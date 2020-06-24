Aquarium Age: June 24 – 30, 2020

It’s a planetary pile-up on the astral highway this week, so don’t be surprised if you or those around you experience a sense of dislocation as abrupt shifts derail plans and projects. You’ll need to do all kinds of yoga to stay flexible; mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual stretches are certain to test our capacity, individual and collective, to handle a plethora of delays, detours, snarls, and snafus that infiltrate regular routines. While we knew that a lot was going on last week, this week we’re living through several striking shifts. Do your best to think before you leap into action—it’s important to not get swept away by an extreme reaction that has the power to pull you in a direction you’d rather avoid.

Mercury Retrograde is in full bloom—Mercury “turned around” on June 17/18 and all variety of techno-problems ensued. (I actually thought I would lose my mind on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday because my computer lost its mind and started erasing vital information as well as changing where things are stored. What’s more, I couldn’t get an Internet connection to hold longer than three minutes. Oy!) Mercury Retrograde persists until July 12 and because Mercury signifies all things related to communication and travel, the hassles related to Mercury Retrograde will also persist for the next several weeks. So keep your patience pills handy—you will need them, if only to get and hold onto a grip during the rest of the planetary shifts.

Venus, retrograde since May 12, goes direct tomorrow, June 25, at 2:28 AM EDT, and as the goddess of love and beauty makes her course correction, she forms a wide trine to Saturn, which indicates a fairly smooth or grounded transition. That being said, we might see continuing stock market fluctuations grow more extreme as Venus resumes forward motion—she is, after all, the goddess of money.

There are two other major obstacles to smooth sailing through the next several weeks. The first is Neptune Retrograde, which just began yesterday, June 23, at 12:32 AM EDT. Neptune is one of the two astro-tricksters—Mercury is the other one—and although they are not in proximity to each other during their dual retrogrades, both are likely to engage in some chicanery—deception would be the name of the game, so be careful about being gullible. Sometimes things sound too good to be true because that’s exactly the case.

The second and most potent obstacle arrives with Mars—it enters Aries on June 27 at 9:45 PM EDT and it stays in Aries for the rest of the year. This is a problem: Mars is the archetype of the warrior and Aries is its Home Sign, and as Mars gets comfortable at home, it gathers strength and influence. That power translates into lots of people being willing to take a stand and/or fight for their point of view. It also puts a testy, strident edge on lots of not so important interactions, especially for the next two weeks as Mars continues to square the Sun. Mars symbolizes self-assertion, and while this transit is significant for all those born with Aries as their sun-sign, each of us has Aries and Mars in our natal charts, so all of us are going to be feeling empowered and riled up by this placement. Notice what stirs your fire and passion—Aries is a Fire Sign—and notice how easy it will be to act on those urges. Just try to avoid arguing purely for the sport. Far too many of our fellow travelers won’t be prepared for the depth of this intensity and there’s no need to add fuel to a fire you might not be able to put out.

As last week’s column mentioned, the second Jupiter/Pluto conjunction occurs on June 30, when I’m sure we can expect more disturbing news about the spread of the pandemic, but more about that next week, along with more on Saturn’s return to Capricorn, which begins July 2.

It’s an intense week and because none of what’s happening in the sky or on Earth is casual or frivolous, a lot of people who can’t quite contextualize the intensity are likely to need a lot of comfort and support to make it through these changes. So where you are able, lend a helping hand to those who need a friend.