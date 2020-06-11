Astrology
Aquarium Age: June 10 – 16, 2020
People continue taking it to the streets and the power of ongoing protests shifted last week’s headlines of “fury in the streets” to “peaceful protests swell.” The change was rapid, as was the pace of protests spontaneously forming around the world. Watching the quickening pulse of protests, it struck me that the pace and insistence of domestic and global demonstrations mirrored the pace at which we’d seen the coronavirus spread. Now we are fighting two viruses: the obvious one is COVID-19, but perhaps the most insidious and even more deadly is the virus of racism. Both are a matter of life and death.
Variously quarantined and locked down over the last several months, all of us, all around the world, have encountered the reality of absolute helplessness in the face of a lethal virus that doctors struggled to understand and no one knew how to contain other than with masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizer. We were, to varying degrees, terrified of and terrorized by a mystery illness as well as the very real threat of death. Those of us not infected watched the tally of the dead rise each day, and as we struggled to cope with this threat, COVID-19 laid bare all the inequities of our systems. The virus exposed all the shadows of our society—income and health care inequality at the top of the list—and because there were absolutely no distractions from viewing these shadows other than binge-watching Netflix and the like, most of us became increasingly and uncomfortably aware of just how much we rely on our fellow travelers, especially those utterly without privilege who sustain the regular routines of daily life. COVID-19 wrecked the world economy, its wrecking ball smashing any sense of security and safety. Lacking adequate testing, and not knowing who could be carrying the virus without symptoms, we were—and still are—at the mercy of an invisible and powerful enemy that knows no boundaries.
The second virus—perhaps a more insidious one than COVID-19 because it can kill the spirit as well as the body—is racism. While the poison of racism has always been here to see, too many have remained blind to it. But there was no denying the sadistic murderer of George Floyd, an act those of us who watched the video witnessed as if we were there in real time. We watched helplessly as the actual witnesses to his death watched, powerless to intervene and save his life. And what so many of us realized was that George Floyd’s death was the result of institutionalized and sanctioned racism. Anyone watching that video should be outraged. Hatred was on display for eight minutes and forty-six seconds and the violence it laid bare inspired a clarity of response that overrode apathy, futility, or the fear of COVID-19 contagion. The enemy was visible and thousands upon thousands upon thousands of people said No More Denial—racism is a virus we can do something about; this is a virus we can fight; the virus of racism and its hatred is not more powerful than the will of people who want to live in a peaceful and just world. This is how the world changes: one heart at a time until we reach critical mass.
The astrology for the week is fairly straight ahead:
(1) Mercury Retrograde begins on June 17 and lasts until July 12. Expect to start feeling it by Friday or Saturday (although I’ve been secretly convinced it started last week). If you’re going to buy a new computer or any other electronic device or if you are signing contracts, do it now or wait until the third week of July. If you can’t postpone, be prepared for interference.
(2) Venus Retrograde continues—it won’t end until June 25, so two more weeks before the goddess of love, beauty, and what matters most “turn around.” Be aware that Venus Retrograde could stall certain creative projects, so continue to be patient as you make your way through her retrospective.
(3) The Sun/Mars square continues to irritate and agitate, which translates into more demonstrations and demands, individual and collective. Do your best to manage your anger—don’t take your frustration out on anyone, especially children and animals.
We live in a crazy uncertain world where nothing is quite what it was, which makes this the perfect creative moment for change. Contemplate what you want to create, and as you do, think about what you are saying as well as what you are doing—every thought, word, and deed has an effect.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
There’s no denying that navigating the regular routines of life is challenging right at this moment, especially if you tend to chafe against rules, so rather than put yourself at risk, physically or psychically, carefully consider the consequences of your actions. You won’t resent the limitations if you volunteer to be a conscientious citizen.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
You continue to have a lot to say, so much so that you’re likely to initiate conversations with strangers for the sole purpose of airing your opinions. Have at it, but as others respond your ideas, be sure to listen to theirs as intensely as you would have them listen to yours. If you disagree, say so, but say it with kindness if you can.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Venus, retrograde in your Sign, keeps the spotlight on your daily doings, craving a place to hide. But on the other hand, this is an opportunity to put your vision of the future up on the screen (so to speak) and see how your ideal plans align with reality and the plans of others. I’m not suggesting you abandon your vision; I’m advising you to stay open to making certain adjustments.
Cancer June 22-July 22
You’re still experiencing a certain degree of internal angst, most of it focused on when home life will return to normal. Of course you realize that normal no longer exists, but that doesn’t neutralize the longing for habitual routines that helped you feel grounded in the day-to-day. Allow yourself to consider creating a new normal that includes keeping your feet firmly on the ground.
Leo July 23-August 22
You must choose: squabble with people about petty things that don’t matter or channel your intensity into a stand for issues that are truly important. It sounds like a no-brainer, but the agitated air could motivate you to get involved or more accurately, entangled, in situations you would rather avoid. Be clear about what you support and why—it won’t be hard taking a stand for what matters.
Virgo August 23-September 22
While difficulties with partners, personal or professional, continue to interfere with the smooth sailing of your regular routines, you can lessen the tension by sincerely considering their points of view. I’m not suggesting you abandon your position, but I am advising you to consider the merits of the other side. The simple willingness to do just that will ease tensions almost immediately.
Libra September 23-October 22
One of the most important life lessons you’re learning is how to find the solid ground of compromise without abandoning yourself or asking the other parties to discard their principles. Make an extra effort to sort through what’s really important to you versus what might matter simply out of habit. If you can make the distinction, you’ll find it much easier to transform your situation.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
“Expect the unexpected” is such a cliché, but hey, clichés are just that because they are mostly always true. The problem with surprises is that they aren’t always welcome and yet there’s no preparing for them even if you know something’s coming. I know this sounds like gobbledygook, but by the time the week is over, you will have figured out how to handle whatever arises.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Venus Retrograde in your Solar House of relationships could have you thinking about all kinds of partnerships, personal and professional, of the past, present, and future. It might be wise to use this review as a way of identifying patterns from the past that may still be a problem. Rather than carry those patterns forward, consider what you need to shift out of the old and into the new.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Discussions with significant others, while uncomfortable, have the potential to yield beneficial results, especially if you are able to own your part. You don’t have to take more than 50% responsibility for the situation so be careful not to bear the entire load. Simply acknowledge your participation and how you might best help to diffuse any residual resentments.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Before you make any impulsive financial decisions, spend more than a nano-second considering the consequences of your actions. I know that sounds like an oxymoron, but you don’t want to rush into a situation with liabilities or responsibilities you might later regret. So as tempting as it might be to jump in feet-first, think before you leap.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It’s a lot of work assuming the leadership role and taking responsibility for decisions and the requisite action to implement those choices. There’s nothing to worry about, although it is important to keep a level head about what’s possible. If you maintain an objective perspective, you’ll be able to assess the situation from a neutral point of view that will yield positive results.