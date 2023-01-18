Aquarium Age: January 18-24, 2023

It’s a bumpy planetary ride this week, so be prepared for stops and starts, speed bumps where there were previously no barriers, and pockets of turbulence that interfere. While these mini storms are not negative, they are nonetheless powerful and disruptive. We’re in a triple retrograde zone, with (1) Mars Direct, which happened six days ago, but this week is rapidly gaining momentum; (2) Mercury Direct, which happens today, January 18, and gathers forward momentum all week long; and (3) Uranus Direct, which occurs on Sunday, January 22. As the planets make their “course corrections,” daily life reflects their shifting patterns and pace. Anticipate regular routines to mimic these changing patterns, especially with the dual forward motion of Mercury and Uranus—both regulate technology, and that translates into lots of techno snafus for the entire week. You’re going to need patience to handle these bumps, so be prepared for a wide range of distractions and interruptions and be sure to do whatever it is you do to stay calm and centered.

As Mars moves forward, you may discover previously important facts and facets of projects you thought were sown up and just waiting to get started. Try not to get upset about things you overlooked and focus instead on taking an inventory to make sure those lingering issues are addressed. This could be as practical as realizing you owe slightly more money than previously calculated. These Mars details could also involve finally remembering to invite all the members of your team to the meeting, not just the ones you like having dinner with. Mars began its journey through Gemini on August 20, 2022, and even though it is moving forward it won’t leave Gemini until March 25, 2023, so Mars is going to revisit certain situations that were set in motion since September 2022—just in case we didn’t get things right the first or second time around.



Mercury Direct begins today, January 18, at 8:12 AM EST, ending its retrograde that started on December 28, 2022, and ushered in the New Year. As you put your plans and projects in motion, please remember the Mercury Retrograde rule that also applies to Mercury Direct: the three days prior to and after the actual retrograde are not exactly full-steam-ahead-and-out-of-the-retro-zone. If you can wait until Monday to get started on new projects, that would be ideal. And just so you can mark it in your calendars (if you haven’t already), the next Mercury Retrograde of 2023 is April 21 to May 14, 2023.

Uranus Direct begins on Sunday, January 22, ending a retrograde phase that began on August 19, 2021. Because Uranus can sometimes disguise itself as Mercury, we may not experience the end of Mercury Retrograde problems until Uranus is comfortable “moving forward,” so you’re also going to need your patience pills for this “course correction.” When Uranus moves, we usually experience a significant manifestation of its power—earthquakes, electrical storms, and other potent earth-related events. I can’t say that we will definitely experience something like that from a collective perspective, but I am fairly sure that individuals will feel the “earth move” in their personal lives in some notable manner.

Holding yourself steady this week won’t be so easy, given all the shifts that are happening so close together, but it can be done. You’ll need to stay true to your heart and you’ll also need a lot of common sense to navigate the ups and downs as you roll through the days and nights of the week. If family and friends are having a difficult time, try to be helpful, but be careful not to overextend. Be especially considerate of children and animals, who feel the intensity but can’t articulate their feelings easily. Every little bit we can do to make life easier is enormously helpful in times of transition—and this is definitely one of those times.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Here’s the lowdown: Mars just went direct in your Solar House of communication and you are talking to lots of people about lots of subjects, even things you were previously loath to disclose. Then Mercury goes direct in your Solar House of career and you are even busier with work—plans and projects are multiplying fast. Next, Uranus goes direct in your Solar House of personal finance, which means you’re focused on money—how to make it, spend, or save it, and how money does or doesn’t validate your sense of personal success. It’s a lot of movement all at once, but you’re no slouch when it comes to multitasking.



Taurus April 20-May 20

Get your scorecard to track the action: Mars Direct occurred in your Solar House of personal finance, which translates into concentrated efforts to improve your finances. Mercury Direct happens in your Solar House of global affairs, so don’t be surprised if you’re gearing up for travel. Uranus goes direct in your Solar House of personality, which translates into a serious desire to let the world know that you’ve changed and you are not quite who you were. The entire bundle coalesces into a lot of changes. Fasten your seatbelt and get ready to shift into turbo gear.



Gemini May 21-June 21

Mars is finally moving forward in your Sign and as it builds momentum, you’re likely to feel as if your hibernation phase is over. Pace yourself; there’s plenty of time to make up for lost time. Mercury, your ruling planet, goes direct in your Solar House of transformation, which means you’re focused on how to implement all you’ve learned during Mars Retrograde. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of psychology, which includes dreams and visions, so prepare for the desire to reach for new goals. Allow yourself to be inspired and enjoy the free-flowing energy of positive change.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Mars Direct in your Solar House of psyche stimulated an internal process that has you examining many ideas to see if they are valid. Mercury goes direct in your Solar House of relationships, which is likely to help you clear up any misunderstandings and make peace with any partnerships in need of mended fences. Uranus Direct occurs in your Solar House of community, and because Uranus symbolizes spontaneity, you could find yourself volunteering for and participating in a variety of community activities you were previously interested in. Whatever you choose, make a wholehearted effort to make a contribution.

Leo July 23-August 22

Mars Direct happened in your Solar House of community, urging you to participate in your environment with increased vigor. Mercury Direct occurs in your Solar House of service and as it combines with Mars Direct, you could find yourself moved to make a difference either by increased participation in community events or with individual members of your immediate situation. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of career, so be prepared for the strong desire to act on your dreams. Even if you think you can’t handle it all, you can, especially if you prioritize your goals and stay steady and precise in all you do.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Mars is direct in your Solar House of career and you may need help keeping up with all the work you’re being asked to handle. Be ambitious, but also discerning about your goals so you don’t burn out. Mercury Direct takes place in your Solar House of self-expression, which is why you don’t want to burn out with career responsibilities—you’re going to need some energy left over to do the things you love just for fun. Uranus Direct occurs in your Solar House of global affairs and you could be tempted to indulge in more than a little wanderlust. Do your best to balance all these urges and you’ll do fine



Libra September 23-October 22

Mars Direct occurred in your Solar House of long-distance travel, where it likely triggered more than a passing wish to travel and explore, but Mercury Direct occurs in your Solar House of the home, feeding the need to stay home and tend to all the many projects that need attention. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of transformation, which translates into a lot of changes at a rapid pace. Finding the thread that unites these forward-moving planets is the task at hand, and while I can’t guarantee that it will be easy to identify how they connect, simply contemplating their combined effect will deliver positive results.



Scorpio October 23-November 21

Mars Direct in your Solar House of ch…ch…ch…changes probably focused on making progress in your efforts for personal growth. With Mercury Direct in your Solar House of communication, don’t be surprised if you find yourself sharing your personal process with others—something you don’t usually do easily. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of relationship, so it’s likely that a lot of those conversations are with significant others, personal or professional. Try not to shy away from this process even if it feels uncomfortable. You’ve learned so much and you have so much to share, and any discomfort is likely to be fleeting.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Mars went direct in your Solar House of relationships, and its retrograde as well as its forward motion catalyzed a new look at all of your partnerships, personal and professional. Mercury Direct takes place in your Solar House of personal finance, and it may well be that a portion of that new look allows you to view your relationship to money. Uranus Direct occurs in your Solar House of work and service, which could translate into surprising developments around employment as well as an increased workload. It’s a new landscape in several areas of life; allow yourself to move forward with the planets.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Mars Direct occurred in your Solar House of work and service, so it wouldn’t be surprising if you’re busier than you’ve been in a while. Mercury Retrograde takes place in your Solar House of personality, and that’s likely to stimulate your desire to talk about all the details of everything you are doing. Uranus Direct happens in your Solar House of self-expression and creativity, so try not to embellish your story to make it more interesting—stick to the facts; they are interesting enough. It’s a lot to handle, but if you pace yourself, you’ll be able to set a comfortable personal pace.



Aquarius January 20-February 18

Mars went direct in your Solar House of creativity and you are ready to go on a variety of projects. Mercury Direct takes place in your Solar House of psychology, which includes the many aspects of psyche; one possible manifestation may be many dreams and the analysis of those dreams. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of the home, which is sure to stimulate a lot of projects, from moving furniture to painting the foyer. There are a lot of changes to track and you may get tired of trying to handle it all, but don’t give up; the core of all this activity could lead to a sturdier personal foundation.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Mars went direct in your Solar House of the home and its retrograde as well as its forward motion could have stimulated several home projects that you’re still in the midst of managing. Mercury Direct occurs in your Solar House of community, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself interested in participating in your immediate environment with renewed inspiration for how you can make a more complete contribution. Uranus Direct takes place in your Solar House of communication, which translates into a desire to talk about your ideas and share your enthusiasm with others. Have at it—and be prepared for surprising responses.