Aquarium Age: March 2022

March plays out on a split screen, but the dual reality I’m talking about isn’t referring to the proverb about the month’s weather—March comes in like a lion but it’s not likely to go out like a lamb. This month’s split screen is all about attempting to adhere to the regular routines of daily life even as the violence of war casts global shadows of anxiety and uncertainty, clouding all areas of life, here in the United States and throughout the rest of the world.

I spent the last several days glued to the TV watching history unfold, contemplating how the consequences of Putin’s madness might manifest, marveling at the determination of the people of Ukraine to resist, and wondering how the invasion that began on February 24, 2022, is related to the United States Pluto Return, which was exact on February 20, during Russia’s escalations to war. But that is just the tip of the astro-iceberg: on February 23, Mars, the planet of battle, was at the same degree as the Saturn/Pluto conjunction of January 2020, which is another factor that points to the longevity of this war and its world-changing consequences. We are bearing witness to our world as it tilts toward more violence and upheaval.

As many of our fellow travelers are experiencing, it’s simply overwhelming to consider all of the possible ramifications of this Russian invasion: the loss of human life; the tragic, traumatic effect on citizens across Ukraine and Russia, knowing that their trauma will imprint future generations; the damage caused to yet another part of the planet in our already polluted environment. What’s more, the Russian capture of Chernobyl, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, raises almost permanent goose bumps at the memory of those horrors and concern for what could come.

Yes, this is a free-will planet and I can always turn the TV off, but there is no way to shut out the pervasive anxiety that this invasion could turn into another world war—and there is good reason for such concern. The world is just beginning to emerge from the worst trials and tribulations of COVID-19, only to be faced with the specter of World War III—for many, it’s just too much, so be patient with friends and family who are suffering from the weight of our combined local and global situations.

Beyond the broadcasts of war and the inevitable consequences of its violence, the extremists of the right wing (or what has become the GOP 2.0) continue their machinations to neutralize the cultural progress we’ve made over the last decades. The old white guys of yesteryear are doing their best to turn back the hands of time: in the rollback of every ilk of civil rights, from voting to gender to LGBTQ gains, conservatives are determined to hold onto their crumbling privilege. They are not going down without a fight—all those who have been working for change need to stay alert and awake at the wheel of our cultural revolution/evolution.

Although barely reported on while the mendacious actions of our less compassionate fellow travelers breathlessly fill the airwaves, the altruism and positive impacts of our more compassionate fellow travelers are making a difference in the lives of so many. And those differences have a long-term effect.

I heard a commentator say that “America has an obligation to protect the world.” I’m not sure I agree with that statement and I’m also not sure if it is an obligation, but until recently, our democracy was the envy of many and we held up as a superpower until Trump. While confidence in the United States’ democracy had already been waning, Trump’s behavior eroded any remaining idealism about the integrity of our system; his attitude and actions opened a portal into the shadows of our democracy and revealed what was already a roiling white-supremacist mindset that while antithetical to the nation’s avowed principals has nonetheless wielded tremendous influence. It is one of the key themes we are attempting to transform as our Pluto Return continues to reveal the litany of issues Americans must come to terms with. The incongruencies of our system as it is applied to daily life have been laid bare. And even though there are many who try to downplay the inequities of our society, COVID-19 revealed them so blatantly that they can no longer be denied. I do think it is everyone’s obligation to protect the world, not in a violent way, but in a manner that stimulates an expanded consciousness about our interconnectedness and an ability to turn that consciousness into action.

For those wondering how this current crisis may be related to the United States Pluto Return, there’s no telling and we will have to wait and watch. But it has been clear that the GOP 2.0 is aligned with Putin, and so many key players who came to power in 2016 are proud of (and were aided by) that connection: Trump, Pompeo, Manafort, Flynn, and too many more to list here. I’m hoping that the Russian invasion of Ukraine will finally reveal the depth of those connections. In my last column, I wrote that the events set in motion during the third week of February would have a lasting effect. I’m sticking to that opinion, if only because there is so much more to be revealed—we are only at the beginning of this American Pluto Return.

Here’s the weekly breakdown of the month. Keep in mind that it is a busy astral month, both with ongoing conjunctions that anchor the intensity and several planets that are changing Signs. It’s not as confusing as it sounds and all of the activity bumps us into a new frequency, so be prepared for many shifts.

Week One: March 1 – 7

March begins with a Venus/Mars/Pluto conjunction. The Venus/Mars portion of this trio is a benign interaction that has been in effect since the middle of February and lasts until the end of March. Mars represents the male principle; Venus, the feminine principle. When they share the same space, they give birth to passion, sexual and creative. This alliance began in Capricorn and on March 7, they move in tandem into Aquarius. There are many ways to view this conjunction; the obvious interpretation is the intensification of amorous desire, yet a Venus/Mars conjunction is often associated with all varieties of love, from sexual to platonic, lovers to friends, and also towards family, pets, music—whatever you feel deeply drawn to that expresses your passion and devotion to love. The presence of Pluto in this triple conjunction has the power to turn many of those passions obsessive, so make every effort to insure that the sexual attraction you might be feeling is mutual. Also, try not to be manipulative—Pluto’s quest for power can often blur boundaries, making it difficult to know if something was your idea or someone else’s.

A Mercury/Saturn conjunction that began on February 26 is joined by the Moon on March 1, the day before the conjunction between Mercury and Saturn is exact and separating. The Moon moves on the next day, while the Mercury/Saturn conjunction ends on March 6. A Mercury/Saturn conjunction symbolizes the capacity to think deeply (and I’m not referring to those Jack Handey greeting cards) about almost anything—and there isplenty to think about. But this combination of planetary energies is also likely to manifest as a stubborn refusal to modify or release ideas that may sound good in the abstract but won’t work in reality. Be patient with yourself and others if you find yourself clinging to ideas and holding on to points of view that no longer serve. When you are ready to release them, you will. Also try not to brood. I know that’s not an easy task when there is a war looming over the planet, but it won’t be helpful to dwell negatively on situations you have no control over. Instead, use the depth of this conjunction to contemplate solutions or positive steps you can take to make a difference in the world—there is always room for local kindness and peace.

The Sun and Jupiter are conjunct in Pisces, a positive union that softens some of the difficulties of the month by stimulating the urge to laugh—a seemingly contradictory response to war, but humor, even gallows humor, can lighten the tension. Don’t hesitate to laugh when the opportunity presents itself. Also be aware that this Sun/Jupiter conjunction is highly empathic, making it easy to put yourself in the shoes of those who are suffering from all sorts of ailments, not just the ravages of war. Let its power help you make a kind contribution when you can.

Uranus sextiles that Sun/Jupiter conjunction, adding a deep desire to be happy. Uranus almost always delivers a surprise, which means you can anticipate needing to be flexible as you make your way through the first week of March.

On March 6, Venus and Mars move into Aquarius together, and as they move out of the seriousness of Capricorn and into the silliness of Aquarius, anticipate a shift in attitude. I’m not saying that life gets easier; I’m saying that it will be possible to access a fresh perspective through the inventive lens of Aquarius—and that could provide some relief.

Week Two: March 8 – 14

Mercury enters Pisces on March 9 and over the next couple of weeks as it moves through this highly empathetic Sign we could experiencing a softer air—not as brittle or as grim as it has been at the beginning of the month. Don’t get upset, Aquarius; I’m not suggesting that you are harsh—detached, maybe—but Mercury conjunct Saturn in Aquarius is more clinical than touchy-feely and right now we need a softer approach.

The Jupiter/Sun conjunction continues and is exact on Sunday, March 13, providing the potential for a lighter attitude. I realize that sounds impossible, but I’m hopeful because we will need a break from the intensity of war and what has been set in motion.Week Three: March 15 – 21

Spring begins on March 20, when the Sun enters Aries, igniting the need to move out of winter’s lethargy and stillness. It’s time to think about what you want to grow in your actual garden as well as your metaphysical/spiritual garden.

Unfortunately, the joy that spring brings—even if it snows one more time on the equinox—is not likely to persist. A quite difficult square between Mars and Uranus that began on March 14—not quite the Ides of March—is exact on March 22, feeding the need to fight about almost anything. Mars is the god of war and Uranus is the revolutionary, eager and willing to fight for freedom from whatever enslaves. This square exacerbates violence, especially in all those areas or relationships where violence is already occurring. It does not bode well for the Ukrainian/Russian conflict—even if things calm down before the third week in March, this square is likely to ignite it all over again.

Week Four: March 22 – 31

The Mars/Uranus square is exact and separating on Tuesday, March 22, and as these two fighting forces pull away, the urge to fight for your opinion increases. This square amplifies fractious interactions so if you want to solve a problem with your partner, personal or professional, dial down any belligerence and be sure to check your reactions. It’s a tense month and this square contributes to the tension. Yes, Mars/Uranus can be harnessed to help you make Herculean efforts—spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical—but you have to be clear about what you want to accomplish and what tools you can use to soothe rather than excite the moods of all involved. What’s more, Mercury moves in Aries, the Sign of the soldier, on March 27, and that intensifies the need to take a stand, even if a stand isn’t needed.

It’s not an easy month and most of us will be tested to keep our inner peace in the midst of so much tension. The Masters of War—all the dictators around the world as well as those who benefit financially from outsized appetites for power, regardless of the consequences—are going to fight hard to maintain or advance their positions. But as most of us who have a brain, heart, and courage have learned over the years, the old ways of power will not sustain the planet and her children. Focus your intentions on helping those who are on the front lines—the soldiers, the families, and the children enduring the physical violence of war. But also help those not on the front lines, your neighbor, the UPS driver, the person getting off the bus or out of the cab. Be especially nice to children who have no way of contextualizing the intensity. And also be kind to yourself—you need compassion too.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

You need to marshal your forces, internal and external, so all your reserves are in place for the coming months—you will be busy and you’ll need all your strength to handle the load. There’s nothing to fret about; you simply have to show up, be in the moment, and allow the situation to unfold in its own time. Be patient, grasshopper. Everything is moving as it should.

Taurus April 20-May 20

By the end of the month, your focus will have shifted from philosophical musings to more pragmatic concerns, especially when it comes to your job or career. As you work your way through the intensities of March, try to keep an optimistic mindset. Although there are several challenges to a positive point of view, you have the ability to hold steady.

Gemini May 21-June 21 Make a commitment to holding a compassionate perspective and you will weather the winds of war. That doesn’t mean you have to agree or disagree with the violence. All that’s required is the strength to hold fast to your innate desire for clarity. Yes, there are many points of view to synthesize, but you can sort through all the information and remain committed to kindness.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Even though some of your relationships with significant others seem to be careening into the danger zone, you don’t have to follow mindlessly. Be deliberate in every step you take and you’ll strengthen your ability to stay on your path. But as you hold steady, try to remember to also do your best to consider the position of others—no one has it easy right now.

Leo July 23-August 22

It would be wise to anticipate surprising developments in several areas of life, including work, finances, and relationships—the big three. There’s no need to worry. You’re continuing to renew patterns of self-care, taking better care of all aspects of your personal regular routines, which means this isn’t about ignoring others; it’s about learning to balance your needs with the needs of others.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Even in the midst of the intensity, you have an opportunity to appreciate your relationships with significant others. It makes no difference if you’re married; this is about all of your close intimate partnerships. Take advantage of this positive force and use it to renew your friendships or marriage. And don’t forget to apply some of this appreciation and ease to your relationship with yourself.

Libra September 23-October 22

It will take a lot of hard work to maintain your equilibrium, especially in an environment that needs so much attention—spouses may be worried, children may be frightened, friends may also be anxious. I’m not suggesting that you deny your own feelings. I am reminding you of just how deeply the moods of those you care about affect your emotional body. Be strong—you’ll make it.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

You’re going to have to handle two dimensions of life simultaneously. (Yes, I do know that you’re fundamentally multidimensional.) But you don’t like to spread yourself too thin, and so many people are going to be leaning on you right now that you might become a bit uncomfortable or downright overwhelmed. Take a deep breath and focus on your priorities; do that the stress will release.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

You have a lot to say and you’re ready to share your ideas with everyone—have at it, but for the first week of the month, try to monitor what you say. You’re no slouch when it comes to sharing, but sometimes you can say just a wee bit too much and those extra words can start a chain reaction you might not have intended.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Pay attention to your finances—I’m not predicting disaster, but I am advising you to be concerned about what you’re actually spending your money on. While there’s no need to worry about your financial condition, you do need to be conscious of your resources. You are normally uber-cautious, so don’t drop that vigilance now.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Step into the leadership position, knowing that to wear it well and with style, you will also need to encourage your followers to step into their power. As you well know, leaders are measured by their example. That’s what inspires others to be and do the best they can. All of us need inspiration, so just for now, be that guiding light.

Pisces February 19-March 20

You’re in your element and ready to take a deep breath and inhale a new air, despite the winds of war that are disturbing regular routines. Good—continue to be strong and active. While the violence of the month is hard to bear, you are a natural peacemaker and your innate skill is needed at this moment to help others and to help yourself make it through.