Aquarium Age: January 20-January 26, 2021

It’s a disquieting week—I want to call it discombobulating, which would set a lighter tone, but that would be too superficial and wouldn’t really address the deep and in most cases dark undercurrents that flow through and inform the goings-on of the week. It’s Inauguration Day here in the United States and the day, while hopeful for so many, carries a dangerous astral signature. Of course you don’t need an astrologer to point that out—just about everyone everywhere can feel the uncertainty of the day and the potential dangers informing that uncertainty. Uncertainty that has triggered anxiety for even the most confident and optimistic among us.

The source of danger is a Mars/Uranus conjunction in Taurus squaring a Sun/Saturn/Jupiter conjunction in Aquarius. The energetic signature for a Mars/Uranus conjunction is the revolutionary or freedom fighter who tends toward violence as a way of satisfying his or her selfish interests. It’s a pernicious interaction with incredible stamina and endurance. The aggregation of planets in Aquarius amplifies that fighting spirit with a profound capacity for resistance, and the clash between these two groups of planets tends to manifest as tests of strength that challenge body, mind, and spirit. For those of us not planning an insurrection, the probable manifestation of this fractious interaction is increased stubbornness and the determination to take a stand, no matter what the consequences. It will be hard to resist doing something, but it would be wiser to refrain from taking any action that while satisfying in the moment has the potential to set things in motion you might later regret. From a collective perspective… well, we already see how this harmful and destructive energy is making itself known.

And if all of that isn’t enough, today the Moon squares Pluto as it moves into a conjunction with Mars and Uranus, exacerbating the already volatile atmosphere with volatile emotions. The highly technical way of interpreting the entire bundle is simple: it’s a mess. Even if you stay home, hide under the covers, and refuse to watch or listen to any media whatsoever, you’re likely to feel the intensity of these extreme interactions, all of which (with the exception of the Moon) continue to play out for the rest of the week—and then some.

The Mars/Uranus conjunction persists until January 30. The Saturn/Uranus square won’t even be exact until February 17, which means we aren’t exiting this intensity for several weeks. Saturn/Uranus interactions are all about destabilizing the status quo and when these two planets unite in a negative combination, existing conditions, especially structures built on shaky and often ossified foundations—whether physical, emotional, mental, spiritual, or political—tremble under this influence. Anticipate earthquakes of all kinds.

The effects of these configurations are going to persist for weeks, months, and years to come; they symbolize collective wounds in desperate need of healing, and it is going to take a lot of healing to transform the hate that had been percolating for decades and was finally brought to the surface through the intentions of Mr. Trump and those who put him in power.

What’s also unsettling this week is that we are going to start finding out the extent of the destruction that Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts have perpetrated on the foundations of government—and it will not be pretty. Those revelations coupled with the ongoing pandemic and all the related trauma, from the inability to deliver enough doses of the vaccine to the eviction epidemic that will put so many of our fellow travelers at risk, is going to wobble the world. The pandemic made it nearly impossible to maintain a minimum of regular routines and the challenge to find normal continues. Which means that those of us who have practiced living with uncertainty are going to have to reach out to those less skilled at handling the continuing intensification of personal and collective overwhelm.

Those who are committed to service—this is what you signed up for and your fellow travelers need you more than ever. Much more. Do your best to quell your personal disquiet and whenever possible help others to cope with the changes. All efforts to help each other are needed.