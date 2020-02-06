Astrology
Aquarium Age: February 5 – 11, 2020
There’s a crack in the world—and it’s not the Leonard Cohen crack that lets the light in, although at some point in the future, given the power of 2020 hindsight we may see it as that. But right at this particular cosmic moment of our 3D reality, no light can get in through the deep black hole of our inability to deal with what has so persistently and perniciously divided us—a darkness that has increased anxiety levels almost everywhere about almost everything. We are suffering from future fright; all you need do is talk with just about anyone to discover that far too many of our fellow travelers have profound concerns about the uncertainties of life, uncertainties that aren’t evaporating any time soon. This sounds dire because it is—the United States of America lost its balance this week. And because it’s been the center of global gravity—culturally, politically, and financially—for so long, its disequilibrium is a black hole in the middle of the planet; and for those attuned to the long view, it’s a black hole in the middle of our hearts.
NASA defines a black hole as a place in space where the “gravitational pull … is so intense that nothing, not even light, can escape it once inside a certain region, called the event horizon.” The center of a black hole is called the “singularity.” A singularity is “a point where extremely large amounts of matter are crushed into an infinitely small amount of space.” www.nasa.gov/black-holes, www.livescience.com/32662-whats-at-the-center-of-black-holes-.html
Hmmm… kinda like how the Senate Republicans treated all the facts about Mr. Trump and his Gang of Hungry Ghosts that were presented by the Democratic House Managers. The impeachment proceedings were an event horizon—a point of no return—and you could feel the crushing gravity of the moment pulsing through the TV screen or the radio, and the singularity of no witnesses forever altering the equilibrium of Earth. No longer is the United States of America a shining light of freedom. Parents everywhere have to find another example of what’s best in our system because the presidency is no longer a respected office. And Lt. Col. Vindman has to figure out another way to soothe his father’s concerns, because in America, the truth no longer matters to those who are responsible for upholding truth as a prime value.
Here’s the thing, though: we don’t know what happens inside a black hole. If it’s a “stellar-mass black hole…. [T]he tidal forces become too fast [to survive] … resulting in your spaghettification (yes, that’s the technical term).” www.skyandtelescope.com/astronomy-resources/whats-inside-a-black-hole/
Spaghettification… wow… that’s what this is—crushed by gravity. No wonder everyone is so sensitive and attuned to the wobble in the Earth’s axis this week. Even friends who have absolutely no interest in astrology checked in asking WTF was happening in the sky because everyone around them seemed to be going crazy. Spaghettification—also a new word for the power of a Saturn/Pluto conjunction when it is separating, polarization pulling everything apart.
From an astrological perspective, we are in the beginning of the United States Pluto Return, which occurs on February 20, 2022, which means for the next two years, Pluto is going to continue to surface all the things—every little thing—that needs to be transformed. (I have pre-exhaustion just thinking about it.) Pluto symbolizes death and rebirth, and if you don’t think its influence is real, just ask anyone who’s had a Pluto transit about just how difficult this journey can be, especially when we resist its unrelenting insistence that we change what no longer serves. (Spaghettification, anyone? Gluten-free, with or without cheese?) Pluto symbolizes all the things we have no control over, which is why its mantra is “only authenticity—no pretense or compromise.”
Currently, Saturn is moving into a conjunction with the position Pluto occupies in the ‘birth chart’ of the United States—it will be exact on February 23, and Saturn will move on and off of that point all year long, as it transits the last degrees of its journey through Capricorn. Saturn’s contact translates into the hard but necessary lessons that need to be learned if the United States is to transform. Will we right our ship and insure that all of us are created equal or will we succumb to our previous limitations?
What’s more, Pluto is also opposite the United States’ natal Mercury, an opposition that will persist for the rest of the year. So we best be prepared for the effect of political rhetoric on our national and personal nervous systems. But that’s not all: Pluto is also opposite Mr. Trump’s Venus/Saturn conjunction, which translates not only into hard lessons about the consequences of hard-heartedness, but also into a state of chaos from which there seems to be no escape. It’s interesting that such a man would be the designated hitter for so many lessons for the United States—he embodies all that’s wrong with our system, all the discrepancies of our government that need to be transformed if we are to be true to the original intent of our founders to be free from tyranny.
So the question is what are we going to do about it? How do we resist spaghettification? (You know I am never going to stop using that word!) What can any individual do to nullify the pernicious forces at work, forces that want to deny and subvert the value of truth? How do we resist a campaign that seeks to demoralize and dampen the spirit of those who want to move forward into a positive and inclusive future? What are the large and small steps each of us can take to maintain our insistence on social justice for all sentient beings?
For one, we can continue to do the seemingly small things in our personal lives that contribute to the current of love which most of us know to be the highest value. That is actually what social justice is: love at the collective level—treating others as we would like to be treated. When we know the value of an individual life, we know the value of all life. It sounds so simple, yet living this truth requires an applied, grounded spirituality which upholds that view in all the tiny goings-on—all the seemingly insignificant transactions—of daily life. As most of us have learned, being kind is the best way to soothe a heart, especially our own. Compassion—not permission—is the best way to soothe a volatile situation; if I can stand for just a moment in the shoes of my “enemy,” I am able to see the world through a different lens and that perspective has the power to soften the heart. So as we continue to be spaghettified in the black hole of our crumbling value systems, let’s do our best to keep our individual hearts open to each other. Lots of our fellow travelers will be tempted by violence as the black hole continues to collapse. But as I often remind myself, there are many more people who care about each other, our planet, and the healing power of compassion.
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
The spaghettification has been and continues to be occurring in your Solar House of career and recognition. Translation: you’re either making great strides toward a more authentic expression of what you most want to accomplish or you’re feeling left out of the party. Either way, what’s required is a neutral stance that will allow you to witness what’s taking place and grow from it.
Taurus April 20-May 20.
While I wouldn’t be presumptuous enough to say that the singularity is definitely occurring in the heart of your belief systems, I would risk a guess that several of your tried-and-true principles are being challenged. It’s hard to hold life together when so many structures are collapsing; nevertheless, you have the innate strength to weather this storm—so be true to what you value most.
Gemini May 21-June 21
Your spaghettification is probably financial, given that intensity of this moment is in your financial house, where your money is linked to others. I realize that may be cause for despair, but this is also a highly creative sector of the chart, where a commitment to authentic transformation can accomplish profound shifts. Let honesty rather than fear prevail and you will make the best choices.
Cancer June 22-July 22
The singularity is in your Solar House of relationship, challenging you to release old, negative ways of staying connected to significant others and replacing those habits with positive ones. Of course, this could give rise to several awkward moments as you make the transition from old to new, but don’t let that stop you. It’s a powerful moment to make lasting shifts.
Leo July 23-August 22
Your personal spaghettification occurs in your Solar House of health and service, so don’t be surprised if overextension is showing up as psychic or physical fatigue or ailments. Rather than completely stop what you are doing (which I don’t think is possible), consider creating new routines that will support a more sustainable balance—mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The black hole inhabits your Solar House of creativity and self-expression, which may be making it difficult for you to just be you, free from judgment or inhibition. Rather than succumb to the negativity of the event horizon, embrace it as an opportunity to see what you need to work on next. As you know, life isn’t about things always being good; life is about transforming what isn’t.
Libra September 23-October 22
Your spaghettification occurs in your Solar House of home, affecting your spiritual center as well as your actual abode. Wherever it is taking place, this power is difficult to handle—and there’s no escaping it. So rather than resist, listen carefully to what others might be saying and to what you might be telling yourself. If you search for the wisdom of this experience, you will find it.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
The singularity can be found in your Solar House of communication, an area that is already the epicenter of change. I’m not quite sure that you’re spaghettified by this black hole—you’re already aligned with transformation through Pluto, your Ruling Planet. Nevertheless, it’s not easy knowing what to hold on to and what to release. Listen to yourself and you’ll gather the necessary information.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
The singularity is financial and if your challenge is money, this inexorable gravitational force could make it impossible to think about anything other than how to remedy your situation. But this emphasis could also be about issues of self-esteem, which is essential to creating the confidence to walk through this world with ease, regardless of your bank balance.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
I think it is important and necessary to recognize that you have been holding the space for this black hole for the last year—congratulations; it hasn’t been easy. Now as the singularity pulls you and everyone else into its dimension, you might want to be clear about what you want to hold on to and what you no longer need. I’m not suggesting surrender or capitulation; I am advising clarity.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
The singularity occurs in your Solar House of psychology and all I can say is “Oy, do you need a break from all those thoughts that are driving you crazy.” Allow the gravitational pull to take all of the tapes you’ve been running into the black hole of no return so that you can start with a fresh approach that is grounded in positive solutions you can put into motion when the time is right.
Pisces February 19-March 20
The black hole occurs in your Solar House of community, surfacing the need for the company of fellow travelers who align with your values. If you already have such a tribe, rely on them for comfort. If you don’t have a cadre of reliable friends, it’s time to create one. Acknowledge the need and then make every effort to manifest your desire. Remember: build it and they will come.