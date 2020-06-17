Aquarium Age: June 17 – 23, 2020

The next several weeks are a flurry of astral activity, so get out your calendars and set a few reminders—you’re going to need them, if only to set your internal compass and maintain a keen sense of direction.

1. Mercury Retrograde begins June 17, at 9:58 PM PDT/June 18 at 12:58 AM EDT. Whatever time zone you’re living in, the three-day rule applies: as Mercury prepares for its “turn around,” the routines of daily life tend to slow to a crawl and techno-problems abound: the printer breaks, the scanner won’t work, and deadlines keep changing. This Mercury Retrograde turns the already jagged edges of the “new normal” rough around the edges, particularly when it comes to communication of every denomination, including all kinds of mail as well as negotiations and contracts. (I used to also include mention of travel detours and delays, but right at this moment hardly anyone is going anywhere.)

Mercury Retrograde ends on July 12, but the first week of its retrospective overlaps with the last week of Venus Retrograde. Oy… double retrogrades are always problematic and this one is certain to be a slog of snafus. Don’t expect anything or anyone to move quickly. Try to avoid initiating any new projects. The absolute best use of any Mercury Retrograde is reviewing plans and projects already in motion.

2. Venus Retrograde ends on June 25, but it’s unlikely anyone will notice—Mercury’s domain of daily details tends to override Venus’ concerns, or at the very least, Mercury just gets more attention. But Venus Retrograde has been a chance to contemplate what matters most, and from a collective perspective, we’re certainly doing just that. It would be redundant to list just how many value systems are crumbling around us, but Venus Retrograde—Venus, the goddess of love, beauty, and value—has us reassessing what is really important. (Just to be clear: these systems failures are not a reflection of Venus; they are a manifestation of the power of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn.)

3. In ten days, on June 27, Mars enters Aries where it stays until January 2021; the reason for that extended stay is attributable to Mars Retrograde, which runs from September 9 through November 13, 2020. As you may have already noticed, there is a somewhat retro-free zone from the end of July to the beginning of September—none of the planets that run the mechanics of daily life are retrograde at that time. Make the most it, because August is the least encumbered month for the rest of 2020. (Okay… December is also fairly clear, but the holidays always offer their own special blend of interference.)

4. Three days later, on June 30, the second Jupiter/Pluto conjunction in Capricorn occurs; the third one takes place on November 12, the day before Mars goes direct. The first conjunction in this series of Jupiter/Pluto conjunctions was on April 4, when pandemic infections and deaths started to surge. As I proposed in a previous column, we might see a second wave of COVID-19 at this time—or what some might deem a continuation of the first wave. Businesses may be open, but the virus hasn’t gone away.

5. A little more than 24 hours later, in the wee hours of July 2, Saturn retrogrades back into Capricorn, where it lingers until December 17. I realize that “linger” isn’t quite a strong enough word to describe what Saturn will be doing once it’s back in Capricorn, its Home Sign, but I don’t want to scare anyone—let’s just say that Saturn will be cleaning up what it had already set in motion since the beginning of 2020. Saturn has been retrograde since May 11, but when it moves back into Capricorn, it is sure to focus on manifestations and events attributable to its conjunction with Pluto. Anticipate a déjà vu dizziness as Saturn continues to retrace its recent past. When Saturn goes Direct on September 29, it does so in close proximity to Pluto—not an exact conjunction but close enough for folk music (as we used to say in the music business when tunings were just a little off), which is sure to stir even more shift.

The next several weeks bubble over with significant astral events, each and all of which coalesce into even more changes, many of which could be even more discombobulating than those we’ve already witnessed. This is why a strong internal center and compass are a must if you are going to navigate these changes skillfully.

On Saturday the solstice ushers in summer and we start our long journey toward the darkening days of winter. It’s the longest day of the year in a year that’s already too long and summer doesn’t offer any promise of relief from the intensifying intensity. So do your best to stay on track and please try to help others to do the same—kindness is the best preventative medicine we have.