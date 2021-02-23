Aquarium Age: February 17-February 23, 2021

Endurance is the key word for this week and for oh so many weeks going forward. We’re under the influence of a Saturn/Uranus square that is exact and separating today, but because Saturn and Uranus stay within close proximity to each other for the next several months, we can easily call this influence the square that never quits, and its persistence is both a gift and a tyranny. Its gift is the potential to break free from whatever you experience as holding you back and inhibiting your personal freedom; its tyranny is its skill at fostering rebellion and irritating nervous systems—individual and collective. And because all of our nervous systems are already overwrought from so many crises, it won’t be easy to calm down during the extended reach of this Saturn/Uranus square. So do whatever it is you can to soothe agitation, yours or others’.

There are three exact Saturn/Uranus squares this year. The first is today, the second is on June 14, and the third is on December 24. But there is hardly a break between the first and second contact—between now and June 14—because Saturn and Uranus don’t stray far from their fractious interaction. Their close contact continues through February, March, April, May, and June; it isn’t until mid-July, weeks after the June 14 exact square, that there is a break from the intensity. Saturn/Uranus contacts are about the dissolution of the status quo. Like you, I’m wondering (even as I write) how could there be more challenges to the status quo? But it is likely that many more challenges to the tried-and-true of daily life will continue, and that persistent friction translates into increased agitation—physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual—that is simultaneously individual and collective.

Saturn represents stability; Uranus represents instability. Saturn symbolizes structure; Uranus symbolizes change, which often resembles chaos until the process is over. Saturn signifies limits and regulations; Uranus signifies limitlessness and defiance in the face of any rules that have lost their meaning.

Saturn is currently in Aquarius, one of its Home Signs, the Sign of invention. Uranus is currently in Taurus, the Sign of ultimate value, and its journey through Taurus is stirring the stagnant waters of what no longer has value, yet still serves as a measure of reality. Saturn is holding on, Uranus is letting go, and we’re caught between the two.

It won’t be easy making your way through the intensity of this Saturn/Uranus influence. One of the best ways through is to hold fast to your spiritual practice and principles, especially those that have stood the test of time without becoming stagnant or dogmatic. Those enduring truths have the power to guide you through the tumult. Even if you’re allergic to anything related to a Higher Power, hold fast to your ideals.

It’s never easy standing by your principles when the earth is quaking and when compromising those principles might seem to be a way to settle things down, so make every effort to live your highest truth. And when possible help those less capable of identifying such truths for themselves to continue in their search; your fellow travelers will appreciate your aid.

Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.

Aries March 21-April 19

Find the long view and couple it with the broadest possible perspective and you will find a way to manage the tension of this square. You’ve been through other periods of intense shift and framing these next few months as one more of those times will help you to cope with the flux.

Taurus April 20-May 20

There is more than a lot to do and finding a healthy personal pace that allows you to manage everything skillfully requires a strong organizational point of view. It also requires prioritizing what’s most important and then organizing around impending deadlines. Don’t worry; you can handle it.

Gemini May 21-June 21

Take as long as you need to reflect on all you’ve been through and see if you can notice a dominant pattern that needs to be discarded so you can move forward with greater ease. It may not be easy to find the thread but once you’ve found it, it won’t be hard to identify what needs to shift—and why.

Cancer June 22-July 22

Celebrating joy in the midst of turmoil is a powerful antidote for body, mind, heart, and especially spirit, so don’t hesitate to concentrate on what’s going right. While it’s important to identify what needs to change, that challenge is always made easier when we appreciate and are thankful for what’s working.

Leo July 23-August 22

Change is not your favorite activity—you are, after all, a Fixed Sign—but sometimes a good makeover works wonders. The focus of these shifts is on significant others, personal and professional, and while you may not want to release certain patterns, partners who are true will appreciate your efforts.

Virgo August 23-September 22

You’re riding a surprisingly emotional wave through all these changes—and you’re probably as surprised as anyone at the intensity of your reactions. The balancing act, at least for now, is honoring the depth of your feelings as you find a way to express your passionate opinions without making others wrong.

Libra September 23-October 22

It would be wise to commit to a policy of peace in all areas of your life. I’m not suggesting that you wimp out and fold on important decisions; I’m advising you to make peace your primary position so that you can approach any difficulties that arise with a calm attitude that inspires others to also stay peaceful.

Scorpio October 23-November 21

It’s all about finding your balance and maintaining it, no matter how many twists and turns lie ahead. One of the pathways toward creating a sustainable equilibrium is to practice moderation. If you can avoid extremes, you’ll make wholesome choices that will not come back to haunt you.

Sagittarius November 22-December 21

You’re likely to feel that withdrawing from all but essential activities is the best way to maintain your mental health—and you could be right. But before you go into a silent retreat, make sure you make a realistic assessment of just how important communication is for your mental health—just sayin’.

Capricorn December 22-January 19

Try not to lose your sense of humor as you attempt to manage serious situations that need your attention and participation. This isn’t about not taking the challenge of change seriously—you’re pretty much always serious. It’s about recognizing that laughter is the greatest healer.

Aquarius January 20-February 18

Some of the tremors from the Saturn/Uranus tumult are felt where you live—your actual home and your internal home—so try not to be reactive. Instead, take your time as you sort through the shifts, and remember to acknowledge just how far you’ve come in this process.

Pisces February 19-March 20

It may not be easy finding your personal power and holding on to it, but it is essential for navigating the shifts that lie ahead. Take your time and figure out what you need to do to stay centered and strong. If you can maintain a powerful position within yourself, you’ll handle the external challenges skillfully.