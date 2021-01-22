Astrology
Aquarium Age: January 20-January 26, 2021
It’s a disquieting week—I want to call it discombobulating, which would set a lighter tone, but that would be too superficial and wouldn’t really address the deep and in most cases dark undercurrents that flow through and inform the goings-on of the week. It’s Inauguration Day here in the United States and the day, while hopeful for so many, carries a dangerous astral signature. Of course you don’t need an astrologer to point that out—just about everyone everywhere can feel the uncertainty of the day and the potential dangers informing that uncertainty. Uncertainty that has triggered anxiety for even the most confident and optimistic among us.
The source of danger is a Mars/Uranus conjunction in Taurus squaring a Sun/Saturn/Jupiter conjunction in Aquarius. The energetic signature for a Mars/Uranus conjunction is the revolutionary or freedom fighter who tends toward violence as a way of satisfying his or her selfish interests. It’s a pernicious interaction with incredible stamina and endurance. The aggregation of planets in Aquarius amplifies that fighting spirit with a profound capacity for resistance, and the clash between these two groups of planets tends to manifest as tests of strength that challenge body, mind, and spirit. For those of us not planning an insurrection, the probable manifestation of this fractious interaction is increased stubbornness and the determination to take a stand, no matter what the consequences. It will be hard to resist doing something, but it would be wiser to refrain from taking any action that while satisfying in the moment has the potential to set things in motion you might later regret. From a collective perspective… well, we already see how this harmful and destructive energy is making itself known.
And if all of that isn’t enough, today the Moon squares Pluto as it moves into a conjunction with Mars and Uranus, exacerbating the already volatile atmosphere with volatile emotions. The highly technical way of interpreting the entire bundle is simple: it’s a mess. Even if you stay home, hide under the covers, and refuse to watch or listen to any media whatsoever, you’re likely to feel the intensity of these extreme interactions, all of which (with the exception of the Moon) continue to play out for the rest of the week—and then some.
The Mars/Uranus conjunction persists until January 30. The Saturn/Uranus square won’t even be exact until February 17, which means we aren’t exiting this intensity for several weeks. Saturn/Uranus interactions are all about destabilizing the status quo and when these two planets unite in a negative combination, existing conditions, especially structures built on shaky and often ossified foundations—whether physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, or political—tremble under this influence. Anticipate earthquakes of all kinds.
The effects of these configurations are going to persist for weeks, months, and years to come; they symbolize collective wounds in desperate need of healing, and it is going to take a lot of healing to transform the hate that had been percolating for decades and was finally brought to the surface through the intentions of Mr. Trump and those who put him in power.
What’s also unsettling this week is that we are going to start finding out the extent of the destruction that Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts have perpetrated on the foundations of government—and it will not be pretty. Those revelations coupled with the ongoing pandemic and all the related trauma, from the inability to deliver enough doses of the vaccine to the eviction epidemic that will put so many of our fellow travelers at risk, is going to wobble the world. The pandemic made it nearly impossible to maintain a minimum of regular routines and the challenge to find normal continues. Which means that those of us who have practiced living with uncertainty are going to have to reach out to those less skilled at handling the continuing intensification of personal and collective overwhelm.
Those who are committed to service—this is what you signed up for and your fellow travelers need you more than ever. Much more. Do your best to quell your personal disquiet and whenever possible help others to cope with the changes. All efforts to help each other are needed.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Try not to let the tumult occurring around you throw you off your game. You’ve been working hard to achieve your goals and although there are likely to be a lot of interruptions and a detour or two, don’t let that deter you. Harness your determination and continue to pursue what you want to accomplish.
Taurus April 20-May 20
With Mars in your Sign, it’s likely to take Herculean strength to keep yourself from getting angry and staying that way over the course of the next several weeks. No matter how hard it is to stay centered and calm, do whatever it takes. The world needs positive participants—your contribution is necessary.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Although the world is overwhelmingly chaotic and you have no way of controlling what happens next, you still have the ability to reach out to a higher power. If you do, you just might find that you are supported by the awareness of a bigger picture—a perspective that will help you stay steady and sane.
Cancer June 22-July 22
You’re moving forward but making the progress you want may not be easy. Strengthen your intentions and allow that clarity of vision to enable you to acknowledge what you’ve learned. Then contemplate how you can best integrate the wisdom you’ve gathered from your experiences.
Leo July 23-August 22
The challenge of the current chaos manifests as strife between your ambitions and the ambitions of your partners, personal and professional. I’m not suggesting you split the blanket and end your alliances. Nonetheless, it would be wise to clear the air and figure out how you can better align your efforts.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The only way through the intensity is to show up for it—don’t deny it or pretend it isn’t so. Once you show up, tell the truth—speak what is most true for you and then listen to others with equal intensity. Give up your attachment to outcome—as hard as that might be—and your efforts will work.
Libra September 23-October 22
As difficult as it might seem to be cautious and not indulge impulsive urges, biding your time will ultimately prove beneficial. Yes, you are passionate about what you want to create, but your timing might be challenged by what’s happening around you. Trust in your vision and you will eventually make it so.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
While your frustration with significant others is palpable, there’s no need to discuss divorce or separation. Take a deep breath and just let it go for now. Then, try to turn the situation on its head and allow yourself to have a different perspective—even if you want to separate, for now just stay on the field.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Refuse to engage in negative criticism of yourself or others. I realize that might be a hard line to hold, especially when so many seem so determined to speak before they have all the facts. Rather than gossip or participate in trash talk, hold your tongue and you won’t add to the toxicity.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
It’s all about moderation, so do what you can to avoid swinging wildly to extremes. I know that’s not your nature, but these are trying times with the power to provoke aberrant behavior. Hold fast to your natural reticence and you’ll be able to manage the extremes without indulging them.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
It’s not easy to make peace a personal mantra and apply it to every situation. It’s even more difficult when the chaos around you has the power to trigger your anger and push you into a response you might later regret. Keep your perspective by remembering that a peaceful solution is a lasting one.
Pisces February 19-March 20
You’re at risk for internalizing the turmoil and brooding about the solutions you can’t envision. Try not to let your worries become brain worms; all positive attitudes contribute to a collective reservoir that will support others and help them feel optimistic about what can be accomplished.