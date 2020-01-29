Astrology
Aquarium Age: January 28 – February 4, 2020
It’s a good week to get organized, so start your sorting engines and dive into it—closets, desks and desk drawers, oil changes, software updates, holiday decorations, the piles in the garage, attic, or closet you can’t even open, and any and all other things that need attention because there have just been too many other things to do. (Whew!) There is no single astro source that indicates the need to put things in order other than the ongoing concentration in Capricorn, the Sign of systems. I’m simply thinking that organizing is the best use of the ongoing tension generated by Saturn/Pluto conjunction (part of that Capricorn aggregation) which is still separating. And as this powerful configuration pulls apart, so do the underpinnings (what’s left of them) of what was once our faith in the tried-and-true structures of life on Earth. I know that sounds dramatic, but it’s not so over the top, especially if you can objectively observe what’s happening in your life and to those around you. What’s more, the gravitational force of Saturn and Pluto’s separation highlights the increasing polarization between ideologies—and it’s not just Democrats and Republicans; although after watching the impeachment proceedings, I finally have the answer to a question that’s been rattling around in my head since the Tea Party decided to serve up political anarchy with milk, sugar, and Palin. I used to wonder who Republicans rooted for when they watched Star Wars. I don’t wonder any longer—I am now certain they root for the Empire, even though it’s truly difficult to imagine McConnell or Graham as Darth Vader. But… hey… in this world anything is possible.
Another source—and a less pernicious one—of this week’s organizational therapy is Jupiter’s presence in Capricorn. Jupiter’s innately philosophical nature, as well as its reliance on humor as a tool for objectivity and context, actually lightens the load a tad, making it possible to tackle those tasks in need of attention with an easier attitude. But Jupiter’s real gift in Capricorn is its potential to provide an expansive view, a very welcome contribution amidst the intensifying Saturn/Pluto polarization. As Saturn tends toward contraction rather than expansion and Pluto intensifies Saturn’s laser focus, Jupiter gives this dynamic duo a bit of breath. So use Jupiter’s influence to take in the big picture of whatever you are struggling with because its broad bandwidth has the potential to provide clarity that can be applied to both an individual and collective perspective.
A Mars/Neptune square, exact and separating this week, is still making its presence felt. Both planets are in Mutable Signs, the peacemaking members of the Zodiac, and that influence softens the harsh edges of this fractious interaction, so the negative effect of this square manifests largely as irritation rather than aggression. As Mars and Neptune separate, we are likely to experience increased discontent with plans already set in motion that aren’t going well. You might also experience increased ennui about spending the energy and effort to put something new in motion. Try to avoid the lethargy of this square, and if you have something you want to create, get started. Mercury Retrograde begins on February 16 and that’s not the best time to start anything new.
The ongoing Venus/Neptune conjunction in Pisces is also separating this week, so kiss the emphasis on romantic fantasy goodbye and say hello to a less gentle touch. The longing for romance is never going to disappear, but as the power of this conjunction fades away, the tendency toward infatuation is likely to take a back seat to reality.
As the world continues to wobble on its axis, managing the routines of daily life continues to be challenging—it’s not easy establishing and maintaining sanity in the midst of so much turmoil. The question of “how do I participate in a world that’s gone mad?” is one we all have to face every day. So take advantage of this week’s opportunity to put things in order. There is no guarantee that they will stay that way, but simply attempting this process will facilitate a feeling of being grounded in the mundane rather than being adrift in the continuing tides of upheaval. And as always, try to help your fellow travelers find their way. Compassion is truly the key to our mutual survival.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
You’re in a deeply emotional moment that’s akin to feeling exposed, but try not to hide your vulnerability. Instead, do your best to handle the exposure while knowing that there’s great strength in leading with the heart. Allow yourself to feel and you might be surprised by your capacity to love and be loved.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
In addition to your continuing education in creating a peaceful environment, inside and out, the emphasis is on contemplating what brings you the greatest joy. Think about what makes you happy and why, and then consider how you can include more of those pursuits in your day-to-day routines.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The focus is on teamwork, specifically on how you can create greater harmony among those already within your community—but I wouldn’t leave out the possibility of new connections. Be careful not to make opportunistic choices—base your choices on shared values and ideals and you will choose wisely.
Cancer June 22-July 22
There is a part of you that just wants to charge in and fix everything that’s “wrong,” and while I don’t blame you for wanting to take action, before you do make sure you aren’t judging the situation too harshly. Yes, there are problems, but it’s likely that those involved have no ill-intent and are just doing their best.
Leo July 23-August 22
Call a time-out, take a deep breath, and focus on releasing your attachment to the outcome. I’m not suggesting your desires are ill-advised; I’m simply advising you to get a new perspective on the situation so that you can allow the gods to work with you in co-creating the next best steps toward your goals.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Take a moment to reflect on your feelings with an eye toward understanding their underlying cause. You’ve been through a lot of changes recently and all that upheaval can take a toll on emotional equilibrium. So rather than solider on and continue to force through your weariness, give yourself permission to rest.
Libra September 23-October 22
You’re experiencing a need for tenderness in all your interactions with significant others, so don’t hesitate to reach out and share that need. Not everyone will be able to rise to the occasion and give you the comfort you desire, but you might be surprised by just how many of your partners will show up with open arms.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
Find your trusty stallion and get ready to lead a thoughtful charge on self-care. Make a list of all the things you need to take care of, from diet to exercise to meditation to sleep to the company of friends, in order to lift your spirit. Then have at it by making a plan to enthusiastically show up for yourself.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Spend this week’s organizational currency putting things in order at home. It may not be a dramatic or thrilling process to organize the kitchen or the bathroom or even the garage, but it will nevertheless have a positive effect on your attitude and it might even bring you pleasure—and joy is a great boon.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Just like your fellow Cardinal Signs—Aries, Cancer, and Libra—you are having an intense emotional week. You could say that your cup runneth over with a variety of deep feelings. Try not to let your natural reticence hold you back; instead, express yourself and share your feelings with those you love.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
It’s all about finding and maintaining your balance, even in the midst of emotional quakes that have the power to turn your world upside down. Just breathe, knowing that these tremors are part of the process and also knowing that you have the strength and power to stay steady through the upheaval.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You may be worrying too much about how a certain situation is going to turn out, and as we know, worry only grows worry, so focus your attention on finding positive solutions, even if you don’t think that’s possible. This endeavor may require a different perspective, so be sure to stay open to a new view.