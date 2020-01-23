Aquarium Age: January 22 – 28, 2020

I know it’s only the third week in January, but it feels like the first week of March. This year is already so jam-packed with situations, revelations, and developments, individual and collective, that I can’t really wrap my head around the reality that it’s only week three of 2020. Of course, the source of this time warp has everything to do with the separating Saturn/Pluto conjunction—these two planets are barely a degree apart, yet the combined force of their astral divorce is dismantling a plethora of circumstances, personal and political. As anyone who lives with this conjunction in their natal charts can tell you, the pressure generated by Saturn and Pluto in such close proximity is usually experienced as dynamic and dramatic impulses to break free from burdensome responsibilities. The first brunt of this current separation intensity is with us at least until mid-March, so take a deep breath and keep putting one foot in front of the other—it’s going to be a long few months.

The best and worst effect of the current Saturn/Pluto conjunction is the exposed underbelly of all areas of life, both individual and collective, in need of deep healing; no superficial, spiritual quick-fixes are going to solve our problems. It’s the best effect because all that toxicity can no longer remain hidden. And it’s the worst because detoxing is going to take a gargantuan effort over a prolonged period of time. We are talking about repairing the damage that’s been exposed under the influence of the Saturn/Pluto conjunction, as well as how long it’s going to take to implement the requisite healing remedies. For some, this process is likely to be about how to make ends meet in a world of supposed opportunity when those opportunities seem to disappear daily. For others, it’s about recognizing what’s most important and then living in accordance with those values. This conjunction is in Capricorn, after all, which means the underlying lesson is about survival motivated by pragmatism—getting down to the bones of things and figuring out how to make it through, but all the while never allowing the ends to justify the means. We’ve been living the consequences of that credo for far too long; it’s time to acknowledge that the means create the ends. If we want a better world, we have to live better lives.

On both a personal and political plane, Saturn/Pluto has exposed secrets—too many to ignore—and the weight of those secrets has tilted the axis of daily life, again, both individual and collective, in an entirely new direction. From the exposure of family skeletons to the recognition of rampant racism to sexual predation to Brexit to the impeachment trial to renewed Russian election interference to the extinction of entire species to the loss of a billion creatures in the fires of Australia to children still in cages, we are grappling with how to handle what we can no longer deny because none of it can be swept back under the carpet. It’s a mess. It’s our mess—every one of us living on planet Earth. We haven’t found solutions—and we must.

The question, as always, is what each of us is going to do about this mess. I’m not suggesting wielding the idea of personal responsibility as a weapon with which to blame those who are without agency or otherwise incapable of taking action. What I am advocating is the recognition that each of us plays a role in healing this mess because by our participation in this potent transformational process we are co-creating the outcome. Most of us want the world to be a better place for all sentient beings, and the best way we can contribute to that outcome is by turning compassion into action. That doesn’t mean turning a blind eye to injustice, nor does it mean staying silent in the face of cruelty; it means having the patience to identify the causal level of a negative situation so that a remedy that both relieves the symptoms and treats the cause can be found.

Interestingly, during this week in the midst of the harsh voice of Saturn/Pluto, we are also under the influence of a Venus/Neptune conjunction in Pisces, a much softer voice and one that can foster empathy. This conjunction signifies the power of dreaming, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself wishing and hoping for solutions rather than doing the hard work of implementing your ideals. This conjunction amplifies imagination, feeds a love of beauty, and it can also intensify erotic fantasies. Given our current reality, it might be easier to dream or fantasize than to stay present.

By the end of this week, it will be time to prepare for the first Mercury Retrograde of 2020, which begins on February 16 and lasts until March 9. Most of us know about the pitfalls of Mercury Retrograde, but for those who don’t, it’s all about communication and travel snafus. So back up your computers now and make those travel arrangements if you can; there’s no need to wait until it’s too late.

As the coming weeks unfold, it might be wise to contemplate how you can make a difference in the world or continue to make a difference. One day at a time and one heart at a time, we can make the world a better place for all.