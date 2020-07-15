Aquarium Age: July 15 – 21, 2020

Go ahead and take a deep breath and don’t be surprised if it turns into a deep sigh of relief—Mercury Retrograde is over, Mercury Direct is in full swing, regular routines are finally free from astral interference, and for the next several weeks all the planets that drive the mechanics of daily life—Mercury, Venus, and Mars—are moving forward, with Mars leading the pack. With Mars at the helm, the coming days and nights unfold with increased vigor, purpose, and intensity. It’s not necessary to shift into turbo-drive to make the most of this forward momentum, unless you want or need to move at the speed of light. All you need do is find a comfortable personal pace that supports a steady stride toward your goals—even if one of those goals is a summer staycation and the chance to keep breathing deeply. However you decide to spend the currency of the next several weeks, be aware that the door to this retro-free zone closes right after Labor Day, when Mars Retrograde begins on September 9 and lasts until November 13.

Mercury Direct began on Sunday, July 12, and it’s already gathering speed, so be prepared for situations, projects, or plans that seemed to be stuck in the molasses of the recent dual retrograde (first Venus and then Mercury) to take on a life of their own. The next Mercury Retrograde isn’t until October 13 – November 3; yes, through Election Day here in the United States, but more about that as we get closer to the actual election.

The Sun in Cancer continues to oppose Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto in Capricorn, and as the Sun shines its bright light onto that pernicious aggregation of planets, its rays illuminate even more about the deconstruction of individual and collective systems. The dismantling of those structures began in Mr. Trump’s first year—that was the purpose all along. But since January 2020, the deconstruction has been impossible to deny and in the glare of the Sun’s light, the motivations behind that wanton destruction become increasingly apparent. Anticipate new revelations about the underhanded shenanigans of our drain-the-swamp leader. My wish is that all the people who had and have the courage to stand up to him will be reinstated and compensated for the damage he has done to their lives.

It’s a good week to take stock with an eye toward how to increase your joy. It’s been a rough ride for most of us—COVID-19 coupled with the callousness of the Trump administration has made it almost impossible to be optimistic about the future, which is why it’s important to identify what brings you joy, peace, or at the very least, a smile. While the challenges we face aren’t going away anytime soon, there’s still room for feeding your spirit with what you love. And as always, reach out to your fellow travelers and help them find their joy as well. As we are learning every day, we are all mutually dependent upon each other to stay safe and healthy.