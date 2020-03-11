Astrology
Aquarium Age: March 11 – 17, 2020
Mercury Direct is the big news this week—the fleet-footed god of communication and travel “turned around” late in the day on Monday, March 9, and all week long as Mercury starts to gain “forward” momentum, all things held within its vast domain also gather momentum at an almost breakneck pace. One of the areas where we’re likely to experience Mercury’s increased activity is through reporting on the coronavirus, COVID-19—anticipate the numbers of people confirmed infected by the virus to swell significantly, as information starts to flow with greater accuracy and at an accelerated speed.
Mercury is the Roman name for Hermes, the Greek god of language, trade, and travel, whose staff is the caduceus. When the Romans appropriated the Greek system, they incorporated all of Hermes’ domains, including his caduceus as part of Mercury’s symbolism. The caduceus, known as the “herald’s wand or staff” and when used by Hermes or Mercury is believed to insure safe passage, is popularly seen as the symbol for medicine and healing. But that’s because it has been confused with the Healing Rod of Asclepius, the Greek god associated with medicine; they look similar, unless you’re counting snakes and wings—the caduceus has two snakes intertwining the staff and wings on the top, while the Rod of Asclepius has no wings and one snake. No matter who in the ancient world we assign healing to, Hermes/Mercury negotiate trade and commerce as well as all types of travel, even multidimensional travel—both signify the psychopomp who journeys with us at death from this world to the next, and provides safe passage.
Just so I’m clear: the reason for increased communication over the next couple of weeks about COVID-19 isn’t because Mercury symbolizes healing and its direct motion translates into healing this virus. Much-needed information about this disease and its proportions is certain to emerge with Mercury Direct—information that is essential to healing—and that is the essence of Mercury’s role. It would be wise to anticipate this onslaught of data by staying level-headed and discerning about what it means to you, your family, friends, co-workers, and all the other fellow travelers you encounter during your day.
On a completely different astral note… a Mars/Jupiter conjunction in Capricorn underscores the forward momentum of Mercury Direct by adding a keen determination to get things done. This Mars/Jupiter conjunction began on March 10 and is exact and separating on March 20. All Mars/Jupiter interactions signify ambition, so be prepared for an over-the-top concentration of career goals. And even if you aren’t interested in professional goals or paths to success, this conjunction has the power to motivate taking on all sorts of challenges—even the ones that have been deemed impossible.
On March 15, as Mars is approaching Jupiter, it also begins a conjunction with Pluto that is exact and separating late in the day on March 22. This Mars/Jupiter/Pluto conjunction is a potent interaction that packs the power to move mountains—real or imagined. Be prepared to witness or participate in all sorts of extraordinary efforts to cope with the many consequences of COVID-19 and its undeniable ripple effect around the world. Expect the financial situation, with its still-wobbling stock market, to need emergency efforts, even as most of our day-to-day attention is focused on the virus and containing the contagion.
This is a transitional week so take your time getting used to the new pace, but don’t get too comfortable just yet. Next week, several planets move from one Sign to another, and their shifts accelerate the rhythms of daily life even more: The Sun enters Aries on March 19, late in the day; Saturn enters Aquarius on March 21, also late in the day; and Mars follows Saturn into Aquarius on March 30. Much more about all of that next week.
This week, as a deluge of information floods the airwaves and the mind waves, try to stay as present as possible, strong and centered within yourself and your ability to discern and distinguish what’s valuable, and discard useless data that’s only meant to obscure the truth. We’ve been in this truth-or-dare reality show for too long. Now it’s time, and necessary, to think critically about the information that’s provided and figure out how to use it beneficially. And as always, be kind to your fellow travelers. Lots of people stumble during a crisis—they are unprepared or ill-equipped to digest and metabolize pertinent information into wise choices. So if you notice that your neighbor is at a loss or the children around you are afraid or confused, try to help. We all benefit from the strength of kindness, especially when kindness shows up in practical ways that can calm and soothe stress and tension.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You’ve been in a long retrospective regarding your career, mulling over previous decisions and trying to extrapolate as much wisdom from this review as possible. Now, as you prepare to move into the next phase, take a moment to identify what it is you want to accomplish and what role you want to play in deciding what’s next—do you want to be a despot or a peacemaker?
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Aim high and align your strength, enthusiasm, and personal magic with your Higher Self so that you can feel the combined power of body, mind, heart, and soul when all parts of yourself are in sync with your guiding principles. From that place of personal power, decide your next steps, and don’t worry if others doubt your decisions; when we’re in alignment with spirit, we can trust our choices.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Going forward, the only thing that truly matters is your ability to be honest with yourself about what needs to shift and how to facilitate those changes. I realize you’ve been a work in progress for quite some time, but there’s no controlling how the planets are aligned—the only thing you can control is your response to those positions. The willingness to grow does make the entire process easier.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Give yourself permission to be vulnerable—whether you wear your heart on your sleeve or hold it in your hands, be gentle with yourself. Emotional vulnerability isn’t a weakness, even though some think it is. Being in touch with your feelings and expressing them is an indication of a strong heart. Just try not to confuse vulnerability with permission to indulge in negativity; this is about learning to love out loud.
Leo July 23-August 22
You’ve been working quite hard for quite some time and now’s the time you should start to see some success for your efforts. Whether it’s finding the perfect job, getting a promotion, selling your novel, or showing your paintings in a gallery, make the most of this moment. I’m not guaranteeing an Oscar, but I am suggesting that the success you’ve been longing for is probable.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Whenever I suggest the idea that a truly powerful person knows her limitations, the New Age positive-thinkers usually write in to inform me that I don’t understand what power is. Those critiques aside, if you can spend time identifying what you do really, really well and stay within those self-aware guidelines, you’ll be able to concentrate your creative powers successfully.
Libra September 23-October 22
This might sound like a cliché, but I have to say it anyway: balance is the key to your personal and professional joy. I know that’s true all the time, but this week it is especially true, so before you devolve into a tizzy about what you need, spend as much time as possible contemplating how what you don’t need tilts your life towards a constant struggle to maintain your equilibrium.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Sometimes it’s wise to make like a turtle and pull into your shell, retract and retreat from social engagements, and just rest—but this isn’t one of those times. You’re in an uber-convivial phase, meeting lots of people and sharing lots of stories. Enjoy the interaction; there will be plenty of time in the future to go back into your shell and ruminate.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Sometimes you just can’t help but spread those expansive wings and fly off into a shopping spree that allows you to feel every bit of your entitlement to beautiful things. Frankly, that’s true for everyone once in a while, but not all of us have your imagination or penchant for adventure. As you fly away, just check your bank balance before you buy or bite off something you truly can’t afford.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Each week I want to congratulate you on your staying power—that lineup of Capricorn planets continues and handling the intensifying intensity hasn’t been easy, yet somehow you’ve managed. Bravo! This could be the week when your staying power reaps a reward or two; anticipate an acknowledgement from those that love you about just how strong and magnificent you truly are.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Despite Mercury’s forward motion, you’re still lingering by the inner pools of self-reflection trying to glean insight into what you’ve put in motion and how you can tweak it ever so slightly to produce the result you’re looking for. There’s still plenty of time to make corrections as well as plenty of time to revise your plans and schedule. Stay focused and you’ll make progress.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You might still be in the process of figuring out where your personal participation could have a powerful and positive effect. You don’t have to be a superstar to make a difference; all that’s required is a desire to make a positive contribution to circumstances that would benefit from your presence. No martyrdom necessary; figure out what kind of service would bring you joy.