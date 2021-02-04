Aquarium Age: February 3-February 9, 2021

Yesterday was Groundhog Day, and because I am writing this column a couple of days before the actual event, I have no idea whether the groundhog saw his shadow. (Talk about a time warp.) But regardless of winter’s length, we are seeing and living our collective shadows, which are pervasive as well as pernicious, which means our winter of discontent is going to last for a long, long time. I don’t know about you, but even though there are a new president and a new, more compassionate administration, daily life still feels like a slog through the wreckage of the past. Trying to heal the past in the present so that the future will be built on wisdom is a hard position to hold—it’s not impossible, but establishing and maintaining that balance requires effort and energy. So pace yourself and don’t let the bastards wear you down. We are healing the damage, but our focus must be on the world we are creating.

Mercury Retrograde, which began on January 30 and lasts until February 20, exacerbates what already feels like an endless retrospective on the last four years. There’s no sense in resisting this retrograde review, but you can focus on your recent personal past rather than dwell on our recent collective history, especially if our collective history is too hard to bear. Embrace this first retrograde phase of the year with the willingness to reconsider recent decisions, not with the intention to find flaws but rather with a strong desire to work on whatever needs attention. Mercury Retrograde is always about reviewing the details of what’s already in motion as you’re simultaneously coping with its predictable communication and travel snafus. This isn’t a good time to start new projects, but it is a good opportunity to slow down and reflect on where you find yourself in the present moment.

The astral air continues to be testy—a Mars/Sun square intensifies the already too-belligerent air, so try to exert a little restraint in social interactions. Try to remember that very few of our fellow travelers are trying to do harm. Unfortunately, there are those who thrive on discord and violence, and under this influence, it’s hard to stay patient and calm. Still, there’s no need to contribute to the irritation and aggravation. Avoid starting a fight just for the thrill of a volatile release. Be especially patient with children and pets, who are feeling the intensity and may not know what to do with it.

Decades ago, many local school boards were infiltrated by right-wing Christian groups determined to seize the moment and build their movement from the ground up by taking control of the curricula. According to Pat Buchanan in the documentary The Day the Sixties Died, Republicans knew they had lost the culture war of the ’60s, but they were determined to win the political battles of ’70s and ’80s, and they did, particularly as many Democrats, disturbed by the multitude of progressive cultural changes, shifted to the Republican Party to help form the silent majority.

Part of the Republicans’ success was their influence over what children were taught in schools—science and the liberal arts were diminished in stature; not everywhere but in enough areas to make a difference. Civics classes were no longer taught and the importance given to teaching critical thinking diminished, greatly. It became more important to teach children what to think rather than how to think. We are now living with the consequences of those efforts. If you can’t think critically, you can’t discern truth from the false or fact from fiction.

There’s no way to understand where we are without understanding how we got here. One way—not the only way—to make sense of the bizarre twists and turns of the right-wing zeitgeist is to understand that it was born as a reaction to change and matured (some would argue mutated) into a worldview that is exclusive rather than inclusive, more antiquated than it is contemporary.

As I keep saying each week, a lot of work lies ahead of us, and while a reasonable assessment of what needs to transform is overwhelming for us mere mortals, it is important to remember that it can be done—slowly, thoroughly, and persistently as we consistently work toward our best intentions for all sentient beings.