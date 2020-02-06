Aquarium Age: February 5 – 11, 2020

There’s a crack in the world—and it’s not the Leonard Cohen crack that lets the light in, although at some point in the future, given the power of 2020 hindsight we may see it as that. But right at this particular cosmic moment of our 3D reality, no light can get in through the deep black hole of our inability to deal with what has so persistently and perniciously divided us—a darkness that has increased anxiety levels almost everywhere about almost everything. We are suffering from future fright; all you need do is talk with just about anyone to discover that far too many of our fellow travelers have profound concerns about the uncertainties of life, uncertainties that aren’t evaporating any time soon. This sounds dire because it is—the United States of America lost its balance this week. And because it’s been the center of global gravity—culturally, politically, and financially—for so long, its disequilibrium is a black hole in the middle of the planet; and for those attuned to the long view, it’s a black hole in the middle of our hearts.

NASA defines a black hole as a place in space where the “gravitational pull … is so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape it once inside a certain region, called the event horizon.” The center of a black hole is called the “singularity.” A singularity is “a point where extremely large amounts of matter are crushed into an infinitely small amount of space.” www.nasa.gov/black-holes, www.livescience.com/32662-whats-at-the-center-of-black-holes-.html

Hmmm… kinda like how the Senate Republicans treated all the facts about Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts that were presented by the Democratic House Managers. The impeachment proceedings were an event horizon—a point of no return—and you could feel the crushing gravity of the moment pulsing through the TV screen or the radio, and the singularity of no witnesses forever altering the equilibrium of Earth. No longer is the United States of America a shining light of freedom. Parents everywhere have to find another example of what’s best in our system because the presidency is no longer a respected office. And Lt. Col. Vindman has to figure out another way to soothe his father’s concerns, because in America, the truth no longer matters to those who are responsible for upholding truth as a prime value.

Here’s the thing, though: we don’t know what happens inside a black hole. If it’s a “stellar-mass black hole…. [T]he tidal forces become too fast [to survive] … resulting in your spaghettification (yes, that’s the technical term).” www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-resources/whats-inside-a-black-hole/

Spaghettification… wow… that’s what this is—crushed by gravity. No wonder everyone is so sensitive and attuned to the wobble in the Earth’s axis this week. Even friends who have absolutely no interest in astrology checked in asking WTF was happening in the sky because everyone around them seemed to be going crazy. Spaghettification—also a new word for the power of a Saturn/Pluto conjunction when it is separating, polarization pulling everything apart.

From an astrological perspective, we are in the beginning of the United States Pluto Return, which occurs on February 20, 2022, which means for the next two years, Pluto is going to continue to surface all the things—every little thing—that needs to be transformed. (I have pre-exhaustion just thinking about it.) Pluto symbolizes death and rebirth, and if you don’t think its influence is real, just ask anyone who’s had a Pluto transit about just how difficult this journey can be, especially when we resist its unrelenting insistence that we change what no longer serves. (Spaghettification, anyone? Gluten-free, with or without cheese?) Pluto symbolizes all the things we have no control over, which is why its mantra is “only authenticity—no pretense or compromise.”

Currently, Saturn is moving into a conjunction with the position Pluto occupies in the ‘birth chart’ of the United States—it will be exact on February 23, and Saturn will move on and off of that point all year long, as it transits the last degrees of its journey through Capricorn. Saturn’s contact translates into the hard but necessary lessons that need to be learned if the United States is to transform. Will we right our ship and insure that all of us are created equal or will we succumb to our previous limitations?

What’s more, Pluto is also opposite the United States’ natal Mercury, an opposition that will persist for the rest of the year. So we best be prepared for the effect of political rhetoric on our national and personal nervous systems. But that’s not all: Pluto is also opposite Mr. Trump’s Venus/Saturn conjunction, which translates not only into hard lessons about the consequences of hard-heartedness, but also into a state of chaos from which there seems to be no escape. It’s interesting that such a man would be the designated hitter for so many lessons for the United States—he embodies all that’s wrong with our system, all the discrepancies of our government that need to be transformed if we are to be true to the original intent of our founders to be free from tyranny.

So the question is what are we going to do about it? How do we resist spaghettification? (You know I am never going to stop using that word!) What can any individual do to nullify the pernicious forces at work, forces that want to deny and subvert the value of truth? How do we resist a campaign that seeks to demoralize and dampen the spirit of those who want to move forward into a positive and inclusive future? What are the large and small steps each of us can take to maintain our insistence on social justice for all sentient beings?

For one, we can continue to do the seemingly small things in our personal lives that contribute to the current of love which most of us know to be the highest value. That is actually what social justice is: love at the collective level—treating others as we would like to be treated. When we know the value of an individual life, we know the value of all life. It sounds so simple, yet living this truth requires an applied, grounded spirituality which upholds that view in all the tiny goings-on—all the seemingly insignificant transactions—of daily life. As most of us have learned, being kind is the best way to soothe a heart, especially our own. Compassion—not permission—is the best way to soothe a volatile situation; if I can stand for just a moment in the shoes of my “enemy,” I am able to see the world through a different lens and that perspective has the power to soften the heart. So as we continue to be spaghettified in the black hole of our crumbling value systems, let’s do our best to keep our individual hearts open to each other. Lots of our fellow travelers will be tempted by violence as the black hole continues to collapse. But as I often remind myself, there are many more people who care about each other, our planet, and the healing power of compassion.