Astrology
Aquarium Age: January 15 – 21, 2020
The Saturn/Pluto conjunction continues; with the two planets only cosmic seconds apart, we are still in the grip of its power and will be for quite some time. The separation period is, perhaps, the most potent concentration of the conjunction’s intensity, so while we’ve been experiencing the sheer brute force of this signature since March 2019, and while it’s difficult to imagine anything more disturbing than the events of these last many months, it would be wise to remain cautious about what lies ahead. The polarized perspective of this Saturn/Pluto conjunction brought too many of us to the brink of disaster too many times —and we are still there. These coming weeks and months are the most crucial period of Saturn/Pluto, for as they pull apart and the tension releases, it’s possible to see the consequences of what’s been set in motion—and what gets set in motion under this influence stays in motion for a long, long time.
This week, we are also under the influence of a Mercury/Uranus square, which begins today and is exact and separating on January 18. Mercury begins this square in Capricorn but enters Aquarius on January 16, and because Mercury is fleet of foot, its square to Uranus is over by the wee hours of the morning (EST) on January 21. Any and all Mercury/Uranus contacts, negative or positive, are about innovative thinking, something we can use all the time but especially right now, at the beginning of this year when there are so many areas of life, individual and collective, that can use a fresh perspective or a new angle. So rather than reject an idea or proposed solution or remedy because it seems too outlandish or outrageous, think about it for more than a moment—maybe all that’s needed is a tweak to make it a viable alternative for what ails.
A Venus/Uranus sextile is in effect for the next five days and that flirtatious combination stirs a need for romance, offering a welcome distraction that could soften the energy of the Saturn/Pluto effect. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself seeking the comfort of a romantic liaison. There’s nothing like infatuation to feed the heart and lift the spirit.
Also by Monday, January 20, Mars in Sagittarius moves into a square with Neptune in Pisces. Irritation is the overall effect of this square, mostly because Mars desires action and Neptune wants contemplation. With both planets in Mutable Signs, it’s easy for them to cancel out the edges of their urges, which is why despite its hard angle this isn’t a particularly bellicose interaction, so you probably won’t have to wear your armor even if some people are lashing out. That being said, this fractious interaction could stir a sense of victimization, which means you can expect lots of people to be whiny beyond belief—so don’t put away your deflector shield just yet. The best solution for this square would be groan therapy—you know… just stand alone or with a group of fellow travelers and groan out loud. If it helps to get you in the mood, put your hands over your ears and roll your head from side to side. It’s not quite got the benefits of group chanting, but it could move the energy, provide a good giggle, and help you not to feel too alone.
As the week unfolds, its days and nights could deliver a few more startling Uranian plot twists—Uranus Direct began on Friday and it is just gathering forward momentum, which makes surprises likely. So do whatever it is you do to maintain a healthy balance and a grounded attitude, even in the midst of disturbing or disruptive developments.
It won’t be easy handling the separation of Saturn/Pluto. New readers—and I am pleased to say there are many—who would like more details on this uber difficult configuration can search the column archives for the particulars. This week, the thing to keep in mind is that Saturn symbolizes pragmatic wisdom—wisdom born of experience—and Pluto symbolizes transformative wisdom—wisdom that accepts the inevitability of change. Think about how you hold those two streams of awareness. We are all being asked to create consilience—the unity of knowledge—through our combined recognition of not only of what needs to shift but also of what needs to be created so we can manage our planet with better skill. I know I don’t have to say it, but I am going to say it anyway: make compassion part of your co-creative vision. We are far more unified than we know, so let’s imagine living with unity as our ground of being.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
It’s been a long, hard journey through career issues as well as the need to be recognized for your expertise, and although that journey continues through most of 2020, there are likely to be some surprising breaks that allow you to feel boosted in your efforts. But rather than focus on the future, stay in present time and continue to keep a one-day-at-a-time attitude. You will eventually reap the rewards of your efforts.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
Your attention turns to practical concerns as you attempt to implement several ideas meant to improve your finances. The secret to your success is remembering the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. If you combine the pragmatic and transformational forces of Saturn and Pluto to help you manifest your natural gift for abundance, you may surprise yourself with the reality you create.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The emphasis is on career goals, specifically goals that are based on your highest values. For example, if education is a primary value, you may want to teach or volunteer; if caring for others is an aspiration, you might find yourself contemplating going back to school so you can be licensed in a caregiving field. Or you could also be drawn to creating a more beautiful environment, which might lead to gardening. Whatever your choice, pursue it—life is short.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Continue to search for deeper ways of contextualizing all the relationship challenges you’ve been facing. These challenges don’t go on forever but they do persist for a while, especially as the Saturn/Pluto conjunction continues to inhabit your Solar House of relationship. Keep in mind, this is not only about romantic ties; it’s also affecting intimate friendships and your relationship with yourself. As each of us change, what keeps us connected can also shift.
Leo July 23-August 22
New Age philosophy often advises people to follow their bliss, but when bliss doesn’t bring in the bucks, disappointment in spiritual pursuits follows. It’s important to pay attention to what inspires you, but as you do, see if there’s a practical aspect to your interest. While this may sound crass, ask yourself if it’s possible to make money pursuing what you love. In some cases it may be, while in others you might have to allow joy to be your most satisfying reward.
Virgo August 23-September 22
Rumbles, internal or external, could hinder your attempts to create a peaceful environment—you’re restless and not quite sure what will still the waters of your discontent. This is not an easy puzzle to solve: part of you seeks the company of others while another part wants to be private and alone. There may be no solution to your dilemma other than giving yourself permission to be in flux and to move freely between your moods.
Libra September 23-October 22
While the importance of breath is obvious, there are times when you hold your breath just a little too long and even though you know you should exhale, every once in a while it’s just not that easy to let go. But this is one of those times when breath is necessary on so many levels—not just physically but psychically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Exhale and you might be surprised about how natural it is to take the next breath.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
There’s a lot on your plate—almost too much—and while it might be hard to focus on taking care of the myriad small things in need of attention, if you stay focused on how those details coalesce into a bigger picture, you’ll find the formula to endure the tedium of the day-to-day. Keep in mind that the need to attend to details won’t last forever. Also remember that your intention is to build a reality that will endure for quite some time.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
Despite the intensity of the ongoing Saturn/Pluto conjunction, you’re feeling ambitious and in a mood to move forward—Mars is in your Sign, supporting your desire, so have at it. Just be aware that before you set out on your journey, you might want to be clear about where you’re going and why. Form follows thought, which translates into the idea that if you’re clear about what you want to create and why, you’ll have a much easier time accomplishing your goals.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
You don’t have to push yourself through this phase—you can actually take your time and get as much help as you need to move through all the complexities. Seek the company of friends and allow yourself to have intimate conversations with loved ones about your authentic concerns for yourself and for others. Sometimes being a spiritual warrior means recognizing that you are on the field with others who will always respect and admire your determination to succeed.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You may be more worried about your situation than you are willing to admit, but the problem isn’t really with your ability to handle what’s being thrown at you; the problem is that you’ve got a buildup of anxiety that is affecting your ability to think clearly. It’s going to take more than a day off to alleviate your stress. If you don’t have a relaxation plan in place, create one now; if you do, figure out how you can modify it to get you through this phase—and it is only a phase.
Pisces February 19-March 20
Take advantage of Venus’ transit through your Sign—it lasts until February 7—and devote yourself to self-care. If you can’t afford a day at the spa—and really, who can?—figure out other ways to take care of yourself. Maybe it’s treating yourself to a movie, or live theater, or dining out, or joining a book club with like-minded friends. Whatever you choose, make sure it is all about reinforcing a positive attitude that is kind to you, first.