky. If you refuse to wear a mask and your refusal to do so puts me and those I love in danger, how do I reconcile my need to follow the science and your need not to—a need I respect but a need that science says causes harm? It’s tricky. And it is a challenge most of us are facing as we work through our regular routines and try to establish a smidgen of normal.

I keep thinking about how brainwashed many of us are about science. On both sides of the argument, extremists hold that religion and science are antithetical positions within our human experience. But they are not—they are coexisting dimensions of life. Science asks “how?” and religion asks “why?” and both questions have the power to deepen our appreciation of the brilliance of the human mind, heart, and spirit. The unification of these two dimensions and their respective questions are among the most important subjects we can address in the midst of this pandemic: we need science to help us find relief from the virus and we need a spiritual frame of reference to remind us how deeply connected we are to one another, regardless of our differing opinions. Respect for those differences is essential. Unity between science and spirituality is also essential if we are to successfully fight COVID-19 as well as the virus of hate it brought into focus.

Driving is a social contract that most of us willingly support and when someone violates its rules, we all feel the danger: think drunken, careless, or angry drivers putting others on the road at risk. We think it’s the law that makes us adhere to the speed limit, but it’s actually a social contract we’ve made to acknowledge the risk involved should one of us decide on a personal need for speed, or conversely a personal need to move at a snail’s pace, that pushes others straight into the danger zone. Wearing a mask is no different. It requires that we agree to do what’s best for the many; it assumes the wisdom of science and reinforces our social contract that we will try not to harm each other. Imagine trying to pass a seatbelt law in our current contentious and resistant climate.

I’m concerned that during this great dismantling (which from an astrological perspective is going to persist for several years), we are descending into some sort of huge black hole that is disabling our ability to reason, to discern fact from fiction, and to recognize when personal conceit is negatively affecting clarity. Several thoughtful people recently shared with me that they weren’t going to get the vaccine—they all had good reasons, but none of those reasons were based on science and none assumed the value of a social contract benefitting all of us in fighting this disease. I am not an anti-vaxxer and neither do I think that doctors are gods and modern medicine has all the answers. But what I know is this: I didn’t get polio because I was vaccinated.

The astrology for the week continues to symbolize our great divide. The ongoing Saturn/Uranus square represents challenges to the status quo. This is the last square in a cycle that began in 1988, and because we are at the final square of this cycle, it might be a beneficial exercise to look back on where you were when it started. For those younger than the conjunction that started it, you might want to examine where you were for the first square in 1999-2000, and for the five oppositions that occurred between 2008 and 2010. The current square was exact for the first time on February 17 and there will be two more exact contacts later this year—more about this ongoing fractious interaction in the weeks to come.

A Sun/Venus conjunction in Aries stimulates all sorts of artistic endeavors as it simultaneously feeds a desire for love and for harmony—a powerful antidote for this phase of societal strife. Use this benign alliance to infuse your personal life with beauty.

The ongoing Mars/Saturn trine continues to supply the strength to endure whatever is necessary for overcoming obstacles—again, a powerful signature for having the stamina to face the challenge of creating unity, especially as this planetary combination also supports the power to hold fast to resistance. As you experience its strength, try not to devolve into violence of any kind—physical, psychic, or verbal.

A Mercury/Neptune conjunction begins on Friday, is exact on Monday, and ends on April 1. This is a fast-moving interaction because Mercury, unless it’s retrograde, moves with lightning speed. This conjunction fosters a lack of clarity, which includes projection as one of its many manifestations, so before you point a finger of blame, take a personal inventory and at least consider that you may be projecting onto others rather than taking personal responsibility.

This Mercury/Neptune conjunction also feeds the power of imagination, something we need right now to envision our way out of the mess we’re in. Use this potential to imagine not just positive solutions but to envision what’s needed to integrate those solutions through systems that better address the needs of the many. One way each of us can participate in creating a new paradigm is reaffirming our personal commitment to compassion—another thing we need right now to facilitate a safe journey through the work that lies ahead.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

There are opportunities to make actual, tangible financial gains this week, especially if you are willing to do the hard work to make it so. This potential for gain can also manifest itself as increased self-confidence, so whatever you are doing, put your muscle into it—but also enjoy the process.

Taurus April 20-May 20

Despite restrictions of every ilk, you’re surprisingly optimistic about new and expansive opportunities, some of which might include career prospects and other openings for some much-needed social activity. No matter how they manifest, you’re likely to feel invigorated and hopeful about the future.



Gemini May 21-June 21

You’re definitely feeling the vitality of Mars in your Sign, which is great and I am happy for you. Just a word of caution: even though it won’t be easy, do your best to stay moderate in your efforts. Enthusiasm is wonderful, but you could overdo it and that would be quite stressful.

Cancer June 22-July 22

You could be surprised by just how much attention you’re getting—the planets are spotlighting your career and social interactions and you’re receiving favorable reviews. As you bask in this charismatic light, take a moment to enjoy the glow—notice how comfortable you are and if you want to stay in that light.

Leo July 23-August 22

Surprising plot twists offer opportunities for a new direction; whether it’s a personal or professional shift makes no difference. Either way, these twists relationships with significant others. Take your time and sit with the situation until you feel clear about the consequences of your choices.

Virgo August 23-September 22

It’s a big transition, some of which manifests as an increased workload but probably not a promotion. If your responsibilities don’t match your pay grade, think about how you can create a more equitable arrangement. I’m not advising an ultimatum; I’m suggesting you make a proposal that benefits everyone.

Libra September 23-October 22

Approach each situation with loving-kindness and not only will you diffuse any negativity within yourself, you’ll also neutralize a fair amount of external difficulties. This isn’t about being passive in the midst of mounting stress; it’s about knowing that a loving attitude will solve the problems eventually.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

The trick is to be authentic with yourself about what your aspirations are. They don’t have to be either grand or scaled down, they just have to be true to you. That might not be so easy given your wide range of talents, but the clarity that results from this process is priceless and will serve you well.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

It’s an emotional week that’s like to challenge your innate ability to stay calm, cool, and collected—you’re likely to lose your cookies, if you know what I mean. Rather than struggle to contain your feelings, honor them by expressing what you feel. Yes, it will cause a kerfuffle, but you will feel much better.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

You want to act quickly to let your choices and your position be known, but the others involved in this process may not be able to make decisions as readily. Take a deep breath, trust your intuition, and adjust your timing when possible. It’s not easy synthesizing different rhythms.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

It’s important to have frank conversations with significant others about your expectations as well as theirs. I realize that may be easier said than done, but that’s not a good enough reason to hold back or be vague. Contemplate how you can express your needs without polarizing with the needs of others.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Show up, stay present, speak your truth, and stay unattached to the outcome. Yes, that is a lot to ask of yourself, but it is a necessary ask if you want to neutralize the tension. It’s important to be honest, but it is also important to acknowledge the need for others to voice their concerns.