Aquarium Age: January 27-February 2, 2021

On Saturday, January 30, Mercury begins its first retrograde phase of 2021, which lasts until February 20. Mercury Retrograde is the new urban sky myth and its woes, as well as its gifts, are well known. But for those unfamiliar with Mercury Retrograde here are the important things to know: it usually occurs three times a year and during these phases all things related to communication and travel tend to go awry. Mail of all denominations gets lost, detours of every kind become regular occurrences, and negotiations of all sorts become labored with refusals to budge or delayed under tons of revisions. Mercury Retrograde is a great time to review, reflect, and reconsider plans and projects already in motion. It’s also a good time to revisit and recalibrate opinions and positions—something many of us might benefit from right at this moment, especially those who entered the rabbit warrens of conspiracy theories and are now struggling to reconcile the disparities between those theories and reality. I can’t even hear the word QAnon without thinking I’m trapped in a bad Star Trek episode starring Q himself, and part of his deception this time is a plethora of theories that don’t make sense, designed to drive you mad. I can only imagine how frustrated Picard must have been—caught in neither fact nor fiction; just a mind fuck.

Venus in Capricorn is conjunct Pluto, also in Capricorn, a relationship that began on January 24, is exact tomorrow, January 28, and lasts until February 1. This planetary combination normally manifests as extraordinary powers of attraction, like being madly in love (emphasis on madly). It also manifests as extraordinary creative gifts. But the conjunction leans toward compulsive or obsessive love, so if you are smitten during this time, avoid becoming a weird stalker—if your affections are unrequited, just let them go rather than insist. This is an intense interaction that encourages fanaticism—something we could use a lot less of right about now.

Also this week, Saturn and Jupiter continue to sandwich the Sun in Aquarius, and although at first this sounds like a beneficial confluence of energies, don’t let it fool you into taking risks you might later regret. Jupiter signifies expansion and optimism while Saturn represents contraction and pragmatism, and when both simultaneously align with the Sun you might experience a little confusion regarding where and how to spend your enthusiasm. Try not to take on too many unrealistic projects, especially with Mercury Retrograde beginning this week.

The Saturn/Uranus square also continues, and it will be exact and separating on February 17. This fractious interaction challenges the status quo. Saturn represents boundaries, structures, and limits. Uranus signifies radical change and stirs stagnant waters of every sort, individual and collective. There is no way to prepare for the full throttle of this square other than to make a commitment to flexibility—physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual.

Tolkien’s Middle Earth and its struggles is one of my favorite universes. When I was in college and on semester break, instead of going on vacation—I couldn’t because I was working—I would either lose myself in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy or just drop in here and there. I loved the movies years later even though they focused more on Orcs than Elves and Ents or the great Gandalf. (I suppose the battle scenes were intended for young boys, who seem to thrive on such things.) I could forgive the loss of Tom Bombadil; he was of another era, after all. But my greatest disappointment (all those with a favorite book mourn when the movie version leaves out their favorite part) was the absence of key details about Sam’s return to the Shire. The other Hobbits returned too, but it was Galadriel’s gift to Sam that works the final magic and healing. Galadriel gave Sam a small box of soil from Lothlorien where she dwelled, and when the Hobbits arrived back at the Shire and saw the destruction that had occurred while they were gone, Sam devoted himself to healing it by planting new trees and placing a bit of the elven-earth at the root of everything he plants. The one seed she gave him grows into a Mallorn tree and the Shire’s beauty is ultimately restored.

For the next days, weeks, months, and in some cases years we will be witnessing the damage done to our Shire, and unlike Sam, we don’t have Galadriel’s gift. More importantly, we can’t go back to what was. We must create a more perfect union, one that includes all of us—every sentient being—and our work will be expansive and demanding because we have to change hearts and minds. But the work is necessary and there are more fellow travelers willing to change and grow than there are those who cling to the past. As always, make compassion a constant companion; we need kindness more than ever. Compassion and kindness are our elven-earth and they will help us restore truth and beauty.