Aquarium Age: June 10 – 16, 2020

People continue taking it to the streets and the power of ongoing protests shifted last week’s headlines of “fury in the streets” to “peaceful protests swell.” The change was rapid, as was the pace of protests spontaneously forming around the world. Watching the quickening pulse of protests, it struck me that the pace and insistence of domestic and global demonstrations mirrored the pace at which we’d seen the coronavirus spread. Now we are fighting two viruses: the obvious one is COVID-19, but perhaps the most insidious and even more deadly is the virus of racism. Both are a matter of life and death.

Variously quarantined and locked down over the last several months, all of us, all around the world, have encountered the reality of absolute helplessness in the face of a lethal virus that doctors struggled to understand and no one knew how to contain other than with masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer. We were, to varying degrees, terrified of and terrorized by a mystery illness as well as the very real threat of death. Those of us not infected watched the tally of the dead rise each day, and as we struggled to cope with this threat, COVID-19 laid bare all the inequities of our systems. The virus exposed all the shadows of our society—income and health care inequality at the top of the list—and because there were absolutely no distractions from viewing these shadows other than binge-watching Netflix and the like, most of us became increasingly and uncomfortably aware of just how much we rely on our fellow travelers, especially those utterly without privilege who sustain the regular routines of daily life. COVID-19 wrecked the world economy, its wrecking ball smashing any sense of security and safety. Lacking adequate testing, and not knowing who could be carrying the virus without symptoms, we were—and still are—at the mercy of an invisible and powerful enemy that knows no boundaries.

The second virus—perhaps a more insidious one than COVID-19 because it can kill the spirit as well as the body—is racism. While the poison of racism has always been here to see, too many have remained blind to it. But there was no denying the sadistic murderer of George Floyd, an act those of us who watched the video witnessed as if we were there in real time. We watched helplessly as the actual witnesses to his death watched, powerless to intervene and save his life. And what so many of us realized was that George Floyd’s death was the result of institutionalized and sanctioned racism. Anyone watching that video should be outraged. Hatred was on display for eight minutes and forty-six seconds and the violence it laid bare inspired a clarity of response that overrode apathy, futility, or the fear of COVID-19 contagion. The enemy was visible and thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people said No More Denial—racism is a virus we can do something about; this is a virus we can fight; the virus of racism and its hatred is not more powerful than the will of people who want to live in a peaceful and just world. This is how the world changes: one heart at a time until we reach critical mass.

The astrology for the week is fairly straight ahead:

(1) Mercury Retrograde begins on June 17 and lasts until July 12. Expect to start feeling it by Friday or Saturday (although I’ve been secretly convinced it started last week). If you’re going to buy a new computer or any other electronic device or if you are signing contracts, do it now or wait until the third week of July. If you can’t postpone, be prepared for interference.

(2) Venus Retrograde continues—it won’t end until June 25, so two more weeks before the goddess of love, beauty, and what matters most “turn around.” Be aware that Venus Retrograde could stall certain creative projects, so continue to be patient as you make your way through her retrospective.

(3) The Sun/Mars square continues to irritate and agitate, which translates into more demonstrations and demands, individual and collective. Do your best to manage your anger—don’t take your frustration out on anyone, especially children and animals.

We live in a crazy uncertain world where nothing is quite what it was, which makes this the perfect creative moment for change. Contemplate what you want to create, and as you do, think about what you are saying as well as what you are doing—every thought, word, and deed has an effect.