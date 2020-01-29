Aquarium Age: January 28 – February 4, 2020

It’s a good week to get organized, so start your sorting engines and dive into it—closets, desks and desk drawers, oil changes, software updates, holiday decorations, the piles in the garage, attic, or closet you can’t even open, and any and all other things that need attention because there have just been too many other things to do. (Whew!) There is no single astro source that indicates the need to put things in order other than the ongoing concentration in Capricorn, the Sign of systems. I’m simply thinking that organizing is the best use of the ongoing tension generated by Saturn/Pluto conjunction (part of that Capricorn aggregation) which is still separating. And as this powerful configuration pulls apart, so do the underpinnings (what’s left of them) of what was once our faith in the tried-and-true structures of life on Earth. I know that sounds dramatic, but it’s not so over the top, especially if you can objectively observe what’s happening in your life and to those around you. What’s more, the gravitational force of Saturn and Pluto’s separation highlights the increasing polarization between ideologies—and it’s not just Democrats and Republicans; although after watching the impeachment proceedings, I finally have the answer to a question that’s been rattling around in my head since the Tea Party decided to serve up political anarchy with milk, sugar, and Palin. I used to wonder who Republicans rooted for when they watched Star Wars. I don’t wonder any longer—I am now certain they root for the Empire, even though it’s truly difficult to imagine McConnell or Graham as Darth Vader. But… hey… in this world anything is possible.

Another source—and a less pernicious one—of this week’s organizational therapy is Jupiter’s presence in Capricorn. Jupiter’s innately philosophical nature, as well as its reliance on humor as a tool for objectivity and context, actually lightens the load a tad, making it possible to tackle those tasks in need of attention with an easier attitude. But Jupiter’s real gift in Capricorn is its potential to provide an expansive view, a very welcome contribution amidst the intensifying Saturn/Pluto polarization. As Saturn tends toward contraction rather than expansion and Pluto intensifies Saturn’s laser focus, Jupiter gives this dynamic duo a bit of breath. So use Jupiter’s influence to take in the big picture of whatever you are struggling with because its broad bandwidth has the potential to provide clarity that can be applied to both an individual and collective perspective.

A Mars/Neptune square, exact and separating this week, is still making its presence felt. Both planets are in Mutable Signs, the peacemaking members of the Zodiac, and that influence softens the harsh edges of this fractious interaction, so the negative effect of this square manifests largely as irritation rather than aggression. As Mars and Neptune separate, we are likely to experience increased discontent with plans already set in motion that aren’t going well. You might also experience increased ennui about spending the energy and effort to put something new in motion. Try to avoid the lethargy of this square, and if you have something you want to create, get started. Mercury Retrograde begins on February 16 and that’s not the best time to start anything new.

The ongoing Venus/Neptune conjunction in Pisces is also separating this week, so kiss the emphasis on romantic fantasy goodbye and say hello to a less gentle touch. The longing for romance is never going to disappear, but as the power of this conjunction fades away, the tendency toward infatuation is likely to take a back seat to reality.

As the world continues to wobble on its axis, managing the routines of daily life continues to be challenging—it’s not easy establishing and maintaining sanity in the midst of so much turmoil. The question of “how do I participate in a world that’s gone mad?” is one we all have to face every day. So take advantage of this week’s opportunity to put things in order. There is no guarantee that they will stay that way, but simply attempting this process will facilitate a feeling of being grounded in the mundane rather than being adrift in the continuing tides of upheaval. And as always, try to help your fellow travelers find their way. Compassion is truly the key to our mutual survival.