Aquarium Age: June 2021

The ongoing Saturn/Uranus square is the only big astral story this month. Yes, there are other sky events—an eclipse, an aggregation of retrograde planets, the summer solstice, a Mars/Pluto opposition, and a Jupiter/Venus trine. But as Sinead O’Connor once sang (without the planets in mind, but a song you might find yourself singing throughout June when it comes to the power of a Saturn/Uranus square), “nothing compares 2 u.” This fractious interaction between Saturn, the planet of stability, and Uranus, the planet of upheaval, signifies the immense deconstruction we find ourselves experiencing day in and day out. It is mind-bending. It is everywhere. It is unnerving. And it isn’t getting better anytime soon.

The repercussions from the intensity of the current deconstruction, both personal and planetary, are numerous and far-reaching—effects so vast it’s impossible to list them in order of importance because each and every one is significant. COVID-19 poked holes in the fabric of all of our lives, revealing all that has been and continues to be wrong with the way many of us live. Not only did the pandemic insist that we face our own mortality, it forced us to face the deeper cultural diseases that have long been ignored but whose effects are nonetheless detrimental. COVID-19 laid bare the hatred, violence, and poverty that inform the foundation of our cultural norms, leaving some of us asking, “What are we going to do about it?” and others despairing that we may never be able to right our personal ships, let alone Spaceship Earth.

The virus kept most of us in place, beyond the reach of daily distractions that had previously blinded many of us to those problems. In the stillness of lockdown, we were also invited to experience a profound grief: grief for those dying from a disease that some still have the audacity to call a hoax; grief for the consequences of bigotry—racial, economic, or gender-based; grief over the failure to find solutions to the many situations we know need to change but don’t know how to shift. And grief because the virus exacerbated a growing sense of impotence that began long before the pandemic, but seemed to grow exponentially with each day of Mr. Trump’s inability to lead the country to safety.

George Floyd’s murder changed that impotence into a collective power, his death moving many of our fellow travelers out of apathy into activism. We’re okay with watching murders on TV or in film—they are violent, but not real. But when we witnessed the horror Mr. Floyd’s murder, we witnessed it in real life, and for many, simply bearing witness to his murder made us feel complicit in the crime. Not only did we witness its cruelty, we also witnessed the profound entitlement of a corrupt system based on systemic racism. And so we took to the streets all around the world, pandemic be damned.

We also took to the voting booth, and although a staggering number of people voted for a man who loves lies more than truth, the majority of us voted for the restoration of decency.

But America is still roiling with all that’s wrong with its systems, a state of the union that is a direct manifestation of its Pluto Return, or the American Revolution 2.0. Pluto transits reveal what is inauthentic. The notion that human beings are created equal and are entitled to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is an idea as well as an ideal that we have failed to embody. The current upheaval is emblematic of where the country has failed to live up to its promises of equality and freedom for all its citizens.

As I contemplate the power of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction of January 2020 to change the world and then synthesize that information with the power of Saturn/Uranus to wipe away structures that no longer serve, I am struck by the resistance to change. It seems so useless to resist the inevitable, and yet so many of us do with passion and intensity. January 6 was just the beginning of the violent resistance to change. Don’t think for a moment that this violence was a one-off—it was coordinated, it will continue to be coordinated, and as the coming months unfold, we’re likely to become increasingly aware of who is pulling the strings, creating and then manipulating the mob.

I am also struck by the cynicism of politicians on the right, who have seized upon the grievance culture of a certain segment of the population and harnessed that suffering to try to stave off the cultural tsunami occurring everywhere; it is a tidal wave of diversity that scares them to the bone. Yet it is a wave that cannot be stopped and because it will wipe away the privilege of white people to exploit others based on their color or gender, the resisters are employing every and any machination possible to thwart the new, emerging paradigm.

The resistance to this emerging paradigm as well as the cynicism of right-wing politicians can also be seen clearly in the refusal to support a January 6 insurrection investigation. We’ve all watched enough procedurals on TV to know that their refusal is likely based on their fear of being implicated in the planning of the insurrection. What is so unsettling and so very sad is their determination to cover up this seditious act in broad daylight, certain that they will not be caught or punished by the mob they have created.

But the cynicism of lying so blatantly to people who are not able to think things through or reason with common sense or have been taught to be afraid of the “other” or brainwashed by right-wing media is diabolically cruel. Wacky conspiracy theories have already driven some mad with paranoia; the bald-faced lie about the November election results having been rigged continues the process of deconstructing the government and our trust in it, a process that began in the first days of Mr. Trump’s term.

All of what has transpired is best understood through the lens of the Saturn/Uranus square, which symbolizes the dissolution of the status quo on every level and in every arena of daily life—and we are in it. There is no escaping the tension between what was (Saturn) and what is being born (Uranus).

Week One/June 1–7

Mercury Retrograde began on May 29 and continues until June 22. Mercury is retrograde in Gemini, the Sign of communication and information, so it might be wise to anticipate that more than a few snafus will interfere with the smooth flow of data, whether that’s as simple as a phone glitch or as complex as one or more networks going down. Patience is the best antidote for this retrograde, so despite the desire to push through any obstacles, take your time and figure out how to work through it without too much angst.

Unfortunately, avoiding angst won’t really be possible, given that the Saturn/Uranus square begins tightening its grip—they are within a degree of exact contact—and that grip translates into increased tension as more and more of our fellow travelers are going to struggle with holding on and letting go. Remember to be kind—not everyone is interested in or attuned to progress.

A Mars/Pluto opposition began on May 29 and is exact and separating on June 5, and lingers until June 13, a day before the Saturn/Uranus square is exact. When Mars opposes Pluto, lots of folks feel invincible and determined to get what they want, even if they have to use unscrupulous methods. Another probable manifestation of the Mars/Pluto intensity will be flaring tempers and the willingness to fight over almost anything. Try to be patient with yourself and your fellow travelers—almost everyone is feeling under the gun and the pressure is almost unbearable.

Fortunately, an ongoing Venus/Jupiter trine is exact and separating on June 3 and lasts until June 8. This is a warm-hearted interaction that will be quite useful in dispelling some of the week’s tension as well as providing the potential for real joy and harmony.

Week Two/June 8–14

There’s a solar eclipse on June 10 at 19° Gemini 47′. It might be best to expect the revelation of hidden information—that’s what eclipses do. But because the shadow of an eclipse extends six weeks prior to or after the actual event, you may already find yourself dealing with the consequences of such revelations. This eclipse happens very close to Mr. Trump’s Moon, which means we are likely to have to endure even more unsavory and unsettling information about the former president.

The Saturn/Uranus square is exact and separating on June 14, but its effect lingers well into the third week of July. Usually the worst of a pernicious interaction—and this is definitely a pernicious combination—manifests as the planets separate, but because Uranus is the planet of surprising plot twists, you may be in for sudden twists of fate prior to June 14 or after.

Week Three/June 15–22

Jupiter Retrograde begins on June 20 and continues until October 18. Jupiter is going to retrograde back to the degree it occupied toward the end of March. I don’t usually pay much attention to Jupiter Retrograde—and I have one in my birth chart—so I wouldn’t be concerned about this retrograde phase at all. It occurs on the same day as the summer solstice, about twelve hours before the Sun moves into Cancer, signaling the start of summer.

Week Four/June 23–30

There is a Mars/Saturn opposition from June 24, exact and separating on July 1, and ending on July 9. This is another pernicious astral interaction that easily inclines people toward duking it out. Because this opposition may trigger a ruthless attitude that could devolve into destructive criticism, it might be wise to channel your intensity into a specific task rather than a specific person. Spend the intensity of this interaction playing well with others—it won’t be easy, but it will go a long way toward keeping the peace.

The month ends with Neptune Retrograde on June 25. Neptune joins Saturn, Jupiter, and Pluto—all retrograde and all direct in October. Until then, we’re kinda in a review of all that has transpired. But don’t worry about starting new projects during this time—Mercury Retrograde is the one with the power to stall things.

June is the month of the COVID-19 reset—we’re emerging from hibernation but not quite sure where we are, who we are, and what we are waking up to. The world isn’t the same and many of us are going to wrestle with the shifts that have occurred while we were hibernating. Saturn and Uranus are going to shake things up, but before you get too antsy, be glad for the push—we’re in a transformational battle between stagnation and growth. As always, be as kind as possible to those you love, to yourself, and to your fellow travelers—all efforts to make the world kinder help create a better world.

On a different note: Thanks to everyone who wished me well during my month off. Your kind words and sentiments were much appreciated.

I decided to shift the scope of the column and turn it into a monthly. If I am ever going to finish writing the book I’ve been working on forever, I will need those words—and a monthly column will save me about 4500 words that I can dedicate to other writing. Let’s see how this new format works. My hope is that it will be as satisfying for you as it is for me.

The column will now appear on the first of every month.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

It won’t be easy managing the stresses of the month—you’re likely to feel called to action, especially when it comes to righting wrongs you deem worthy of your time and effort. Have at it—but be sure to also create plenty of personal time so you can refresh and replenish your reserves. You’ll need to be in the best shape possible to handle all the twists and turns you’re likely to encounter.

Taurus April 20-May 20

Despite several obstacles that interfere with your ability to gain momentum, you are still on track to accomplish your goals, so rather than despair about the delays and detours, trust that you can handle the challenge of how to spend your time and energy. Even if some of these obstacles appear overwhelming at first glance, don’t give up—your innate confidence and strength will generate enough determination to get you through.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Managing the intensities of the month is all about perspective—if you can access the long view—historical and financial as well as emotional—you’ll have a much easier time navigating what some might characterize as obstacles or problems. I’m not advising denial as an antidote to the challenges. I am advising you to rely on your innate ability to gather, digest, and metabolize information, and to use that data as a way of making the most of your situation.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Take your time emerging from your COVID cave—it’s going to take a long time to get used to social interactions and you’ll need to use muscles that might have atrophied over the last year. Also keep in mind that almost everyone is in the midst of making many adjustments, some welcome and some not so much. If you find yourself being impatient with others or others being impatient with you, breathe, center yourself, and remember that readjustment is a process.

Leo July 23-August 22

It’s all about power—personal power as well as the power of the universe to move, shake, and stir it up. While you usually like to be in control, this time it’s not possible. So do your best to assume a positive attitude. Yes… change isn’t always easy, but if you’re willing to grow, it can be extraordinarily beneficial. Hold onto a clear vision of what would work for you, but also be willing to adapt—you might be pleasantly surprised by what transpires.

Virgo August 23-September 22

It’s all about love—romantic, platonic, universal, old, new, and in some cases, surprising—so be prepared for fluttering hearts, open hearts, and warm-hearted embracing of friends and family. Be sure to notice what it feels like to be connected again, and also be sure to take in the poignant recognition of just how much you care for all the beings in your life—family, friends, or pets. Express your affection and allow yourself to receive their mutual appreciation.

Libra September 23-October 22

It’s okay to take your time emerging into increased social activity and it’s also just fine to jump into full-fledged participation—there aren’t any rules other than being careful not to harm yourself or others. I know that might sound like a strange warning, but not everyone will have the same response to the seemingly post-COVID world. Some of those you love may not be as enthusiastic, but don’t let that keep you from honoring your inclinations.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

It’s all about emotional authenticity, so be true to yourself by acknowledging the depths of your feelings, even if some of those feelings are uncomfortable. Yes, there are issues with significant others that could catch you off guard and send you into a tizzy, but that’s okay, especially if you are clear about your intentions. There’s no controlling the feelings of others; there’s only respecting your differences and delighting in what you have in common.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Although relationship issues dominate most of your month, your ability to handle those issues is grounded in an abiding openheartedness that’s capable of holding the space for those you love to move through their changes. There’s no need to feel challenged by what others are going through, and while some of your conversations could be uncomfortable, if you hold onto a deep sense of wellbeing and acceptance, you’ll handle all that transpires with skill and grace.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Pluto, as you know too well, is the planet that represents death and rebirth, and when it’s not actual death and rebirth, it symbolizes the process of letting go of what no longer serves so you can make room for what’s authentic and timely. You are completely immersed in this process, which is why it would be wise to embrace it and let yourself swim in it for a while. This is not about wallowing; this phase is about recognizing what needs to transform and why.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

All month long you are invited to step into your power, so rather than be shy, or deferring to others because you think that is the kindest thing to do, embrace your full-throttle strength, stamina, and energy. This is your moment to acknowledge your authority—not falsely, but honestly and humbly, owning what you know are your superpowers. I do not say this lightly; it’s important for you to shine your light, brightly and generously.

Pisces February 19-March 20

You don’t have to apologize for feeling optimistic—Jupiter is in your Sign, which it used to rule before the discovery of Neptune, which means you’re feeling the uplift from its positive frequency. Yes, there will be issues to deal with and tension to soothe, but none of that compares to Jupiter’s enthusiastic presence. Enjoy it—pure and simple. There will be plenty of time to worry about everything (if you must) at some point in the future.