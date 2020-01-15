Aquarium Age: January 15 – 21, 2020

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

It’s been a long, hard journey through career issues as well as the need to be recognized for your expertise, and although that journey continues through most of 2020, there are likely to be some surprising breaks that allow you to feel boosted in your efforts. But rather than focus on the future, stay in present time and continue to keep a one-day-at-a-time attitude. You will eventually reap the rewards of your efforts.

Taurus April 20-May 20.

Your attention turns to practical concerns as you attempt to implement several ideas meant to improve your finances. The secret to your success is remembering the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. If you combine the pragmatic and transformational forces of Saturn and Pluto to help you manifest your natural gift for abundance, you may surprise yourself with the reality you create.

Gemini May 21-June 21

The emphasis is on career goals, specifically goals that are based on your highest values. For example, if education is a primary value, you may want to teach or volunteer; if caring for others is an aspiration, you might find yourself contemplating going back to school so you can be licensed in a caregiving field. Or you could also be drawn to creating a more beautiful environment, which might lead to gardening. Whatever your choice, pursue it—life is short.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Continue to search for deeper ways of contextualizing all the relationship challenges you’ve been facing. These challenges don’t go on forever but they do persist for a while, especially as the Saturn/Pluto conjunction continues to inhabit your Solar House of relationship. Keep in mind, this is not only about romantic ties; it’s also affecting intimate friendships and your relationship with yourself. As each of us change, what keeps us connected can also shift.

Leo July 23-August 22

New Age philosophy often advises people to follow their bliss, but when bliss doesn’t bring in the bucks, disappointment in spiritual pursuits follows. It’s important to pay attention to what inspires you, but as you do, see if there’s a practical aspect to your interest. While this may sound crass, ask yourself if it’s possible to make money pursuing what you love. In some cases it may be, while in others you might have to allow joy to be your most satisfying reward.

Virgo August 23-September 22

Rumbles, internal or external, could hinder your attempts to create a peaceful environment—you’re restless and not quite sure what will still the waters of your discontent. This is not an easy puzzle to solve: part of you seeks the company of others while another part wants to be private and alone. There may be no solution to your dilemma other than giving yourself permission to be in flux and to move freely between your moods.

Libra September 23-October 22

While the importance of breath is obvious, there are times when you hold your breath just a little too long and even though you know you should exhale, every once in a while it’s just not that easy to let go. But this is one of those times when breath is necessary on so many levels—not just physically but psychically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually. Exhale and you might be surprised about how natural it is to take the next breath.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

There’s a lot on your plate—almost too much—and while it might be hard to focus on taking care of the myriad small things in need of attention, if you stay focused on how those details coalesce into a bigger picture, you’ll find the formula to endure the tedium of the day-to-day. Keep in mind that the need to attend to details won’t last forever. Also remember that your intention is to build a reality that will endure for quite some time.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

Despite the intensity of the ongoing Saturn/Pluto conjunction, you’re feeling ambitious and in a mood to move forward—Mars is in your Sign, supporting your desire, so have at it. Just be aware that before you set out on your journey, you might want to be clear about where you’re going and why. Form follows thought, which translates into the idea that if you’re clear about what you want to create and why, you’ll have a much easier time accomplishing your goals.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

You don’t have to push yourself through this phase—you can actually take your time and get as much help as you need to move through all the complexities. Seek the company of friends and allow yourself to have intimate conversations with loved ones about your authentic concerns for yourself and for others. Sometimes being a spiritual warrior means recognizing that you are on the field with others who will always respect and admire your determination to succeed.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

You may be more worried about your situation than you are willing to admit, but the problem isn’t really with your ability to handle what’s being thrown at you; the problem is that you’ve got a buildup of anxiety that is affecting your ability to think clearly. It’s going to take more than a day off to alleviate your stress. If you don’t have a relaxation plan in place, create one now; if you do, figure out how you can modify it to get you through this phase—and it is only a phase.

Pisces February 19-March 20

Take advantage of Venus’ transit through your Sign—it lasts until February 7—and devote yourself to self-care. If you can’t afford a day at the spa—and really, who can?—figure out other ways to take care of yourself. Maybe it’s treating yourself to a movie, or live theater, or dining out, or joining a book club with like-minded friends. Whatever you choose, make sure it is all about reinforcing a positive attitude that is kind to you, first.