Aquarium Age: January 13-January 19, 2021

Growing up with Marxist parents, “come the revolution” always meant that eventually all the workers of the world would unite, overthrow their capitalist bosses, and make them pay, because revolution in our house meant the people would finally be in power. In the sixties, when my personal revolution veered away from my parents’, I tried explaining to them that the radical shifts taking place in my milieu and in my syntax were creating a new revolution, a cultural revolution, when “peace would rule the planet and love would steer the stars.” I was right and I was wrong—and the reasons for the successes and failures of those revolutions are a subject for another time. Nevertheless, the reason I’m starting this week with revolution is simple: we are in one. It’s the American Revolution 2.0 and it is being televised, texted, posted, and recorded. Don’t misunderstand: this revolution isn’t being run by conspiracy theorists wearing red hats; this revolution has only just begun and everyone is in it, like it or not.

The astrology behind this revolutionary spirit is the United States Pluto Return, which is exact on February 20, 2022. Since the start of 2020, we’ve been in the nascent stages of this Pluto Return, and while it can be argued that the seeds of our current revolution were planted much earlier—and they were—this year and the next three years are the most intense period of this influence. Like all astrological transits, this Pluto Return extends its reach before and after the exact contact; Pluto moves very slowly, which means its extended orb of influence, even at one degree (most astrologers use five), spans several years. 2021 puts us in the thick of it. We open the year with Pluto at 24 degrees Capricorn, but by the end of February we will be at 26 degrees, only one degree away from Pluto’s placement in the Unites States chart at 27 degrees Capricorn. Pluto transits these degrees until January 2024—yes, the next time a president of the United States is inaugurated. And we will be working through the upheaval of these next several years for many more years and beyond that.

Contrary to what might be expected—and what’s amazing and absolutely mind-blowing to this old hippie—is that on the surface, white supremacists are leading the American Revolution 2.0—at least for now. Trumpers, manipulated by lies, lies, and more lies, and urged to violence by the unfathomable cynicism of their leaders and those seeking power, have changed the meaning of “come the revolution.” Their rallying call should be “come the devolution” because this is not a revolution that promises freedom from capitalist oppressors—it only allows the right-wing robber barons to grab more power. Steve Bannon, Josh Hawley, and all the others leading the charge to turn the United States into an anarchistic reality show based on religious fanaticism, are probably quite pleased with themselves. Quite pleased. Oh… and let’s not leave out that greed is valued above all else—greed that consistently destroys the foundations of democracy and undermines the ideals underpinning our democracy. Undoing the ignorance that has brought us to this state of the State will take a gargantuan effort—it can be done, but it will take a generation or two to right the ship. Here’s a link that reports on the underpinning of Hawley’s political and religious leanings. www.nytimes.com/2021/01/11/opinion/josh-hawley-religion-democracy.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage

The truth—the whole truth and nothing but the truth—would wake us from this collective nightmare. When I think about the enormity of the lie being told to the people who stormed the Capitol, I am heartbroken at the villainy of it. I know there are many other reasons to be heartbroken about that day and I know we all have personal responsibility for our actions, but they have been fed a steady diet of lies for so long they can no longer think for themselves. Those rioters are part of an enormous cult of Trump and they drank the Kool-Aid—a saying that comes from the tragedy of another cult, Jim Jones’ Peoples Temple. Almost the entire community of the Jonestown settlement in Guyana—over 900 people—drank poison that was mixed into Kool-Aid (technically Flavor Aid, but the Kool-Aid moniker quickly took over) because their leader told—by some reports ordered—them to. The people who stormed the Capitol have been poisoned for years by lies, lies, and more lies. To tolerate the awfulness of this I keep hearing John Lennon singing “just gimme some truth.” For more on Jonestown: www.history.com/this-day-in-history/mass-suicide-at-jonestown

What I really want is Molly Ringwald’s character in Pretty in Pink to rise up as a gigantic goddess of truth and slam Cruz, Giuliani, Hawley, Limbaugh, Carlson, Trump’s children, and every other perpetrator of lies about the election, COVID-19, and all the other inflammatory falsehoods we’ve been forced to listen to for the last many years, the way she slammed Andrew McCarthy’s character against the lockers. I want the goddess of truth to slam them all against the wall until they come clean, admit they lied, and apologize to all the people they deceived. www.youtube.com/watch?v=8l7LGK2hnQw

But this is reality. And unfortunately all those people who have been lying will continue to lie until we demand that they tell the truth.

Last week I enumerated the many dangerous days that lie before us in the coming weeks—this week included. We are in the midst of several pernicious interactions, all of which point to violence—there is no sugarcoating any of that. A Mars/Uranus conjunction is exact in one week on Wednesday, January 20. This is a volatile, explosive interaction and it is likely to manifest as some sort of violence on Inauguration Day. I hope I am wrong, but given the current environment, unless the Republicans come clean and finally tell the truth, their followers will continue to riot.

The ongoing Mars/Saturn square is exact and separating today. This is another extremely difficult interaction that usually signifies destructive or harmful energy. The violence isn’t over and I shudder to think what’s next. I hope nothing is next. Nothing. But I know that is not reality—we are in a deep process that isn’t over any time soon.

The most important astral signature of the year is the Saturn/Uranus square, a combination that challenges the status quo. We’re in it now and we will be in it for most of the year. As this interaction coalesces with the U.S. Pluto Return, the challenges we face will go to the bone and we will be asked to identify what is essential in our lives, including, and most importantly, what we value the most.

The good news is that destructive forces are never as powerful as transformative ones, and there are more people who want to transform and grow than those trying to turn back the hands of time. We are not returning to slavery and neither are we going to be ruled by unbridled capitalism—another form of slavery—much longer. The fundamentalism espoused by the religious right that calls for violence against all other religious practices will not endure. We are already too diverse to be limited by the bigotry of others any longer. But the power, as always, is with the people, and the people have to know what they value and why. Then we have to work relentlessly to transform the shape we’re in.

If the United States were a person and I was reading her chart, I would offer the following advice: You are in an extended Pluto transit that challenges your personal power. The best way to handle the intensity of this transit is to make a commitment to authenticity—face all the issues that arise during this time with unstinting self-examination and honesty. Pluto, symbolizing death and rebirth, strips away whatever is not authentic, so be willing to surrender whatever patterns you have that are not based in your highest values. Know that whatever you cling to the most is likely to be the very thing you need to let go of—and let those patterns go.

Identify your highest principles and hold fast to them during the turmoil of the coming days. Above all, hold fast in your desire to help your fellow travelers.