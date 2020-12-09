Astrology, Expand
Aquarium Age: December 9 – 15, 2020
Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction, Part Two
We are less than two weeks away from a rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that takes place on the winter solstice, December 21, at 1:20 PM EST. But the solstice timing isn’t what makes it special. This conjunction is significant for astrologers because while Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions occur every twenty years, the one that takes place at the end of this already extraordinary year signals what ancient sky-watchers deemed the beginning of a new era. For astrologers, it’s an omen of things to come; Jupiter and Saturn haven’t been conjunct in Aquarius since 1226 and it will be the closest visible alignment of Jupiter and Saturn since that time. The conjunction occurs at 0° Aquarius 29′, and while it’s definitely an optimistic omen—Aquarius is the Sign of utopian idealism—it’s likely to take a good, long time for that idealism to transform into concrete action. Nevertheless it is a sign of things to come and those of us attuned to the skies can already feel the uplift.
Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions occur every twenty years, and for approximately two hundred years they happen within the same element. There are four elements in the astrological system—Fire, Earth, Air, and Water—and when Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct in a new element, for example, when they move from Earth to Air, as they will this month, that shift is believed to signal social and political shifts that are representative of the element they are cycling through.
Approximately every eight hundred years, the entire cycle through each of the four elements repeats itself, an event that ancient astrologers called the Great Mutation cycle, which was believed to be an indication of even more significant cultural shifts than the twenty or two hundred-year cycles. The Great Mutation cycle is exactly what’s happening this year as they form their conjunction in Aquarius; this conjunction signals a new two-hundred-year cycle within an eight-hundred-year cycle.
Air Signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—embody ideas, and among many other attributes, they represent communication, travel, and negotiation. In Gemini, those characteristics are expressed as curiosity and a desire to share discoveries. In Libra, the idea of relationship and what binds us to each other, even if unseen, can also be seen as a form of communication. In Aquarius, the love of ideas is expressed as the notion of universal love through invention and innovation. The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction in Aquarius translates into a shift away from the last two hundred-year cycle of conjunctions in Earth Signs—Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—which placed the emphasis on what’s practical and pragmatic, as in a “down to earth” attitude that’s focused on results. The new cycle in Air Signs places the emphasis on thoughtful idealism and kicks off in the Sign that embodies the principles of universal love.
The Sabian Symbols, a book by Marc Edmond Jones containing symbolism for every astrological degree (a really interesting read for those who want to drill down on astrological interpretation), lists an old adobe mission as the symbol for 0° Aquarius 29′. James Burgess’ website, Sabian Mysteries, cites “lasting values” as a key to understanding the implications of that symbolism. It’s definitely worth contemplating how this symbol speaks to the individual as well as to the collective. So as the conjunction approaches, make some time to think about your lasting values and how you integrate those values into your daily life. Here’s a link to Burgess’ site: www.jamesburgess.com/an-old-adobe-mission.html
There is a solar eclipse on Monday, December 14, at 23° Sagittarius, and as it happens, the eclipse takes place exactly on Mr. Trump’s Sun/Moon opposition. What we generally know about eclipses is that they reveal previously hidden information. We also know that their effects span a range of up to six weeks prior to and after the actual event. It’s not hard to imagine that there is more to be revealed about Mr. Trump and his affairs—alliances and behind-the-scene machinations—but we should expect even more startling revelations as his madness continues to take a toll on all of us.
As the week unfolds and we move closer to the solstice and the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction, don’t be surprised if you find yourself singing “this is the dawning of the age of Aquarius” instead of the normal seasonal favorites. We could all use some “mystic crystal revelations” and most importantly, “the mind’s true liberation.”
Sun Bursts: If you know your Ascendant and/or your Moon Sign, read that too.
Aries March 21-April 19
Expect the solar eclipse to reveal still-lingering belief systems that could be maintaining stagnant behavior and keeping you from moving forward in a manner more congruent with your intentions. Sit still for a moment and let yourself acknowledge where you remain stuck, and then search for what’s needed to alleviate your stuckedness.
Taurus April 20-May 20
I’m not sure what’s keeping you from actualizing your innate magical powers, but I’m pretty sure that this eclipse could reveal what needs to shift. Remember the first rule of magic: whatever you focus your attention on becomes your reality. Recalibrate your thoughts, words, and deeds into better alignment with your intentions and hold that focus as steady as you can.
Gemini May 21-June 21
The eclipse effect wobbles your relationships, personal and professional, and as it does, it reveals where you may need to express your emotions dynamically or where you might need to hold back. It’s hard to say what will dominate—holding back or pushing forward—but whatever occurs, keep in mind that you are searching for a way to maintain a harmonious balance.
Cancer June 22-July 22
Keeping an open mind during the coming weeks will be quite helpful, especially when it comes to keeping your heart open. Yes, you could receive disturbing information, but that same information requires you to rise to the occasion, suspending judgment until you’ve accurately assessed the situation. So take a deep breath and do whatever it is you do to stay in a receptive state of mind.
Leo July 23-August 22
The eclipse could reveal (and maybe it already has) just how hungry you are for a creative project that demands your full engagement—heart and mind as well as time and energy. Use this moment to contemplate just how important creativity is to you, and remember: your life is the most creative work you will ever do.
Virgo August 23-September 22
The solar eclipse happens in the deepest part of your Solar Chart, a position that could translate into a hyper-awareness of your need or your family’s for safety and security. Try not to be dismayed if you find yourself worrying about the alarm system. But be aware that safety is also an inside job, which means you might try to focus on quieting your mind and your heart.
Libra September 23-October 22
Expect the solar eclipse to reveal a lot of information that could be helpful in sorting things out on the mundane level, especially with significant others. But also be prepared for information you might wish could have stayed hidden. I’m not suggesting there is a scandal brewing, but I am advising you that not everything needs to be shared with those you love.
Scorpio October 23-November 21
It’s a financial matter, and while it relates to how you value yourself and measure your worth, it’s likely to also be related to dollars and cents. So if you haven’t already felt the effect of this eclipse, you’re likely to experience it in the coming weeks. This isn’t about losing your money; it’s about understanding the role of money in your life and how it affects your day-to-day reality.
Sagittarius November 22-December 21
It’s not easy having an eclipse in your Sign, blocking out the light of your essentially optimistic nature and revealing the shadows of worry that you try so hard to keep hidden from others. Let go, grasshopper, and allow yourself to view what’s holding you back from being yourself with yourself and with others—you’re actually terrific and despite the shadows, it’s time to shine.
Capricorn December 22-January 19
Be prepared for your dreams to speak to you—if they aren’t already—and listen closely to the messages they are delivering. Even if it’s hard to translate the symbolism, and even if you’re only experiencing waking dreams because you can’t remember your sleeping dreams, pay attention. This solar eclipse takes you on an internal expedition and you want to take notes on all that happens.
Aquarius January 20-February 18
You could be tempted to despair about the state of your world as well as the state of the world, but don’t let external circumstances deter you from your internal certainty about the role you want to play in it. It’s not easy aligning with the big picture, but it’s worth the effort to see if doing so facilitates an easier time balancing your personal mood with the collective one.
Pisces February 19-March 20
This is a time for you to shine, so even if there are glitches in the plan, don’t let that phase you. Yes, eclipses reveal previously hidden information, but there is no reason to be afraid of what will be revealed. Open your heart and allow yourself to take a good look at where you still need to integrate compassion, first for yourself and then for others.