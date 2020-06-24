Astrology
Aquarium Age: June 24 – 30, 2020
It’s a planetary pile-up on the astral highway this week, so don’t be surprised if you or those around you experience a sense of dislocation as abrupt shifts derail plans and projects. You’ll need to do all kinds of yoga to stay flexible; mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual stretches are certain to test our capacity, individual and collective, to handle a plethora of delays, detours, snarls, and snafus that infiltrate regular routines. While we knew that a lot was going on last week, this week we’re living through several striking shifts. Do your best to think before you leap into action—it’s important to not get swept away by an extreme reaction that has the power to pull you in a direction you’d rather avoid.
Mercury Retrograde is in full bloom—Mercury “turned around” on June 17/18 and all variety of techno-problems ensued. (I actually thought I would lose my mind on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday because my computer lost its mind and started erasing vital information as well as changing where things are stored. What’s more, I couldn’t get an Internet connection to hold longer than three minutes. Oy!) Mercury Retrograde persists until July 12 and because Mercury signifies all things related to communication and travel, the hassles related to Mercury Retrograde will also persist for the next several weeks. So keep your patience pills handy—you will need them, if only to get and hold onto a grip during the rest of the planetary shifts.
Venus, retrograde since May 12, goes direct tomorrow, June 25, at 2:28 AM EDT, and as the goddess of love and beauty makes her course correction, she forms a wide trine to Saturn, which indicates a fairly smooth or grounded transition. That being said, we might see continuing stock market fluctuations grow more extreme as Venus resumes forward motion—she is, after all, the goddess of money.
There are two other major obstacles to smooth sailing through the next several weeks. The first is Neptune Retrograde, which just began yesterday, June 23, at 12:32 AM EDT. Neptune is one of the two astro-tricksters—Mercury is the other one—and although they are not in proximity to each other during their dual retrogrades, both are likely to engage in some chicanery—deception would be the name of the game, so be careful about being gullible. Sometimes things sound too good to be true because that’s exactly the case.
The second and most potent obstacle arrives with Mars—it enters Aries on June 27 at 9:45 PM EDT and it stays in Aries for the rest of the year. This is a problem: Mars is the archetype of the warrior and Aries is its Home Sign, and as Mars gets comfortable at home, it gathers strength and influence. That power translates into lots of people being willing to take a stand and/or fight for their point of view. It also puts a testy, strident edge on lots of not so important interactions, especially for the next two weeks as Mars continues to square the Sun. Mars symbolizes self-assertion, and while this transit is significant for all those born with Aries as their sun-sign, each of us has Aries and Mars in our natal charts, so all of us are going to be feeling empowered and riled up by this placement. Notice what stirs your fire and passion—Aries is a Fire Sign—and notice how easy it will be to act on those urges. Just try to avoid arguing purely for the sport. Far too many of our fellow travelers won’t be prepared for the depth of this intensity and there’s no need to add fuel to a fire you might not be able to put out.
As last week’s column mentioned, the second Jupiter/Pluto conjunction occurs on June 30, when I’m sure we can expect more disturbing news about the spread of the pandemic, but more about that next week, along with more on Saturn’s return to Capricorn, which begins July 2.
It’s an intense week and because none of what’s happening in the sky or on Earth is casual or frivolous, a lot of people who can’t quite contextualize the intensity are likely to need a lot of comfort and support to make it through these changes. So where you are able, lend a helping hand to those who need a friend.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Mars moves into your Sign, putting you in the spotlight and inviting you to take a leadership role in whatever projects you are already actively involved in. Embrace this nearly seven-month phase, but approach it with great humility because it is an opportunity to demonstrate your best qualities of vision and leadership. So step up to the plate and do your best to hit it out of the park.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Mars enters your Solar House of the unconscious, stimulating an inner exploration that could manifest as a renewed or deepening interest in meditation, dream analysis, and other facets of inner work. It could also provoke a tendency to brood over what’s not working. Refuse to be captured by a brain worm by devoting yourself to mental clarity and awareness.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Mars moves into your Solar House of community where it stimulates a strong desire to get involved in taking a stand and making a difference. You don’t have to become an activist, but it won’t be easy to resist the call to volunteer help where help is needed. Think about where your contribution would be most useful and then move into positive action.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Mars enters your Solar House of recognition, firing up your ambition to work at what you are most passionate about. While your path to success may not be clear at first, Mars is likely to blaze a direct trail to what you would like to do. Don’t hesitate to dream big, knowing that even if it takes a tremendous amount of hard work, you have the stamina and strength to follow through.
Leo July 23-August 22
Mars is making a many-months journey through your Solar House of belief systems, which means you’re going to be probing what’s true for you—and that may include letting go of some tried-and-true ideas. You’re a Fixed Sign and won’t give up your world view easily, but even the willingness to look at things through a different lens will free up the possibility for creative transformation.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Mars enters your Solar House of transformation, taking you on a journey of self-awareness. Anticipate that certain aspects of this journey could be uncomfortable, especially if you cling to the status quo, hoping against hope that you don’t have to change too much. Rather than resist this process, open to it and allow yourself to grow—you won’t be disappointed if you do.
Libra September 23-October 22
Mars moves into your Solar House of relationship, making it wise to review the lyrics to David Bowie’s “Changes” because that’s what the next months are going to be. Don’t worry—you’ve been through more intense relationship phases. What’s important about this one is noticing what irritates you about others and how that might be a projection.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Mars enters your Solar House of work, where it will keep you busy for the rest of the year. This is also is also the sector of your chart that contains health issues, so while you’re working hard, you’ll also have to improve how you take care of yourself. This would not be the time to skimp on self-care: make whatever modification are necessary to eat well, exercise regularly, and sleep.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Mars enters your Solar House of creativity, urging you to express yourself passionately and freely. Open to this opportunity—you don’t have to write or compose a masterpiece; all you have to do is spend as much time and energy as you can immersing yourself in pursuits that feed your soul. Remember: your life is the most creative endeavor you will ever participate in.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Mars moves into your Solar House of home, so don’t be surprised if you’re filled with ideas and the energy to make changes you’ve been putting off for a while. I’m not suggesting that you tear down walls—although you could. I’m pointing out that your inclination during this phase will be to make external as well as internal home improvements.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Mars enters your Solar House of communication and you are talking—a lot. But here’s the thing: it’s important to think before you speak. It will be all too easy to use your words as weapons, and while you may not intend to sound like a general, what you say will nevertheless sound like commands. Speak your truth, but remember to listen as intensely and intently to what others have to say.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Mars moves into your Solar House of personal resources, inviting you to take a look at money matters so you can put your finances in order. If you want to make more money, Mars can help you do that. Also be aware, this is an opportunity to build your self-esteem. Seize this moment and Mars can not only help you make more money but also strengthen your self-confidence.