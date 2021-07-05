Aquarium Age: July 2021

If you’re still searching for solid ground, you might want to reconsider—nothing is steady right now and even the most reliable, tried-and-true people and places you previously leaned on without question are in flux. The planet is having a moment— actually a long, extended series of moments, exacerbated by the suffering of its inhabitants. Everywhere you look it’s possible to bear witness to the difficulties people are having, but not always possible to alleviate that suffering, a fact that could intensify feelings of impotence in the face of all that needs to be done. Unfortunately, the only stable ground to rely on is internal. That might sound like a no-brainer for those who have been cultivating and maintaining such stability, but for the majority of our fellow travelers, the lack of solid, external ground can contribute to a deep experience of internal dislocation that is simultaneously physical and psychic. While finding internal stability is always a worthy goal, right at this moment in time and space most of us need recognizable regular daily routines to anchor our comings and goings because those reliable patterns allow us to settle down and settle in, which is stabilizing, reassuring, and comforting.

It’s always hard to know where to start any attempt at organizing chaos into a familiar coherent order, especially when the chaos seems necessary. COVID-19, in all its many variations, has blatantly exposed every societal sinkhole in need of our attention and there is no way to put the lid back on that exposure. We’ve come to acknowledge that those issues, personal and planetary, can no longer be denied or ignored. Of course there are those who prefer that we stay mired in the mud of racial, gender, and economic inequality, but there are far more people holding the ground of positive transformation and they aren’t afraid of doing the work it takes to make it so.

That’s where we’re at this month and the many months that lie ahead. On July 4, we celebrate Independence Day—the final one before the United States of America Pluto Return, which occurs on February 20, 2022. It’s fascinating to listen to the news and hear people constantly talking about how we are facing the death of democracy because from an astrological perspective, Pluto signifies the process of death and rebirth—and surely we are in that process.

We are not living up to our ideals—especially the promise of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—and knowing that Pluto is rattling the foundations of the country and listening to all the lies being told and sold is nothing short of mind-blowing. All the principles that have sustained the idea of American democracy are being challenged because they are not a lived reality for all its citizens, and that disparity can no longer be hidden.

The astrology for Independence Day, July 4, 2021, and the days leading up to it is extraordinary in its articulation of the energetic weather—the turmoil we’re in is actually written in the stars.

On July 4, the Moon will exactly conjunct Uranus, as part of the ongoing Saturn/Uranus square. As the Moon joins this pernicious planetary combination (which has been in effect since January 2021), Independence Day takes on a supercharged emotional atmosphere.

The continuing Saturn/Uranus square represents the deconstruction of the status quo, including challenges to the ideals that hold our shared reality together through mutually agreed-upon social contracts. The Moon’s presence amplifies emotions of every ilk, so be prepared for lots of folk to be more than a little attached to their feelings and for an equally intense desire to dynamically express those feelings, especially their desire for liberation from whatever holds them hostage to habits that no longer serve.

Uranus is the freedom fighter, with or without a cause, and when the Moon ramps up that Uranian need to fight against oppression, real or perceived, all sorts of personal revolutions are possible. But wait; there’s more:

Mars began an opposition to Saturn and a square to Uranus on June 24 and yes, this astral combination is as intense as it sounds. Mars signifies the warrior who wants to fight, and as it squares the Moon and Uranus and simultaneously opposes Saturn, that need to take a stand is intensified.

All these planets are in Fixed Signs—the members of the Zodiac who take a stand and hold onto it, stubbornly. Mars is in Leo; Saturn is in Aquarius; Uranus is in Taurus, where the Moon joins it.

The astrology for the beginning of the month is reminiscent of the astrological chart for the Columbine tragedy on April 20, 1999. At the level of the collective, this could be an indication of some sort of organized (or not) violence at celebrations around the country. From a personal perspective, it might be wise not to engage in any activities that could lead to violence. Those of you who have been sensing something ominous—this week might be it.

The best course to take through this pernicious planetary configuration—and through the whole month—is to align with what’s positive. Aligning with what is positive is not about denial; it’s about recognizing the consequences of negative actions and choosing not to engage in any, wherever possible. So find activities that lift your spirits and that help you to hold high the banner of something greater than the mess we are currently in. But don’t make the mistake of conflating your choice to be positive with an external stability. The only stability this month is internal. Find the pillar that holds you steady and chain yourself to it. You’re much less likely to get blown into a brouhaha if you strengthen your internal confidence and connection to your Higher Power.

Week One/July 1–7

The interaction of Mars, Saturn, and Uranus discussed above dominates the first week of July (and probably the entire month). It’s a T-square that began on June 25, is almost exact on Independence Day, and lasts until July 9, when retrograde Saturn begins to pull away. Try not to let the volatility of this T-square, and all the tension it symbolizes, pull you out of alignment. Also try to remember that everyone is under this influence, which makes empathy an important quality to align with—always, but especially this week.

Week Two/July 8–14

We’re also under the influence of a Venus/Saturn opposition which began on July 3, is exact on July 6, and lasts until July 11. The problem with this opposition is that the tension it represents tends to manifest as jealousy and other forms of self-torment. Be careful not to over-analyze situations, especially if that analysis is intended to gain control. The best way through this interaction is to attempt to establish and maintain emotional sobriety.

On July 12, a Sun/Pluto opposition begins, is exact and separating on Bastille Day, July 14, or French Independence Day, and lasts until July 22. This opposition is all about power—individual and collective. Try to notice where you feel confronted by a sense of impotence and be careful not to get roped into tests of strength, personal or professional. The best way through the intensity of this opposition is to contemplate the idea of personal power and its benefits. It will be easy to feel powerless during this opposition, which is why it’s necessary to have the courage to look at your beliefs about power. It’s also important to be kind to others you may deem less powerful than you—they are likely to feel invisible.

Week Three/July 15–21

A Sun/Neptune trine began on July 10, is exact on July 15, and lasts until July 22. This positive combination increases sensitivity, susceptibility to suggestion, as well as the power of imagination. Many of our fellow travelers could be happy to live in fantasy instead of reality under Sun/Neptune. Do your best to plant your feet firmly on the ground even as you reach for your dreams.

Week Four/July 22–31

Venus and Mars travel in tandem all month long, transiting Cancer and Leo as a couple. A Venus/Mars conjunction, no matter what Sign it occurs in, stirs deep passion, especially sexual passion Mars/Venus, so be prepared for flirtations—lots of them, and many encounters of a sexual kind. This is what summer heat used to be about—not just the ability to see the devastating effect of climate change. Be aware that the object of your affection may not be as interested in turning those fantasies into reality, so try not to force yourself on anyone or any situation.

Venus moves out of that tight conjunction with Mars on July 21 and as it enters Virgo, it’s opposed by Jupiter. But that opposition can be joyous rather than intense. Venus and Jupiter are benign forces and when they interact it is possible to experience the healing power of joy and love.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

July’s T-square tension shines a spotlight on your creative endeavors, especially your confidence in those efforts to create something you are proud of. There’s no need to let external circumstances undermine your work or your assessment of what you are bringing into being. Channel any intensity into your work and just do the best job you can. If you stay disciplined, you’ll end up satisfied.

Taurus April 20-May 20

All month long, you’re dealing with the seeming opposition between work and home responsibilities. It’s a drag, I know, but it doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Do your best to see how these two areas are actually connected—how we keep our home is often a manifestation of how we move in the professional world.

Gemini May 21-June 21

The T-square dials up already existing conflicts with siblings, and while it won’t be easy staying even-tempered, it’s actually necessary if you want to keep the peace. Of course this is easier said than done, but it will be worth your efforts. You don’t have to solve every problem or take on more responsibility than is yours. This is about having the confidence to express your point of view, which will help others to start envisioning their version of peaceful solutions.

Cancer June 22-July 22

It’s your time of the year, which means it’s time to enjoy yourself—as best you can in the midst of the madness occurring almost everywhere. The tensions of the month are almost certain to be financial, so be moderate in your spending and do your best to keep track of your expenditures. I know that doesn’t sound like fun, but you will be quite pleased with yourself if you pay attention to your money.

Leo July 23-August 22

The T-square is all about relationships—all of them, not just romantic liaisons—and you’re doing your best to figure it out as you simultaneously attempt to hold the tension. You might want to be careful about who you share your journey with. Don’t worry, you’re not in any danger. This is simply about being discerning: who you invite in may not want to leave and it might be difficult letting go.

Virgo August 23-September 22

This would be the month to take that mind-training course—you’re going to need something to discipline your untrammeled and free-wheelin’ thoughts and fantasies. The T-square challenges your ability to concentrate, but don’t worry, your busy mind won’t be apparent to anyone other than those closest to you. You can turn some of what you’re imagining into poetry, or you can just let those thoughts float across your inner screen like clouds across the sky.

Libra September 23-October 22

The T-square challenges your ability to adapt, and while you are practiced at finding the middle ground, as July unfolds you’re likely to feel as if the middle ground is finding you. The best way through is to express yourself creatively. This is not about producing a professional anything. This phase is about honoring your gifts by using them to create.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

Anticipate several surprising plot twists when it comes to relationships—all your relationships, personal as well as professional. That is just one of the ways that July’s T-square signifies tension and stress when it comes to relationships with significant others. Do your best to avoid gossip—not only will that keep you in a positive state of mind, it will also help you to keep all your interactions clean.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

With every conversation, you’re gonna have to choose: stick to simple topics or dive into deep thoughts. The problem is that no matter what your choice, you’re going to run into entrenched ideas, yours or others’, that won’t seem to budge no matter how well you argue. The other problem is how you discharge your frustration. You can’t take it out on others, yourself, or your pets. Find healthy ways of expressing your intensity and you’ll get through July skillfully.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Yes, you do need a vacation and taking one would be a healthy choice. Unfortunately, you’re more worried about the cost than you are interested in the benefits of a break. I’m not suggesting you go into debt; I’m simply advising you to take care of yourself. If you acknowledge the negative effects of stress then you have to acknowledge its negative effects on you.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

The tension inherent in July’s T-square could create disturbances with significant others. Rather than letting that tension upset you, do your best to keep the peace. Above all, manage your moods and try not to lash out at those you love. Yes, your situation is difficult, but it will shift, and part of that shift is a result of you learning to think about your circumstances in a different way.

Pisces February 19-March 20

There are difficult conversations to be had with family members, but the data that emerges from those exchanges doesn’t threaten your connection. What’s more, Jupiter, one of your ruling planets, is in your Sign and it is the first energy people encounter. Enjoy having Jupiter as your shield; it keeps you in a positive frame of mind. Align with its humor and let yourself laugh—a lot.