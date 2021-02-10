Aquarium Age: February 10-16, 2021

There is always something interesting hidden in the frustrating snafus of a Mercury Retrograde and it’s worth searching through the details, even if your computer decides to have a mind of its own (which mine did), but here’s what I discovered in this first retrograde phase of 2021:

President Biden, elected to the office in the midst of the most severe combination of crises we’ve ever faced, was also elected vice president in the midst of the most severe financial crisis since the Great Depression. That first election took place during a Saturn/Uranus opposition. He was sworn in as president at the beginning of a series of Saturn/Uranus squares that will set the tone for not only for 2021 but also for the entire term of his presidency. All Saturn/Uranus contacts are about the dismantling of the status quo, and while it is hard to imagine anything else being dismantled, the process of righting our ship will take quite some time.

President Biden’s natal chart contains a wide Saturn/Uranus conjunction in Gemini, the Sign of ideas; while it’s a 7° orb rather than the standard 5°, it is nonetheless a potent contact, given that Biden stepped into his greatest political roles under two Saturn/Uranus combinations. The conjunction in President Biden’s natal chart did not transform him into the James Dean of the Democrats; he is neither a political nor a cultural rebel. Yet he resonates with the energetic signature of that planetary combination, which is an interesting detail and might be why he is a good choice to lead us through this particular transition. He recognizes the value of wisdom gathered from experience—Saturn—but also recognizes the need for innovation—Uranus.

There are three exact Saturn/Uranus squares this year. The first direct contact is exact and separating on February 17, 2021. The second occurs on June 14 and the third on December 24—so pretty much all year long we are under this astral influence, which means all year long we are under a fair degree of turmoil. It’s important to remember that times of tumultuous societal change always include a period of reaction. The most recent blatant acts of white supremacist aggression are a continuation of the backlash to the election of Barack Obama, which shifted the cultural and political paradigm of the presidency, and the country as a whole. President Biden’s personal experience with the aftershocks of that election might make him exceptionally sensitive to the rise of the unbridled racism that found its voice in Mr. Trump.

And speaking of Mr. Trump (and I am so looking forward to the day when I don’t have to), we are still hopelessly caught in his personal Groundhog Day—or maybe it would be better to say his impeachment déjà vu. I am not going to reiterate anything about history repeating itself. While it would be gratifying to see him repudiated by Republicans, that’s not likely to happen. That being said, on February 17, the day of the first Saturn/Uranus opposition, Mr. Trump has Pluto exactly opposite his Venus. It is possible to see this transit as a Plutonian light shining on Mr. Trump’s values. However the tension of this opposition manifests, it will have a compulsive quality; in Mr. Trump’s case, it could be the continuing insistence on his position regardless of reality.

There are currently five planets in Aquarius. In order of their appearance, by the degree they are currently occupying: Saturn, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury (retrograde until February 20), and the Sun. A New Moon in Aquarius began last night at 8:20 PM, and for the next two days, it will transit all those planets, adding an emotional component to the usual Aquarian reserve. Despite its natural cool, Aquarius is also known for its spontaneous and zany behavior, which means we can expect several surprises. Yes, I know we’re used to Uranus delivering the unexpected, but all these planets in Aquarius are kinda the equivalent of an extra Uranus transit.

The overarching influence of the week is the Saturn/Uranus square. A friend suggested that the worst of it was over after the assault on the Capitol that coincided with the square’s start. Although on January 6, Mars was conjunct Uranus, the most explosive signature in the astrological lexicon, that event is likely to be just the beginning of the Saturn/Uranus dismantling. Perhaps history will see it as the first shot fired in the United States revolution 2.0. As always, time will tell.

And as always, do your best to be kind to your fellow travelers. These are not the easiest times and the kinder we are to each other the easier it will be to get through the turmoil.