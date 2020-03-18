Aquarium Age: March 18 – 24, 2020

Even fiction couldn’t have predicted the state we’re in: the entire world shut down by a virus that, in addition to being super contagious and dangerous to certain segments of the population, is also giving birth to a physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual dislocation, the proportions of which are unlike anything we have seen in recent history. Even the normally disinterested and disengaged know they’re living in a historical moment that is certain to be chronicled as a pivotal point in our global evolution. The effect of this virus—not just the actual illness, but its mushroom effect upon our consciousness and upon the way we live—is so potent that hindsight will almost certainly see COVID-19 as the great wake-up call that united the disparate nations of planet Earth and taught us to finally work together. Of course, we’re not there yet and it may take a long time to arrive at that sliver-lining perspective. This pandemic is pushing our planet beyond the narrow borders that once defined us, and what the future will no doubt view as our antiquated cultural, social, and national paradigms. Hindsight will likely see COVID-19 as a unique emergency that ultimately united us, albeit through our mutual suffering, and provided an antidote to the intense polarization that poisoned us against each other.

But back in the present moment and without the clarity of hindsight, it’s almost impossible to even consider the possibility of COVID-19 having a secret silver-lining. The bad news is that so many are panicked and afraid; the good news is that civilians are showing up to compassionately help others as best they can.

The first fatality from COVID-19 in Wuhan was reported on January 11, 2020—the eve of the exact Saturn and Pluto conjunction in Capricorn on January 12. Disease is not normally associated with Saturn/Pluto contacts, which makes it easy to dismiss this information as a coincidence rather than a synchronicity. But what’s not dismissible as a manifestation of the planetary dynamics is governments’ role all around the world in implementing draconian measures to control citizens and thus the spread of the virus. This situation is entirely congruent with a Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn.

Capricorn gets down to the bones of things and doesn’t back off until all that is superfluous is deemed unessential. Capricorn represents all sorts of systems, individual and collective, but none more important than the political, financial, and governing structures that are the backbone—the skeletal structure—of how the world works.

Saturn rules Capricorn and symbolizes the regulations and rules that keep the world’s systems running smoothly. Pluto represents death and rebirth, and its presence in Capricorn—a transit that began in 2008—has challenged those structures, beginning with the Great Recession of 2008-09. Certainly Mr. Trump has exacerbated Pluto’s challenge by systematically dismantling important departments within the United States government, a dismantling that has left us ill-equipped to handle the parameters of the coronavirus pandemic. While I understand the need to eliminate bureaucratic red tape, I also understand the need for government—I like roads, schools, the postal service, and all the other infrastructure that government provides. And because I am a bleeding-heart liberal (and proud of it), I also support government that supports its citizens through programs designed to make their better lives. More importantly, governments that fail the test of COVID-19 will not stand the test of time.

This week, the aggregation of planets in Capricorn—Mars, Jupiter, the Moon (for today), Pluto, and Saturn—are all conjunct, which only intensifies the already intense air. On March 21, Saturn enters Aquarius, where it is joined by Mars ten days later on March 31. Negative Mars/Saturn aspects tend to manifest as a pernicious force, which shows itself through broken bones, violence, or illness. Pay attention: this Zero Aquarius point seems to have some sort of secret power, which I am not able to decipher; I can only notice it. On the night of the 2016 presidential election, Mars moved from Capricorn into Aquarius, and as the results were being tallied, Mars moved through the last degree of Capricorn and into 0° Aquarius. What’s more, at the end of this year, a Jupiter/Saturn conjunction also occurs at that same degree, signaling a new regime; there is no clear indication about what that regime will be, but more about that in future columns. Given the surprising nature of Aquarius, the next ten days could reveal unexpected and unanticipated information, which could lead to startling developments.

If this virus weren’t causing so much distress, it would be easy for me to imagine its ulterior motive. This is not as wacky an idea as you might think. We know viruses have their own intelligence, even if it is unintelligible to us and they need a host to survive—think toxoplasmosis. It could be that the silver lining of this virus is its ecological message. Here are pictures of the air over Wuhan: www.cnbc.com/2020/03/02/nasa-images-chinas-air-pollution-decreased-amid-coronavirus-measures.html And here are pictures of pollution over Italy: www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-italy-pollution/air-pollution-clears-in-northern-italy-after-coronavirus-lockdown-satellite-shows-idUSKBN2102X4 We wouldn’t be able to see this significant shift it weren’t for the virus.

I’m not suggesting this pandemic is good; I’m saying that there is something to learn from it and rather than worrying, I’m focusing on learning. This is something we can all do and it will help alleviate the stress and strain of the coming weeks of quarantine and testing and testing and quarantine. Also, as we go through this pandemic, it’s important to make an extra effort to be kind to our fellow travelers, especially people at risk who could easily slip through societal cracks, where, unfortunately, too many have already fallen.