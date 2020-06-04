Astrology
Aquarium Age: June 3 – 6, 2020
Normally when faced with a crisis my heart knows what it wants to say, but my heart can’t find its voice this week because like most of our fellow travelers around the world, the sadistic cruelty of George Floyd’s death, in broad daylight with witnesses pleading for his life and Mr. Floyd calling for his mother heard on the video that captured almost every detail, is too much for any heart to bear—just too much. No one is exempt from this suffering; every violent act against one of us is an act of violence against all of us—and the people taking it to the streets know that.
What can you write about Heaven when Earth is falling apart and the end to chaos and violence is nowhere in sight? Certainly nothing superficial will do—no “this too shall pass” or “time is the greatest healer” or even “adversity is an opportunity for growth.” In this moment, in the midst of so much rage, the only thing I can hold on to is that this must be the tipping point, the point where we collectively refuse to tolerate racism any longer. Period. It’s madness that we treat anyone as if his or her life is worthless—it’s just madness. But we live in a mad world, where daily insanity is normalized and hatred has become a brand, with its own broadcast signal and Twitter account.
Mars dominates daily life for the next many months—eight to be exact, including a two-month Mars Retrograde from September 9 until November 13 for good measure, just so we really get the point. Mars symbolizes self-assertion, from raw expressions of global rage to the discipline of self-actualization. We are currently in the rage phase and as if to drive the point home, this past Sunday, the New York Times headline read “Fury in the Streets as Protests Spread Across the U.S.”, a headline made for Mars, god of war, as well as the warrior taking a stand. When Mars throws its might around, all sorts of aggressive interactions occur—and the current unrest and upheaval is just the beginning of the beginning. We are in the American Revolution 2.0 zone, which culminates with the U.S. Pluto return in February 2022.
Back in present time, Mars is in Pisces, moving into a conjunction with Neptune, also in Pisces, which is exact on June 13. Normally this conjunction would encourage empathy, but Mars throws a monkey wrench into that Neptunian sensitivity as it continues its square to the Sun in Gemini. This is a fractious interaction that’s not the least bit interested in sentimental leanings. This Sun/Mars/Neptune square is likely to exploit the already too-intense air with divisive stories aimed at using Neptune’s susceptibility for suggestion—it symbolizes imagination—to encourage fear and then anger as the response to that fear.
On June 27, Mars enters Aries, where it stays until January 2021. Yes, that is as intense as it sounds—we will be dealing with a lot of heat and it won’t be easy managing the impulse to action.
It’s a bleak picture and it will remain bleak until the protests coalesce into a movement that unites enough people of all races, religions, genders, ages, and agendas against the forces that benefit from exploiting the differences that separate us. If the movement for social justice is to succeed at all, it needs to fortify its moral center so that it is wide and deep and strong enough to include all of us. We are not as disconnected from each other as we’ve been programmed to believe, and united we can and will make a difference.
Before I moved back to the United States last October I had a dream about my father, the radical, who has been dead for more than twenty years. In the dream he was young and marching with a picket sign. He turned to me and said, “Better get back to the U.S. soon; you don’t want to miss the revolution.” This revolution can’t be missed, even in its nascent state.
Take heart as you move through the coming weeks—it’s gonna take a lot of heart to make it through the waves of change crashing on the shores of daily life. Continue to strengthen your internal center and listen closely to your heart—it will offer the best guidance. And as always, be kind. To everyone. But don’t mistake compassion for permission. True compassion knows the difference between right and wrong and while it is willing to take a stand for the Greater Good, true compassion causes no additional harm to anyone.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Make it a point to think before you speak—words said in haste could prove problematic, especially if you use them as weapons. So before you shoot back an answer you might later regret, take a deep breath and consider how the listener might hear you.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Show up, stay present in the moment, and speak your truth. While this might sound like simple advice, it won’t be that easy staying unattached to the outcome—there are several points you may not want to relinquish. Breathe your way through the tough spots and you’ll handle the situation gracefully.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Career conflicts—schedules, assignments, Zoom meetings, and the like—could turn everyone, including you, just a tad testy, so pay close attention when you run into resistance, yours or others’. Once you’ve determined whether the resistance is valid, you can decide whether or not to take a stand.
Cancer June 22-July 22
For the moment, it’s mostly an internal problem—you’re doubting your choices and are uncertain as to what’s next. Take a deep breath, stand back, and survey the situation with a dispassionate attitude. From that perspective you’ll be able to see what the next best steps are.
Leo July 23-August 22
There’s an old adage about money: neither a borrower nor a lender be. It’s wisdom you might want to take to heart because it will help you avoid the stress and tension of either of those roles. There are times when it’s important to break the rules, but before you do, consider what the real cost might be.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Before you engage in conflict with partners, personal or professional, consider the consequences. It might feel good in the moment to get certain complaints off your chest, but your words might fall on already agitated ground. I’m not suggesting denial; I’m simply advising thoughtful action.
Libra September 23-October 22
Yes, it is a lot of work, and yes, again, there aren’t many people who can help you with it, but while it might be easier to grouse about the situation, be careful not to build up a residue of resentment. There’s too much negativity already in the air and you don’t want to get kidnapped by a bad attitude.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It won’t be easy containing or masking your frustration, but even though you are irritated, try not to use that as an excuse to go on the attack. Be responsive rather than reactive, and by that I mean before you jump to conclusions, gather your facts and get the objective story.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
I could keep it simple and say: no fights with partners until the negative Mars frequency dissipates. But frankly, Mars is driving the action until next year. So here’s some help: if you pick a fight, anticipate push back. If you don’t want to escalate the conflict, find the solid, compassionate ground of compromise.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Try not to wield your words like a sword; even if you are tempted to use them as weapons, refuse to succumb to temptation. Certain words, said in the heat of the moment, can never be taken back—they linger in the mind of the listener for a long time and that’s a consequence you want to avoid.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Money matters could be a source of conflict, so whether your financial concerns are joint, separate, professional, or conceptual, take the time to reassess your plans. You may want to move forward, but responsibilities may hold you back and the more information you have about your money, the better the situation.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You’re still in the command position—Mars is in your Sign—but it may not feel like it to you, especially at home when there are so many things to consider, even if you live alone, and all you want to do is give orders. Before you rush into action, take a break and contemplate how you can speak with a more sympathetic tone.