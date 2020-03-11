Aquarium Age: March 11 – 17, 2020

Mercury Direct is the big news this week—the fleet-footed god of communication and travel “turned around” late in the day on Monday, March 9, and all week long as Mercury starts to gain “forward” momentum, all things held within its vast domain also gather momentum at an almost breakneck pace. One of the areas where we’re likely to experience Mercury’s increased activity is through reporting on the coronavirus, COVID-19—anticipate the numbers of people confirmed infected by the virus to swell significantly, as information starts to flow with greater accuracy and at an accelerated speed.

Mercury is the Roman name for Hermes, the Greek god of language, trade, and travel, whose staff is the caduceus. When the Romans appropriated the Greek system, they incorporated all of Hermes’ domains, including his caduceus as part of Mercury’s symbolism. The caduceus, known as the “herald’s wand or staff” and when used by Hermes or Mercury is believed to insure safe passage, is popularly seen as the symbol for medicine and healing. But that’s because it has been confused with the Healing Rod of Asclepius, the Greek god associated with medicine; they look similar, unless you’re counting snakes and wings—the caduceus has two snakes intertwining the staff and wings on the top, while the Rod of Asclepius has no wings and one snake. No matter who in the ancient world we assign healing to, Hermes/Mercury negotiate trade and commerce as well as all types of travel, even multidimensional travel—both signify the psychopomp who journeys with us at death from this world to the next, and provides safe passage.

Just so I’m clear: the reason for increased communication over the next couple of weeks about COVID-19 isn’t because Mercury symbolizes healing and its direct motion translates into healing this virus. Much-needed information about this disease and its proportions is certain to emerge with Mercury Direct—information that is essential to healing—and that is the essence of Mercury’s role. It would be wise to anticipate this onslaught of data by staying level-headed and discerning about what it means to you, your family, friends, co-workers, and all the other fellow travelers you encounter during your day.

On a completely different astral note… a Mars/Jupiter conjunction in Capricorn underscores the forward momentum of Mercury Direct by adding a keen determination to get things done. This Mars/Jupiter conjunction began on March 10 and is exact and separating on March 20. All Mars/Jupiter interactions signify ambition, so be prepared for an over-the-top concentration of career goals. And even if you aren’t interested in professional goals or paths to success, this conjunction has the power to motivate taking on all sorts of challenges—even the ones that have been deemed impossible.

On March 15, as Mars is approaching Jupiter, it also begins a conjunction with Pluto that is exact and separating late in the day on March 22. This Mars/Jupiter/Pluto conjunction is a potent interaction that packs the power to move mountains—real or imagined. Be prepared to witness or participate in all sorts of extraordinary efforts to cope with the many consequences of COVID-19 and its undeniable ripple effect around the world. Expect the financial situation, with its still-wobbling stock market, to need emergency efforts, even as most of our day-to-day attention is focused on the virus and containing the contagion.

This is a transitional week so take your time getting used to the new pace, but don’t get too comfortable just yet. Next week, several planets move from one Sign to another, and their shifts accelerate the rhythms of daily life even more: The Sun enters Aries on March 19, late in the day; Saturn enters Aquarius on March 21, also late in the day; and Mars follows Saturn into Aquarius on March 30. Much more about all of that next week.

This week, as a deluge of information floods the airwaves and the mind waves, try to stay as present as possible, strong and centered within yourself and your ability to discern and distinguish what’s valuable, and discard useless data that’s only meant to obscure the truth. We’ve been in this truth-or-dare reality show for too long. Now it’s time, and necessary, to think critically about the information that’s provided and figure out how to use it beneficially. And as always, be kind to your fellow travelers. Lots of people stumble during a crisis—they are unprepared or ill-equipped to digest and metabolize pertinent information into wise choices. So if you notice that your neighbor is at a loss or the children around you are afraid or confused, try to help. We all benefit from the strength of kindness, especially when kindness shows up in practical ways that can calm and soothe stress and tension.