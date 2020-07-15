Astrology
Aquarium Age: July 15 – 21, 2020
Go ahead and take a deep breath and don’t be surprised if it turns into a deep sigh of relief—Mercury Retrograde is over, Mercury Direct is in full swing, regular routines are finally free from astral interference, and for the next several weeks all the planets that drive the mechanics of daily life—Mercury, Venus, and Mars—are moving forward, with Mars leading the pack. With Mars at the helm, the coming days and nights unfold with increased vigor, purpose, and intensity. It’s not necessary to shift into turbo-drive to make the most of this forward momentum, unless you want or need to move at the speed of light. All you need do is find a comfortable personal pace that supports a steady stride toward your goals—even if one of those goals is a summer staycation and the chance to keep breathing deeply. However you decide to spend the currency of the next several weeks, be aware that the door to this retro-free zone closes right after Labor Day, when Mars Retrograde begins on September 9 and lasts until November 13.
Mercury Direct began on Sunday, July 12, and it’s already gathering speed, so be prepared for situations, projects, or plans that seemed to be stuck in the molasses of the recent dual retrograde (first Venus and then Mercury) to take on a life of their own. The next Mercury Retrograde isn’t until October 13 – November 3; yes, through Election Day here in the United States, but more about that as we get closer to the actual election.
The Sun in Cancer continues to oppose Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn, and as the Sun shines its bright light onto that pernicious aggregation of planets, its rays illuminate even more about the deconstruction of individual and collective systems. The dismantling of those structures began in Mr. Trump’s first year—that was the purpose all along. But since January 2020, the deconstruction has been impossible to deny and in the glare of the Sun’s light, the motivations behind that wanton destruction become increasingly apparent. Anticipate new revelations about the underhanded shenanigans of our drain-the-swamp leader. My wish is that all the people who had and have the courage to stand up to him will be reinstated and compensated for the damage he has done to their lives.
It’s a good week to take stock with an eye toward how to increase your joy. It’s been a rough ride for most of us—COVID-19 coupled with the callousness of the Trump administration has made it almost impossible to be optimistic about the future, which is why it’s important to identify what brings you joy, peace, or at the very least, a smile. While the challenges we face aren’t going away anytime soon, there’s still room for feeding your spirit with what you love. And as always, reach out to your fellow travelers and help them find their joy as well. As we are learning every day, we are all mutually dependent upon each other to stay safe and healthy.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Try not to let money matters alter your positive momentum. Yes, there are situations in need of your attention, but if you approach the details of those circumstances with a healthy attitude, you won’t get sidetracked by issues you have no control over. Stay focused and enjoy the process.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Perspective is everything, especially as you try to find the middle ground of an ongoing situation that you’ve been unable to resolve. Step back and consider what life would look like without that person, place, or thing in your life and then from that point of view, you’ll find the logic of remaining neutral.
Gemini May 21-June 21
You’re still figuring out how to handle the negativity—yours and others’—that you keep encountering as you move forward with specific plans. It’s frustrating, and while I’m not saying the best way through is to be a wuss, I am advising you to consider what will yield the best consequences—war or peace?
Cancer June 22-July 22
If you’re willing to stand in the shoes of your significant other, you might gather important information and insight into the reason he or she is holding on so tightly to a position that’s barely tolerable for you. I’m not suggesting you’re wrong; I’m simply offering some help that might loosen the stalemate.
Leo July 23-August 22
You must choose: hold onto the idea that the situation demands a difficult resolution or embrace the notion that it is almost always possible to find the solid ground of compromise that allows everyone to feel confident about creating a positive outcome. It’s a no-brainer, but it requires letting go.
Virgo August 23-September 22
There are a number of projects that you are trying to shepherd safely to completion—and you’re loving almost every minute of it. But it’s important to handle these responsibilities skillfully–you are, after all, a mere mortal. Here’s a hint: prioritize your time to include time for you and you’ll handle it all perfectly.
Libra September 23-October 22
It looks and acts like a conflict between work and home, but it is really a relationship issue—one that seems to have a life of its own. Rather than despair that you are trapped in a version of Groundhog Day, remember what you’ve been learning about relating over the last several years and apply that wisdom.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
You’re going to have to take a stand for what you know to be true sooner or later, so spend a moment thinking about how you would like your opinion to be received. This isn’t about being a people pleaser; it’s about knowing that because every action has consequences, intention is of primary importance.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Be nurturing to all those you encounter, from family to friends to coworkers to pets to plants and even to those you don’t know. We all need the benefits of the tender touch of kind words. Shower the people you love with love and be grateful for their presence—even if sometimes you’d rather be alone.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Home is the center of activity right now—that’s where Mars is and that’s where the action will be for many months. Even if you live alone, you can anticipate a wide range of challenges, and while they aren’t all necessarily negative, they will require time, energy, and more than a little patience.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
Show up, stay in the moment, don’t disassociate even if you’re uncomfortable, and let go of the need to control the outcome—it’s not possible to have it all your way. Sometimes it is wise to just let a situation unfold on its own, in its own time. That doesn’t mean you can’t be helpful; it simply means don’t push.
Pisces February 19-March 20
It’s a good week to pursue your passions, so have at it and get out the paint, instrument, gardening gloves, or any and all the tools you might need to immerse yourself in what you love. Allow yourself to have fun and your joy will increase exponentially.