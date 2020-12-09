Aquarium Age: December 9 – 15, 2020

Jupiter/Saturn Conjunction, Part Two

We are less than two weeks away from a rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn that takes place on the winter solstice, December 21, at 1:20 PM EST. But the solstice timing isn’t what makes it special. This conjunction is significant for astrologers because while Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions occur every twenty years, the one that takes place at the end of this already extraordinary year signals what ancient sky-watchers deemed the beginning of a new era. For astrologers, it’s an omen of things to come; Jupiter and Saturn haven’t been conjunct in Aquarius since 1226 and it will be the closest visible alignment of Jupiter and Saturn since that time. The conjunction occurs at 0° Aquarius 29′, and while it’s definitely an optimistic omen—Aquarius is the Sign of utopian idealism—it’s likely to take a good, long time for that idealism to transform into concrete action. Nevertheless it is a sign of things to come and those of us attuned to the skies can already feel the uplift.

Jupiter/Saturn conjunctions occur every twenty years, and for approximately two hundred years they happen within the same element. There are four elements in the astrological system—Fire, Earth, Air, and Water—and when Jupiter and Saturn are conjunct in a new element, for example, when they move from Earth to Air, as they will this month, that shift is believed to signal social and political shifts that are representative of the element they are cycling through.

Approximately every eight hundred years, the entire cycle through each of the four elements repeats itself, an event that ancient astrologers called the Great Mutation cycle, which was believed to be an indication of even more significant cultural shifts than the twenty or two hundred-year cycles. The Great Mutation cycle is exactly what’s happening this year as they form their conjunction in Aquarius; this conjunction signals a new two-hundred-year cycle within an eight-hundred-year cycle.

Air Signs—Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius—embody ideas, and among many other attributes, they represent communication, travel, and negotiation. In Gemini, those characteristics are expressed as curiosity and a desire to share discoveries. In Libra, the idea of relationship and what binds us to each other, even if unseen, can also be seen as a form of communication. In Aquarius, the love of ideas is expressed as the notion of universal love through invention and innovation. The Jupiter/Saturn conjunction in Aquarius translates into a shift away from the last two hundred-year cycle of conjunctions in Earth Signs—Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn—which placed the emphasis on what’s practical and pragmatic, as in a “down to earth” attitude that’s focused on results. The new cycle in Air Signs places the emphasis on thoughtful idealism and kicks off in the Sign that embodies the principles of universal love.

The Sabian Symbols, a book by Marc Edmond Jones containing symbolism for every astrological degree (a really interesting read for those who want to drill down on astrological interpretation), lists an old adobe mission as the symbol for 0° Aquarius 29′. James Burgess’ website, Sabian Mysteries, cites “lasting values” as a key to understanding the implications of that symbolism. It’s definitely worth contemplating how this symbol speaks to the individual as well as to the collective. So as the conjunction approaches, make some time to think about your lasting values and how you integrate those values into your daily life. Here’s a link to Burgess’ site: www.jamesburgess.com/an-old-adobe-mission.html

There is a solar eclipse on Monday, December 14, at 23° Sagittarius, and as it happens, the eclipse takes place exactly on Mr. Trump’s Sun/Moon opposition. What we generally know about eclipses is that they reveal previously hidden information. We also know that their effects span a range of up to six weeks prior to and after the actual event. It’s not hard to imagine that there is more to be revealed about Mr. Trump and his affairs—alliances and behind-the-scene machinations—but we should expect even more startling revelations as his madness continues to take a toll on all of us.

As the week unfolds and we move closer to the solstice and the Jupiter/Saturn conjunction, don’t be surprised if you find yourself singing “this is the dawning of the age of Aquarius” instead of the normal seasonal favorites. We could all use some “mystic crystal revelations” and most importantly, “the mind’s true liberation.”