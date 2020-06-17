Astrology
Aquarium Age: June 17 – 23, 2020
The next several weeks are a flurry of astral activity, so get out your calendars and set a few reminders—you’re going to need them, if only to set your internal compass and maintain a keen sense of direction.
1. Mercury Retrograde begins June 17, at 9:58 PM PDT/June 18 at 12:58 AM EDT. Whatever time zone you’re living in, the three-day rule applies: as Mercury prepares for its “turn around,” the routines of daily life tend to slow to a crawl and techno-problems abound: the printer breaks, the scanner won’t work, and deadlines keep changing. This Mercury Retrograde turns the already jagged edges of the “new normal” rough around the edges, particularly when it comes to communication of every denomination, including all kinds of mail as well as negotiations and contracts. (I used to also include mention of travel detours and delays, but right at this moment hardly anyone is going anywhere.)
Mercury Retrograde ends on July 12, but the first week of its retrospective overlaps with the last week of Venus Retrograde. Oy… double retrogrades are always problematic and this one is certain to be a slog of snafus. Don’t expect anything or anyone to move quickly. Try to avoid initiating any new projects. The absolute best use of any Mercury Retrograde is reviewing plans and projects already in motion.
2. Venus Retrograde ends on June 25, but it’s unlikely anyone will notice—Mercury’s domain of daily details tends to override Venus’ concerns, or at the very least, Mercury just gets more attention. But Venus Retrograde has been a chance to contemplate what matters most, and from a collective perspective, we’re certainly doing just that. It would be redundant to list just how many value systems are crumbling around us, but Venus Retrograde—Venus, the goddess of love, beauty, and value—has us reassessing what is really important. (Just to be clear: these systems failures are not a reflection of Venus; they are a manifestation of the power of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn.)
3. In ten days, on June 27, Mars enters Aries where it stays until January 2021; the reason for that extended stay is attributable to Mars Retrograde, which runs from September 9 through November 13, 2020. As you may have already noticed, there is a somewhat retro-free zone from the end of July to the beginning of September—none of the planets that run the mechanics of daily life are retrograde at that time. Make the most it, because August is the least encumbered month for the rest of 2020. (Okay… December is also fairly clear, but the holidays always offer their own special blend of interference.)
4. Three days later, on June 30, the second Jupiter/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn occurs; the third one takes place on November 12, the day before Mars goes direct. The first conjunction in this series of Jupiter/Pluto conjunctions was on April 4, when pandemic infections and deaths started to surge. As I proposed in a previous column, we might see a second wave of COVID-19 at this time—or what some might deem a continuation of the first wave. Businesses may be open, but the virus hasn’t gone away.
5. A little more than 24 hours later, in the wee hours of July 2, Saturn retrogrades back into Capricorn, where it lingers until December 17. I realize that “linger” isn’t quite a strong enough word to describe what Saturn will be doing once it’s back in Capricorn, its Home Sign, but I don’t want to scare anyone—let’s just say that Saturn will be cleaning up what it had already set in motion since the beginning of 2020. Saturn has been retrograde since May 11, but when it moves back into Capricorn, it is sure to focus on manifestations and events attributable to its conjunction with Pluto. Anticipate a déjà vu dizziness as Saturn continues to retrace its recent past. When Saturn goes Direct on September 29, it does so in close proximity to Pluto—not an exact conjunction but close enough for folk music (as we used to say in the music business when tunings were just a little off), which is sure to stir even more shift.
The next several weeks bubble over with significant astral events, each and all of which coalesce into even more changes, many of which could be even more discombobulating than those we’ve already witnessed. This is why a strong internal center and compass are a must if you are going to navigate these changes skillfully.
On Saturday the solstice ushers in summer and we start our long journey toward the darkening days of winter. It’s the longest day of the year in a year that’s already too long and summer doesn’t offer any promise of relief from the intensifying intensity. So do your best to stay on track and please try to help others to do the same—kindness is the best preventative medicine we have.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Mercury Retrograde happens in your Solar House of the home, offering you an opportunity to sort through whatever might still be needing your attention. I realize you may be tired of your surroundings, but this is a chance to clean up even more details—especially the ones you were hoping would disappear.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
You’re likely to be repeating yourself through this Mercury Retrograde phase—it’s retracing its path through your Solar House of communication and that could mean no one hears you or you can’t hear others or any combination of those situations. So rather than fume, be patient with yourself and others.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Mercury Retrograde pokes at your finances, asking you to reconsider several details you would rather ignore. I’m not suggesting you are in denial; I am pointing out that it’s not possible to escape reality. There’s no need to be anxious about the outcome if you’re willing to show up for this process.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Mercury Retrograde focuses on your persona, asking if your public image is congruent with your public presentation. If it is, you can use this time to tweak the little bits that might need attention. If it is not, this is the ideal moment to contemplate what needs to change and how to change it.
Leo July 23-August 22
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of the unconscious—a position that makes it really hard to get a grasp on the details unless you use your dreams as a window into what needs attention. This retrograde could also unfold as a tendency to brood, so do whatever it is you do to stay positive.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Mercury is in your Solar House of community, so I would anticipate spending more than a minute thinking about how you can reassess your role and refine your participation in community projects. It’s an important time to contemplate the value of being connected with others, so seize the moment and use it wisely.
Libra September 23-October 22
Mercury Retrograde takes place in your Solar House of career, which translates into a review of what you want to be recognized for. Even if this seems like an overwhelming process, don’t shy away from it. Even if it is uncomfortable for a moment or two, it will be worth your effort.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It won’t be easy, but if you follow Mercury’s retrograde lead, you could find yourself reviewing a variety of belief systems to see which ones still hold true for you. This is an important phase because so many accepted beliefs seem to be losing traction. Know what’s true for you, and you’ll stay steady.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Mercury goes retrograde in your Solar House of transformation, which means you can expect to revisit old processes and realizations, not because there’s something wrong but just because Mercury likes to make sure you’re not missing anything; you could be acting out of habit rather than awareness.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Mercury Retrograde reexamines partnership issues, especially issues related to comfort, safety, and security with significant others. As you reflect on your relationships—this could be spouses, lovers, close friends, or business partners—try to notice where you could refine the quality of those interactions.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Mercury is retrograde in your Solar House of service, which means you’re reviewing work needs, self-care habits, and how you take care of others. You might resent some of the feedback you experience during this phase, but if you listen closely to what’s said, you’ll make the most of this experience.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Mercury Retrograde occurs in your Solar House of self-expression, which could translate into a review of previous creative projects and a desire to dust them off and get back to work on refining your ideas. Embrace this process, even if it means revisiting some uncomfortable situations—it is a worthwhile process.